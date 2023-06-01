Aaron Douglas’ portrayal of Chief Galen Tyrol on Syfy’s Battlestar Galactica is the highlight of his impressive career. The Canadian actor from British Columbia has been active in the industry for over two decades and a half. While the BSG role remains his most notable work, he has an imposing resume with roles in other popular productions in the sci-fi genre, including X2, Chronicles of Riddick, and I, Robot. Douglas is also famous for his lead role as Frank Leo in The Bridge, a Canadian police drama that aired on CTV and CBS in 2010.
Beyond winning him a devoted fan following, Battlestar Galactica paved the way for the Canadian actor to guest star in many popular Hollywood productions. Since the end of the series which aired for four seasons, Aaron has remained relevant in the American and Canadian film industries. Nonetheless, he’s yet to portray any character that rivals his BSG acclaim.
1. Aaron Douglas Began Acting When He Was A Teenager
The Battlestar Galactica actor was drawn to acting during his teenage years. He discovered his knack for performing arts when his family left New Westminster for Creston where he attended Prince Charles Secondary School. Douglas took drama classes and joined the school’s drama group. He participated in multiple school and community theater productions in addition to being a member of a rock band.
2. He Quit His Job To Pursue A Career In Acting At Age 26
Although he was inclined to the performing arts, Aaron Douglas didn’t consider pursuing a career thereof until his adult years. He took on several jobs to earn a living before he eventually decided to pursue a career in acting. Having made up his mind to become a professional actor, Douglas quit his job at age 26 and enrolled at William Davis Centre for Actor’s Study at VanArts. He started performing with the Okanagan Shakespeare Company upon completing his program at VanArt. Through that, he gained the needed professional experience and then signed with an agent to start auditioning for screen roles.
3. Aaron Douglas Made His Screen Debut In 2000 At Age 29
Roughly three years after he decided to pursue acting as a career, Aaron Douglas made his screen debut; this was in 2000 when he was 29 years old. He was first seen in Brad Turner’s television film, The Inspectors 2: A Shred of Evidence. That same year, he appeared in an episode of Hollywood Off-Ramp and Cold Squad. Douglas continued landing small roles until 2003 when he played Boston in six episodes of Out of Order, a drama romance starring Eric Stoltz, Felicity Huffman, and Kim Dickens.
His jump from a struggling actor to an international star came with the re-imagined Battlestar Galactica series. The actor played Chief Galen Tyrol, one of the Final Five Cylons in at least 67 episodes of the show. He also reprised the role in web series and TV movies set in the BSG universe. While this remains the most significant role of his career, he has had regular and recurring roles in other notable series, including The Bridge, Hellcats, Hemlock Grove, The Killing, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency, Imposters, Unspeakable, and Motherland: Fort Salem.
4. He Got Most Of His Early Acting Job While Working As A Reader
Aaron Douglas penetrated the competitive industry through his work as a reader for auditions. For scenes with multiple characters, he would read the lines of the other characters so that the auditioning performer can react to them. Aaron soon realized that reading dialogues for actors auditioning for roles was an effective way to land a minor role for himself. After each audition, the director often approached him to offer the part he read. This was how he landed most of the bit parts he played during the early stage of his career.
5. Aaron Douglas Lost His First Wife To Breast Cancer In November 2004
The Battlestar Galactica actor has been married twice. His first marriage was to Debbie Douglas whom he lost to breast cancer in November 2004. Debbie’s death was rough on the actor, he sought solace in whiskey which explains the weight he gained after Season 1 of BSG. Shortly after the death of Debbie, Aaron Douglas tore his groin while playing hockey; so he couldn’t do anything but lie on his couch, eat, and drink. In honor of Debbie’s memory, the actor supports the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation. Aaron remarried roughly seven years after the death of his first wife; he has been married to Jenny Douglas since August 2011.