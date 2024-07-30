Raising Supermodels: Yolanda Hadid and Her Influence on Gigi and Bella Hadid

Yolanda Hadid transferred more than the modeling gene to her beautiful daughters Gigi and Bella Hadid. From their stunning looks to undeniable talent and fierce determination, Gigi and Bella got many traits from their mom that have kept them thriving in the competitive modeling industry. Rated among the most successful and influential models in the world, the Hadid sisters have graced the cover of numerous high-profile fashion magazines.
Gigi and Bella Hadid have also raised a cult following of dedicated fans on various social media platforms where they are renowned for sharing their glamorous lifestyle and glimpses of their personal lives. Their talent and popularity played a major role in placing them among the highest-paid models in the world. Despite their undisputed talent and beauty, the Hadid sisters benefitted from their mother’s influence on their respective career endeavors.
Yolanda Hadid Set the Pace For Gigi and Bella Hadid
Yolanda’s remarkable resilience in her career and personal life surely blazed a trail for her daughters. Raised in a Christian Dutch home, Yolanda is a former model who has successfully transitioned into other career paths. In her early years, she did odd jobs like washing dishes to help her mother following her father’s death. At age 16, Frans Molenaar discovered her at a hair show and offered Yolanda a spot on his fashion show.
During Molenaar’s show, Eileen Ford spotted Yolanda and handed her a juicy contract with Ford Models. Subsequently, Yolanda became a full-time model for about 15 years, strutting her stuff on the runway for big brands in renowned fashion cities such as Milan, New York, and Los Angeles. Yolanda joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2012 and appeared on other reality shows such as Project Runway and Vanderpump Rules.
Gigi Hadid’s Modeling Career Began At the Age of Two
Yolanda Hadid groomed her children for the spotlight. Her first daughter, Gigi, was two years old when Guess co-founder Paul Marciano discovered her. She appeared in commercials for Baby Guess before taking a break to focus on her education. Gigi re-emerged in 2011 and became the face of a 2012 Guess Campaign. She signed a deal with IMG Models in 2013 and debuted at the New York Fashion Week in February 2014 for Desigual.
Gigi has graced countless covers of Vogue, as well as Allure, Harper’s Bazaar, Schön!, Numéro, Allure, W Magazine and Teen Vogue, The Wall Street Journal, and Elle. She has worked with high-profile fashion brands, including Versace, Chanel, Elie Saab, Fendi, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Tommy Hilfiger, and Fenty x Puma. The blonde beauty has also appeared in music videos for artists like Cody Simpson, Taylor Swift, Zayn Malik, and Halsey.
In her career that spans over a decade, Gigi has earned several awards, solidifying her star power. Gigi was named International Model of the Year in 2016 by the British Fashion Council. She has been in the league of the highest-paid models in the world since 2017 with $20 million in earnings. She is also a spokesmodel for Maybelline. Gigi won the 2018 Teen Choice Awards’ Choice Model which she was also nominated for in 2015 and 2017.
Bella Hadid Is Considered One of the Most Successful Models in the World
Unlike Gigi who started as a child model, Bella Hadid’s modeling career took off at age 16 with a Flynn Skye commercial. In August 2014, Bella signed with IMG Models and made her New York Fashion Week debut the next month, gracing the runway for Desigual. She has appeared on the covers of prestigious magazines such as Seventeen, Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, Glamour, and Allure.
Bella has walked for globally acclaimed fashion brands like Givenchy, Alberta Ferretti, Fendi, Moschino, Boss, Lanvin, Chanel, and Versace. The British Fashion Council named her Model of the Year in 2022. Additionally, Bella has won numerous awards as a model, including being named Break Out Star: Women (Reader’s Choice) at the 2015 Models.com Industry Awards.
She redefined breaking boundaries at Paris Fashion Week 2022, closing Coperni’s Spring 2023 show by posing on the runway while a slip dress was spray-painted directly on her body with groundbreaking Fabrican technology. Bella has caught the attention of critics and designers and her ability to boost a brand has been dubbed the “Bella Effect.” Earning around $19 million, Bella is considered one of the highest-paid models in the world.
Gigi and Bella Hadid Have Followed Yolanda’s Activism and Philanthropic Footprints
Yolanda Hadid has always used her influence for good causes. She has dedicated the last few years to creating awareness for chronic Lyme disease which she battled for years. Yolanda received the Star Light Award at the Lyme Research Alliance Gala for her contributions. Whether they are donating heavily to charity or speaking up against injustice, Gigi and Bella Hadid always strive to use their fame to impact the world. Gigi joined MasterChef in 2016 to raise $25,000 for the Global Lyme Alliance.
Gigi and Bella Hadid have shown support to children around the world by donating to different charity organizations. To support refugees, Bella made huge donations to charities like Preemptive Love, UNRWA USA, and the Middle East Children’s Alliance (MECA). She was also one of the donors to food banks in New York City and Feeding America during the COVID-19 lockdown. Here are facts to know about Yolanda’s third child, Anwar.
