Jude Law and His Roller-Coaster Love Life

I feel famous people are more liberated to do what they want, and the star Jude Law is no exception. I mean, they definitely have insanely large amounts of money and perfect careers doing what they love most. Why then, shouldn’t they strive to find love as perfect as their lives? Well, despite how many tries it may take! The famous actor Jude Law has never been afraid to follow his heart. It is actually allowed, and let’s hope that the third time is the charm for him. Let’s first find out how the actor makes his way through his successes.
Jude Law’s Net Worth and How He Earned it
The successful actor, film director, and producer is worth a staggering $75 million. Law has had undeniable success and received many awards for his effortless acting. In 1999 the sensation got his first nomination for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in the film The Talented Mr. Ripley. For the same performance, Law won a BAFTA in 2000. 2003 also proved a good year for the actor when he received his second Oscar nomination for Best Actor in Cold Mountain. The number of awards and nominations that he has achieved is simply stirring.
For his roles in hit film after hit film, Law’s bank account was certainly not complaining. He received $9 million for starring in Sherlock Homes. Jude Law’s monthly can be estimated at a minimum of $400 thousand, and his annual income comes to an impressive $5 million. Now that we’ve seen that the charming 5 ft 11 actor definitely has the money to do whatever he pleases, let’s go down memory lane and meet his ex-wife, ex-girlfriend, and beautiful wife.
1. Sadie Frost, Jude Law’s First Wife
The 49-year-old actor decided to give love its first chance when he met the glamorous actress Sadie Frost. Frost, who is currently 57, met Law on the set of the crime film Shopping back in 1994. The actress was still married to Gary Kemp but couldn’t deny her strong feelings for Law. After her divorce in 1995, she started dating the actor. The couple got married in 1997 and had three beautiful babies. Sadly, as a result of Frost’s depression and her plunging mental health, their marriage fell apart, officially divorcing in October 2003.
2. Jude Law and Sienna Miller
I believe Jude Law and Sienna Miller have had one of the most dramatic relationships to date. The two met on the set of Alfie. The two had so much chemistry on-screen that it was just a matter of time before they took their romance off-screen. They started dating on February 2004 and got engaged on Christmas that year with a ring worth a staggering $35,000. Things, however, seemed to go downhill from there.
In 2005, Law’s former nanny, Daisy Wright, sold information to tabloids about her affair with him. The I Heart Huckabees actor was in hell and had to make a public apology for his immoral actions and betrayal. I’m not really sure his admission made things better for Sienna. The Factory Girl star couldn’t take it, and they broke up. Despite efforts later to try and make things out, scandal after scandal just seemed to arise. Sienna was said to be having an affair with Layer Cake co-star Daniel Craig, a friend of Jude Law! Law proved mischievous when he exchanged information for making it look like Sienna cheated on him before his affair with his nanny. Sneaky.
I simply cannot count how many times Law and Sienna called it quits and got back together again. After the two seemed to be having a good time together, Law’s ex-wife Frost didn’t make it easier for the couple. The Casanova actress and the Oscar-nominated actor eventually ended things for good in 2011, courtesy of secrets, disloyalty, and a pretty jealous ex-wife. Later, Jude had two more babies with model Samantha Burk and actress Catherine Harding. It’s a free world, people.
3. Phillipa Coan, Jude Law’s Beautiful Wife
The third proved to be a charm for the sensation that is Jude Law, and we all couldn’t be happier for him. The two love birds started dating in 2015. Phillipa, the owner of the successful company Stride, secretly got married to Law in April 2019. The low-key wedding happened at Old Marylebone Town Hall in central London. Jude and Law welcomed their first child in 2020, his sixth child.
Jude learned how terrible being public can be for his relationships the hard way and now keeps his life with Phillipa way off the radar. All the best to the brilliant actor and his beautiful new family.