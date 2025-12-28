Who Is Jaafar Jackson? 7 Things You Didn’t Know About Michael Jackson’s Nephew

With the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic Michael (2026), Jaafar Jackson has been thrust into the spotlight. When it comes to the Jackson family, most people instantly think of Michael, Janet Jackson, or Jermaine Jackson. However, the new generation of Jacksons is proving that the family’s legacy is far from over.
One standout name in this new generation of the Jackson family is Jaafar Jackson. From his undeniable talent and striking resemblance to his uncle, Jaafar Jackson has a destiny that intertwines with music and film. For long-term fans of the Jackson family and audiences who aren’t acquainted with this new generation, here are seven interesting things you probably didn’t know about Jaafar Jackson.
1. Jaafar Jackson is Jermaine Jackson’s Sixth Child
The young star was born Jaafar Jeremiah Jackson in Los Angeles on July 25, 1996. He’s the sixth of Jermaine Jackson’s seven children. His father, Jermaine, was not only Michael Jackson’s older brother but also a member of the famous Motown boy band, the Jackson 5. Jaafar’s mother is the Colombian-born Alejandra Genevieve Oaziaza, who was Jermaine’s second wife. As a member of the Jackson family, Jaafar grew up surrounded by legendary performers. Those formative experiences shaped his outlook on fame and creativity, pushing him to carve his own identity while honoring his heritage.
2. Jaafar Jackson Has a Younger Brother
While Jaafar Jackson is the first of his mother’s children, Jermaine and Oaziaza had another child, Jermajesty Jermaine Jackson, born in 2000. While Jaafar has taken the spotlight with his acting debut in the Michael biopic, Jermajesty has been making quiet progress in his own creative pursuits. For now, he has largely stayed out of the public eye. However, the brothers often support each other, with Jermajesty helping to promote the biopic on his social media pages.
3. Jaafar Jackson is Also a Talented Singer and Songwriter
Long before making his acting debut, Jaafar Jackson pursued a music career. He released his debut album, “Got Me Singing,” in 2019. The single showcased Jaafar’s smooth vocals and a clear influence from R&B and Pop. However, although coming from a famous musical family, Jaafar’s musical style isn’t an imitation. His sound reflects who he is as a modern artist. While there’s no denying his voice carries echoes of the Jackson legacy, it also has a fresh, modern feel that’s distinctly his own.
4. Jaafar Jackson Has Been Performing Since He Was 12
Jaafar Jackson didn’t just appear out of nowhere. Like several others, he had to audition for the role in the Michael biopic and beat others to it for his likeness and talent. Growing up in a family of musicians and the global fame his family commanded, performing became second nature to him. He began singing and dancing at the age of 12, often showcasing himself at the Jackson family gatherings and events. However, unlike many celebrity offspring, Jaafar took time to study his craft quietly, away from the spotlight. With time, he learned how to compose songs and perform. Like millions of fans, a young Jaafar wanted to sing and dance like his father and uncle.
5. Jaafar Jackson Initially Wanted to Be a Professional Golfer
Before pursuing music and acting, Jaafar Jackson’s childhood dream was to become a professional golfer. While it’s a no-brainer that Tiger Woods was an influence, his dreams of pro golfing eventually waned as he grew older. Undeniably, his love and passion for singing and performing soon overshadowed his being a professional golfer. Although he still appreciates the sport now that he’s older, he has no regret pursuing a musical and acting career instead.
6. Some of Jaafar Jackson’s Half-siblings Are Also His Cousins
The Jackson family tree is famously complex, and Jaafar Jackson’s lineage is no exception. While he has half-siblings from his father’s side, his half-siblings from his mother’s side are paternally his cousins. Before Jaafar’s mother married his father, Jermaine, she dated Jaafar’s uncle, Randy Jackson (Jermaine’s younger brother). Alejandra Oaziaza and Randy first met in 1986. Although they dated for several years, they never married. However, their relationship produced two children, born in 1989 and 1992. As such, from Jaafar’s mother’s side, these are his half-siblings. However, from his father’s side, since they’re his uncle’s children, they’re also Jaafar Jackson’s cousins.
7. His Family Was Once Investigated By the Police After Jaafar Jackson Bought a Stun Gun
While the Jackson family is no stranger to headlines, Jermaine Jackson’s family was out in the spotlight in 2010 for an unexpected reason. At just 13 years old, Jaafar reportedly purchased a stun gun online and had it delivered to the Jackson family’s Encino home. The incident drew the attention of authorities after concerns arose that the device might have been used around Michael Jackson’s children, who were also living in the home at the time. Although the case was soon closed without any charges or lasting issues, it briefly placed Jaafar Jackson under unwanted public scrutiny.
