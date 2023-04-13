8 Things You Didn’t Know About Sienna Miller

Though raised in London, Sienna Miller was actually not born in the United Kingdom but in the United States. The British actress grew up with an investment banker father and a mother who worked as a model. She also has an older sister who is a skilled fashion designer and the sisters have collaborated on many projects.
Beyond having family members who are accomplished in their careers, Miller has also carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. She is best recognized as an actress but has also done some modeling jobs. Her exploits as an actress earned her a nomination for the 2008 BAFTA Rising Star Award and there’s more to learn about the talented actress.
8. Sienna Miller Was Born In New York City
Born on December 28, 1981, Sienna Miller’s actual place of birth is New York City, in the United States. However, she grew up in London, in the United Kingdom. Miller’s family immigrated to London when she was 18 months old and settled in Chelsea. They moved again when her parents got divorced, this time it was just Miller, her mother, and her sister, Savannah, and they settled in Parsons Green. Sienna would move back to New York City when she turned 18.
7. Her Mother Is A Former Model
Sienna Miller didn’t just stumble on her talent as it seems her mom had a role to play in her career choice. Her mother, Josephine “Jo” Miller was a South African-born British model who doubled as David Bowie‘s personal assistant. Her work in the entertainment industry didn’t end there. Jo was also a manager at Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York City.
On the other hand, Miller’s father, Edwin “Ed” Miller is an American-born businessman. He is an investment banker and an art dealer. His interest is in Modern Chinese paintings. Sienna Miller’s parents got divorced when she was six years old. Her father remarried and moved to the Virgin Islands while her mother raised the actress and her sister.
6. She Made Her Screen Debut In 2001
After exploring her first career choice as a photography model, Sienna launched her acting career with a screen debut in South Kensington (2001). Her role in the romantic comedy ushered in more gigs as she landed supporting roles in High Speed and the movie’s follow-up, The Ride. Miller’s first regular role came in Keen Eddie (2003). The American-born British actress got her breakthrough in the 2004 films Layer Cake and Alfie.
5. Sienna Miller Is Not Married
While she has been engaged Sienna Miller is yet to get married. She dated her Alfie co-star, Jude Law but it never led to marriage. Another high-profile relationship she was involved in was with Tom Sturridge which produced her only child, Marlowe Ottoline Layng Sturridge (b. July 2012). The relationship ended in 2015.
4. Sienna Miller Had A Screen Hiatus From 2009 To 2011
Joining the cast of G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009) marked Miller’s first mainstream Hollywood blockbuster but her role as The Baroness in the G.I. Joe franchise installment almost became the death of her career as an actress. The movie was a commercial success but was critically panned and brought bad media to Miller’s reputation. Consequently, she couldn’t get roles as producers didn’t want to cast someone the public wasn’t receptive towards.
The role of Maid Marian in Robin Hood (2010) was originally given to Miller but filmmakers thought Cate Blanchett would be better alongside Russell Crowe. At this point, Miller put her screen career on hold but she didn’t stop acting. She focused on theatre and later revived her career by appearing in a slew of critically acclaimed films.
3. Before Acting Sienna Miller Was A Model
Sienna Miller began her showbiz career as a photography model under the management of Tandy Anderson of Select Model Management London. She continued her modeling exploits after moving back to New York City when she turned 18. There, she enrolled in the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute and did a lot of jobs in theaters and modeling. At the height of her modeling career, she modeled for Coca-Cola, Vogue, and Marie Claire among other big brands.
2. Her Fashion Label Is Named Twenty8Twelve
Sienna Miller and her older sister, Savannah who is a professional fashion designer collaborated to launch a fashion label called Twenty8Twelve. The unique name was coined from Miller’s date of birth – 28th December. Twenty8Twelve is financially backed by Pepe Jeans with Miller and Savannah taking the lead as co-creative directors but they stepped down from their roles in 2012.
1. Sienna Miller Was Engaged To The Lord Of Dreams
Miller was engaged to Tom Sturridge from January 2012 to July 2015. They began dating in March 2011 and the relationship produced a daughter, Marlowe Ottoline Layng Sturridge who was born on July 7, 2012. However, their engagement didn’t last long enough for them to tie the nuptial knot.
Before Sturridge came along, Miller was in a high-profile relationship with Jude Law. They started dating in October 2003 following their meeting on the set of Alfie (2004) where Miller played the role of Law’s character’s girlfriend. The Alfie costars got engaged on Christmas Day of 2004 but after an affair Law had with his nanny became public knowledge, the relationship slowly crashed following some off-and-on-again episodes. Miller was also engaged to Rhys Ifans whom she dated between June 2007 and March-June 2008. He had to ask her three times before she finally said “yes” to his proposal.
