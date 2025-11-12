Do You Remember The Small Things?

I shoot pictures of what I think people just are passing by and take for granted. I try to stop up and see the world while you are passing by busy making plans or just looks at your smart phone!
Do we remember to live?
Do we look up?
Do we appreciate what we have here and now?
Do we forget about what’s important?
Do we remember the small things?
If you look a my pictures, then try to think about next time you run out of the door! Look up! take a deep breath, and enjoy what is around you right now, it’s life and we only have one!
Love to all of you!
More info: Instagram
#1 The First Time Your Kite Sets Off To Fly
#2 When Birds Fly
#3 Music Played By The Heart
#4 Art Of Love
#5 To Grow Old!
#6 Being Free
#7 Walk By The Lake
#8 Having Parents
#9 Nature
#10 To Be Creative
#11 The Beauty Of A Woman On Her Scooter
#12 Sunbathing Nearly Naked
#13 Kids Playing
#14 Being Able To Transport Your Self
#15 Enjoying The View
#16 The Love
#17 The Smell Of Rain
#18 Traveling
#19 To Have A Job And Going To Lunch
#20 Subways..
#21 Lunch Break
#22 Being Together
#23 Sitting At A Café
#24 Party
#25 Realaxing
#26 Security
#27 Smiling
#28 Flying
#29 Umbrellas
#30 Get A Haircut
#31 Having A Car Even If Its Broke
#32 Fisching
#33 Light In The Night
#34 Affording To Help Others
#35 Time Alone
#36 Great Buildings
#37 Riding A Bike
#38 Freedom Of Speech
#39 Not To Be Left Alone
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us