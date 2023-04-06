10 Lesser Known Facts About Matt Bomer

Matt Bomer is an American actor, producer, and singer who has won the hearts of many fans. He is best known for his roles in White Collar, Magic Mike XXL, The Normal Heart, and The Boys in the Band. His good looks and charm have earned him a large following over the years.
But like most sensational stars, there are some lesser-known facts about this Hollywood star. Yes, the award-winning actor has layers. From his early acting days to his family life today, these little-known facts will give you an insight into his life.
10. Matt Bomer Was Born In Missouri and Raised In Texas
Matt Bomer was born in Webster Groves, Missouri, on October 11, 1977. His parents, Elizabeth Macy and John O’Neill Bomer IV, later moved the family to Spring, Texas. The actor stayed there until he graduated from Klein High School.
9. He Started Acting At 17
In his own words, Bomer says he had an active imagination since childhood. His parents noted his love for the arts and encouraged him to pursue it. He started acting when he joined a theatre group at Klein High School and starred in various school plays and musicals. However, he followed in his father’s footsteps and played football for the school team.
It wasn’t until he was 17 years old that he put football aside and stepped into professional theater, debuting as Young Collector in Tennessee Williams’ A Streetcar Named Desire. He further honed his skills by appearing in Joseph, and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat during the Utah Shakespeare Festival in Cedar City, Utah.
8. He Graduated From Carnegie Mellon University
Seems like Matt Bomer was determined to make it big in the entertainment industry, so after high school, he furthered his studies. After graduating from High School, he applied and got accepted at Carnegie Mellon University’s (CMU) School of Drama. Bomer went on to study at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 2001.
During his time there, he met future collaborator and actor Darren Criss. Bomer also took part in several productions as part of the university’s theater program throughout his four years. After graduating, he made his way to Hollywood and appeared in various plays such as Steel Magnolias, Guiding Light, All My Children, and North Shore.
7. Bomer Took Multiple Odd Jobs As A Struggling Actor
Looking at Bomer today, no one could imagine he had to take up odd jobs to make ends meet while struggling as an actor. He had a brief stint at a hamburger joint, worked different shifts in retail stores, and worked as a drama teacher. More interestingly, the star even worked as a phone sex operator for some time.
6. He Is A Member and Advocate of the LGBTQ Community
It’s one thing to be gay and another to come out openly about it. For Bomer, the most difficult bit was ultimately coming out to his parents about it. “I’m not going to lie and say it was a bed of roses,” he admitted to Out magazine. On February 5, 2012, at a desert event in Palm Springs, Bomer came out publicly as he accepted the New Generation Arts and Activism Award from the Desert AIDS Project.
He then went on to use his platform to speak out against hate crimes and employment discrimination against the community. As part of his advocacy, he has worked closely with organizations such as The Trevor Project and GLSEN (Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network). Additionally, he was honored by GLSEN in 2012 for being an outspoken ally of the LGBT youth community.
5. His Breakthrough Role Was On The TV Show “White Collar”
Matt Bomer’s breakthrough role was as Neal Caffrey in the television series White Collar. Altogether, the show was a major success, partially explaining why it propelled Bomer to stardom. The show revolved around the adventures of an FBI agent who seeks out assistance from a highly intelligent con artist in catching sophisticated white-collar criminals.
Co-starring alongside Tim DeKay, Willie Garson, and Tiffani Thiessen, this crime drama series ran for six seasons with a whopping 81 episodes total. It achieved critical acclaim due to its interesting storylines that blended mystery and suspense while exploring morality issues.
4. He’s A Talented Singer
He’s not just a top-notch actor but also a talented singer. He lent his voice to various projects throughout his career, such as The Last Tycoon, Strike Back, and Magic Mike, among others. However, he wasn’t always a successful singer. The star once auditioned for the role of Tony in West Side Story back in college but was rejected because he wasn’t deemed a good enough singer and dancer. However, this didn’t stop him from continuing to explore his singing career, and he even went on to do a few off-Broadway performances in the early 2000s.
3. Matt Bomer Is A Film Producer
Acting in a film is one thing, producing one is a totally different thing. Finding a blend of roles in one person is rare, and Matt Bomer has managed to achieve it. He was the executive producer of The Last Tycoon as well as the documentary film called The Adonis Factor, just to mention a few. Besides his solo productions, he has also served as a co-producer for Magic Mike XXL, where he reprised his role as Ken from the original movie.
2. There are Many Awards In His Trophy Case
For his outstanding performances in various projects, Matt Bomer has won and been nominated for several awards. Some of the notable ones include a Satellite Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for The Nice Guys, Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series for White Collar, and Golden Globe for his role in The Normal Heart.
1. He Is Married With Three Kids
Before coming out publicly in 2012, Bomer was married to publicist Simon Halls. While discussing his marriage, Bomer revealed that the ceremony was an intimate affair in New York City: “It was a low-key and intimate gathering of our nearest and dearest.” The two have been together since 2011 after meeting the previous year. Together, they are parents of three sons via surrogacy – Kit, Walker, and Henry.
