Joseph Quinn started his professional acting journey in the early 2010s, but it would take a few years before he started seeing his hard work really pay off. He got his first big break in 2015 when he was cast as Arthur Havisham in the TV series Dickensian. That role helped create other opportunities for him, and Joseph became a fixture on the small screen. Most people will recognize him most for playing Prince Paul in Catherine the Great and Eddie Munson in Stranger Things. Even though he has fewer than two dozen on-screen credits on his resume, Joseph has earned the respect of fans and colleagues alike. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Joseph Quinn.
1. He’s From England
Joseph has chosen to stay very private throughout his career, so there aren’t a lot of personal details out there about him. Something we do know, however, is that he was born and raised in England. From what we can tell, he still lives there and doesn’t have plans to relocate.
2. He Fell in Love With Acting At a Young Age
Most people don’t truly know what they’re passionate about when they’re kids, but Joseph Quinn isn’t like most people in that regard. When he was very young, he fell in love with acting and was a part of several school plays. It didn’t take long for him to realize that acting was what he wanted to do.
3. He Was in An Episode of Game of Thrones
Joseph has been fortunate to work on some pretty impressive projects during his career. In 2017, Joseph appeared in an episode of Game of Thrones as a character named Koner. Even though he was only in the show once, he will always be able to say that he was part of one of the most successful shows of the 2010s.
4. He Likes Fashion
The fashion and entertainment industries have always been closely connected, and it’s easy to see why. Entertainers are naturally expressive people and fashion is a popular means of self-expression. On top of that, a career in the spotlight often inspires people to dress their best. Joseph is someone who enjoys sharing his personality through his clothing and he has a good eye for putting outfits together.
5. He Isn’t Into Social Media
There are probably a lot of people who would like to follow Joseph on social media, but unfortunately, he doesn’t have any official profiles. During an interview with Nuit Magazine, Joseph said, “I don’t have Facebook, I used to but I just spent all my time looking at other people’s lives. I don’t have Instagram. I find it an incredibly image centric medium that devalues the use of words. I do have Twitter, I wouldn’t say I use it in a professional capacity – selling myself online. It’s a useful tool for news and seeing what other people are up to. Some people say some funny stuff on it. It can be mentally useful, I’m sure. But I’m not on that team now. It’s also a useful tool for people to communicate I suppose.”
6. He Studied At LAMDA
Joseph’s natural acting skills are undeniable, but they aren’t the only thing responsible for his success. Joseph has also devoted lots of time and effort into sharpening his skills. He studied acting at the London Academy for Music and Dramatic Arts (LAMDA). The school has a long history of producing top-notch talent.
7. He Loves the Community Aspect of Being an Actor
If you were to ask 10 actors what they enjoy the most about acting, you’d probably get 10 different answers. For Joseph, community is what means the most to him. He explained to Nuit Magazine, “You’re thrown together with people you’ve never met before. They’re gorgeous, interesting, companionate and accepting – who wouldn’t want to work with that?”
8. He’s A Fan of Kieran Culkin’s Work in Succession
Joseph may be an actor, but that doesn’t mean that he can’t be a fan of other actors’ work, too. While talking to The Rakish Gent, Joseph said, “Kieran Culkin’s character is a goldmine and he just delivers every line and knocks it out of the park. His sense of humour and lightness of touch with that character is enviable. But I think these iconic roles are so defined by the actors that played them its hard to imagine anyone else playing them.”
9. Acting Has Allowed Him to See New Parts of the World
As far as we know, Joseph has lived in England for his entire life. However, that doesn’t mean that he hasn’t gotten to see other parts of the world. Thanks to his career as an actor, he has gotten to travel to some cool places and he hopes to see even more in the future.
10. He Doesn’t Need Much Money To Be Happy
Being a professional actor can be a very high-paying job, but Joseph isn’t in it for the money. In his interview with Nuit Magazine, he mentioned that had he not become an actor, he would be living on the beach, working a laid-back job, and living off of very little money.