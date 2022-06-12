Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Colin Farrell

When Colin Farrell was growing up, he probably dealt with mistaken identity a time or two thanks to his name. However, we aren’t talking about the actor. We are talking about a man you don’t know. He’s a man who is filming the upcoming season of The Bachelorette in which he hopes to find true love with one of two women who also hope to find true love. While his name is a famous one, his face isn’t – yet.

1. He Shares a Famous Name

Just in case you pay no attention to entertainment or movies or celebrities (yet you read articles about reality television and its stars), the name Colin Farrell is kind of famous. Most of us hear the name and think of the famed actor, but now we have to ask ourselves if the world is discussing Colin Farrell the actor or Colin Farrell the reality star looking for love.

2. He is Older

So many of the men who are looking for love this season are looking for love in their 20s. Colin Farrell is a man who is slightly older than most of the men this season. He’s 36, single, and ready to find someone to settle down with.

3. He is a Comedian

When he’s not looking for love on reality television, he is looking to make the world laugh. He’s a comedian, and he is known for his improv comedy. He’s living and working in Chicago these days, and the comedy scene there is an impressive one, so we are not surprised that he is finding it within his realm to sit back and make people laugh there.

4. He is from New England

He may be in the Windy City now, but he is not from Illinois. He’s from a small town in Massachusetts. He was born and raised in Old Town, and it is a place that is near and dear to his heart. Though we know very little about his childhood, we do know that he grew up for many years in that area.

5. He is Adventurous

He calls himself a man who loves adventure. We aren’t sure if he means in life, such as being the kind of man who travels, or if he means otherwise. However, he is a man who does like to find adventure, and we have a feeling that looking for love on national television is something that does fall into the adventurous category.

6. He is Locally Famous

One thing we know about this man is that he was recognized by Chicago Magazine in 2014. He was named one of the most eligible bachelors in the city that year, though we don’t know what the criteria was for that outside of simply being single, being locally famous enough to have someone paying attention, or if there was something else.

7. He’s an Eligible Bachelor

He was named eligible in 2014, and he has remained that way ever since. While there is not much we know about his personal life outside of what he is doing right now, we don’t think he’s been married and we don’t think he has any kids, so we do think he’s been able to hold on to his eligible bachelor title for many years.

8. He Likes a Positive Attitude

Per his 2014 interview with Chicago Magazine, he likes a woman with a positive attitude. He’s not interested in someone who is constantly negative, and he needs to know what kind of humor she’s into before he takes the time to get to know her otherwise.

9. He’s in the Computer World

We don’t know exactly what he does for a living other than comedy, but as of 2014, he did work in the cloud computing industry. He worked for a firm in Chicago back then, and there is a good chance he might still be in the same line of work today. Don’t quote us on that one, though.

10. He’s Private

At the moment, he’s not sharing much of anything about his personal life, but that is also how they like it when you’re on reality television. They want you a mystery to the world, and they want people to tune in to see the men when they make their reality show appearances. They don’t want people who are already well-known on their show. They want people to want to get to know these men, so fear not; we will learn a lot about him when the show airs.

Tiffany Raiford
