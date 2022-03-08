Tristan Byon might be just a kid, but it’s clear that he has already found his calling in life. The young actor rose to fame in 2018 with his role in the TV series A Million Little Things. His character, Theo, is an adorable and complex kid who brings something special to every scene he’s a part of. Tristan’s ability to bring the character to life has earned him lots of attention and respect. A Million Little Things might be his biggest role to date, but there’s no doubt that there’s going to be lots of other major opportunities waiting for him in the future. If you haven’t seen him in action yet, now is the perfect time to get familiar with who he is. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Tristan Byon.
1. He’s A California Native
Tristan was born and raised in Anaheim, CA. There aren’t a lot of details out there about his upbringing, but we know that he comes from a close-knit family and he is the youngest of three. Luckily, the fact that he is from the Los Angeles area means he won’t have to worry about figuring out how he is going to relocate there.
2. He’s All About Spreading Kindness
If there’s one thing that Tristan and his character in A Million Little Things have in common, it’s the fact that they both have very kind spirits. Like Theo, Tristan is all about spreading positivity to others and doing what he can to make the world a better place. Having this kind of mindset will probably benefit him over the course of his career.
3. Kobe Bryant Inspired Him to Get Into Acting
The story of how Tristan got into acting is a very interesting one. According to his bio on the ABC website, Tristan’s “main reason for pursuing acting was to meet Kobe Bryant, his favorite player. He was at a Lakers game where he was hoping to meet him and wondered why other people got to talk to him and he couldn’t. When he realized it was because those people were actors and famous, that’s when he decided that he was going to be on TV and in movies.”
4. He’s A Gamer
Thanks to his career as an actor, there are a lot of things in Tristan’s life that are probably very different from other kids his age. At the end of the day, though, he’s still just a kid and he loves to have fun. One of his favorite things to do during his free time is play the popular video game Fortnite.
5. He Was In An Episode Of Grey’s Anatomy
Tristan has fewer than a dozen acting credits on his resume, however, he has some very impressive projects on the list. In 2017, he appeared in an episode of Grey’s Anatomy as a character named Max Spencer. Even though it was just a one-time thing, Tristan will always be able to say he was part of one of the longest-running shows on TV.
6. He Plays Basketball
Acting certainly isn’t the only thing that Tristan is passionate about. He is also into sports and he has been playing basketball for several years. In fact, he was the point guard on his AAU basketball team for many years. That said, it’s unclear if he still has time to play competitively now that his acting career has really taken off.
7. He’s An Animal Lover
There’s always something a little heartwarming about finding out a person loves animals. Tristan’s fans will be happy to know that he is all about animals. However, we weren’t able to determine whether he has any pets of his own. Given his busy schedule at the moment, he may not have time to care for a pet.
8. He’s A Musician
In addition to all of the other things he’s good at, Tristan is also a talented musician. He sings and plays the guitar and the ukulele. As of now, it appears that music is just something Tristan does for fun and there’s nothing to suggest that he plans to pursue a career as a musician.
9. He’s Been In Commercials
Tristan’s TV roles aren’t the only times he’s been in front of the camera. He has also been in several commercials over the years and as a result, he’s gotten to work with some major companies. Some of the commercials he’s been in include Progressive and Chevrolet. He was even in a Super Bowl commercial for Doritos.
10. He’s About to Be A Teenager
There are countless actors who are well known for playing characters much younger than they are in real life. That isn’t the case for Tristan, though. He actually is a kid. He was born in May of 2009 which means that he will be turning 13 this year. So far, he seems on track to avoid the dreaded child star curse.