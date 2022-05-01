The Five Best Moments From The Second Jurassic World Dominion Trailer

The Jurassic World franchise continues with the final installment: Dominion. The feature takes place four years after Isla Nublar was destroyed and dinosaurs now live alongside humans. The delicate balance of the human structure will test whether humans and dinosaurs can truly co-exist, which the two generations of the Jurassic era joining forces together for the first time ever. Jurassic World Dominion is set to be released on June 10, 2022. Check out the top five moments from the latest trailer.
Owen Promises To Find Blue’s Baby
This world is now pure chaos. This time, it appears that Owen, Claire, and Maisie (the culprit who released the dinosaurs in Fallen Kingdom) have escaped to a safe place but Blue and her offspring have managed to track them down. Of course, no dinosaur is safe in this movie, so a couple of poachers steal the young cub and Blue comes back to the only people who would be willing to help. As always, the special effects are top-notch in these Jurassic World films but what’s great is that they never forget about the characters. Blue and Owen have been connected since the first film and its nice that the franchise continues to grow and develop their relationship. The latest adventure with these two should be fun, and the dynamic between dinosaurs and humans should be very interesting in this final chapter.
Dr. Henry Wu Says He Made A Terrible Mistake
Look, can we all just agree that most humans in the Jurassic Park franchise are either idiots, dinosaur food, or swashbuckling heroes? Anyone with proper brain cells could’ve seen the whole dinosaur thing being a big mistake, but it’s nice that one of the original villains of the franchise is seemingly showing some growth by admitting his faults. Granted, this could all be a ruse and Wu turns evil again since he’s been the main antagonist of the reboot, but hopefully this is a true change of tune for his character. As delicious as his villainy is in these films, it’s important to have characters grow in a franchise including villains. The films have milked most of the scenery of Wu being the bad guy and it would be nice to see a different antagonist in the spotlight for a change. Wu fighting for the side of good could be fun if done correctly as it creates a unique dynamic overall. Hopefully, Wu doesn’t change back to his evil roots because the audience will see it coming a mile away. More importantly, Wu’s time as the main bad guy is stale because of the lack of growth from his character who borderlines on mustache twirling villain.
Dinosaurs Released From Their Cages
The terror begins. The dinosaurs are running amok in Jurassic World and this appears to be them fighting back against the evil humans who see them as nothing more than property. Some good dinosaur carnage always equals fun in these features, and if these are truly the bad guys causing havoc for their personal gain then watching these creatures go PG-13 violent on them will surely be a delight. Of course, if these are the good guys then it introduces an interesting morality play. These films question whether dinosaurs and humans can get along; It will instantly rack up the tension if these are civilians looking to help these poor creatures. There’s a lot of avenues this scene (and film) can go, but hopefully it’s something meaningful that adds to the story.
Owen and Claire Try To Escape The Dinosaurs Through Saint Ursula Street in Valletta, Malta
A dinosaur apocalypse had finally arisen. With the world crawling with these monsters, it was only a matter of time before all hell breaks loose. Based on the trailer alone, this scene seems like a pure joy to watch. The action is crisp and fast, with the sequences perfectly aligned. The danger isn’t all too present because it still doesn’t feel as if the franchise is willing to take a risk killing off either Owen or Claire, but hopefully a few surprises happen in this feature, with the biggest being a huge character death.
Owen and Ellie Are In Danger
This was the perfect scene to end the trailer on. Until it’s ruined in the next moment when it showcases that they survive the attack. While Owen and Claire feel that they have plot armor on their side, Ellie, Ian, and Alan seem more vulnerable to being killed off here. So while the trailer gives away too much, this scene is still a nail biting moment because of the potential threat of seeing the originals killed off. Plus, it’s more cool dinosaur action.