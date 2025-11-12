Do You Remember The Small Things?

I shoot pictures of what I think people just are passing by and take for granted. I try to stop up and see the world while you are passing by busy making plans or just looks at your smart phone!

 Do we remember to live?

Do we look up?  

Do we appreciate what we have here and now?

Do we forget about what’s important?

Do we remember the small things?

If you look a my pictures, then try to think about next time you run out of the door! Look up! take a deep breath, and enjoy what is around you right now, it’s life and we only have one!

Love to all of you!

#1 The First Time Your Kite Sets Off To Fly

Do You Remember The Small Things?

#2 When Birds Fly

Do You Remember The Small Things?

#3 Music Played By The Heart

Do You Remember The Small Things?

#4 Art Of Love

Do You Remember The Small Things?

#5 To Grow Old!

Do You Remember The Small Things?

#6 Being Free

Do You Remember The Small Things?

#7 Walk By The Lake

Do You Remember The Small Things?

#8 Having Parents

Do You Remember The Small Things?

#9 Nature

Do You Remember The Small Things?

#10 To Be Creative

Do You Remember The Small Things?

#11 The Beauty Of A Woman On Her Scooter

Do You Remember The Small Things?

#12 Sunbathing Nearly Naked

Do You Remember The Small Things?

#13 Kids Playing

Do You Remember The Small Things?

#14 Being Able To Transport Your Self

Do You Remember The Small Things?

#15 Enjoying The View

Do You Remember The Small Things?

#16 The Love

Do You Remember The Small Things?

#17 The Smell Of Rain

Do You Remember The Small Things?

#18 Traveling

Do You Remember The Small Things?

#19 To Have A Job And Going To Lunch

Do You Remember The Small Things?

#20 Subways..

Do You Remember The Small Things?

#21 Lunch Break

Do You Remember The Small Things?

#22 Being Together

Do You Remember The Small Things?

#23 Sitting At A Café

Do You Remember The Small Things?

#24 Party

Do You Remember The Small Things?

#25 Realaxing

Do You Remember The Small Things?

#26 Security

Do You Remember The Small Things?

#27 Smiling

Do You Remember The Small Things?

#28 Flying

Do You Remember The Small Things?

#29 Umbrellas

Do You Remember The Small Things?

#30 Get A Haircut

Do You Remember The Small Things?

#31 Having A Car Even If Its Broke

Do You Remember The Small Things?

#32 Fisching

Do You Remember The Small Things?

#33 Light In The Night

Do You Remember The Small Things?

#34 Affording To Help Others

Do You Remember The Small Things?

#35 Time Alone

Do You Remember The Small Things?

#36 Great Buildings

Do You Remember The Small Things?

#37 Riding A Bike

Do You Remember The Small Things?

#38 Freedom Of Speech

Do You Remember The Small Things?

#39 Not To Be Left Alone

Do You Remember The Small Things?

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
