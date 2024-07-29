Yolanda Hadid: From Supermodel to Reality TV Star

Yolanda Hadid is a Dutch television personality and former model best known for being a star on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills from 2012 to 2016. Hadid has been in the spotlight since her youth when her modeling career began in the 1980s. In her heydays, Hadid walked the ramp and showed up for photoshoots in fashion capitals such as Paris and Milan. She also worked with Ford Models during her modeling career.
More than just being a veteran in the modeling industry, Yolanda Hadid has raised world-class models who are making waves in the industry. Hadid has also collaborated with television networks on projects that launch young models and designers to fame, including Project Runway, Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid, and Holland’s Next Top Model. Read on to explore Hadid’s journey to fame and what she has been up to.
Yolanda Hadid Had a Humble Beginning
Named Yolanda van den Herik by her parents, Hadid was born on January 11, 1964, in Papendrecht, Netherlands. Her mother was Ans van den Herik who worked hard to raise her kids after Hadid’s father tragically died in a car accident when she was seven. She was raised in a Christian home alongside her brother Leo.
Yolanda Hadid grew up in a small town and spent her days doing farm chores such as milking cows. She also enjoyed horse riding in her youth. At age 13, Hadid began working to help her family. Her first job was as a dishwasher in a Chinese restaurant. She also got a job in a grocery store during this time and juggled work with school and chores at home. Things began to look up when she ventured into modeling.
Yolanda Hadid Became a Professional Model At Age 16
View this post on Instagram
Though it was just happenstance, Yolanda Hadid’s foray into modeling proved to be right up her alley. She was scouted by Dutch designer Frans Molenaar while helping her friend at a hair show. Molenaar who was looking for a replacement for one of his models at his fashion show offered Hadid the spot and she accepted. While Hadid was walking the runway for Molenaar, she was discovered by Eileen Ford and landed a bigger deal with Ford Models.
A life of glitz and glam ensued as she booked photoshoots and graced runways in renowned cities in the fashion world, including Paris, Milan, Sydney, Cape Town, New York, Los Angeles, and Tokyo. For 15 years, Hadid modeled for different brands before taking a break to start a family. Through her first marriage to American real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid, Yolanda Hadid is the mother of three popular IMG models Gigi, Bella, and Anwar Hadid.
She Became a Reality Television Star in 2012
While Yolanda Hadid was no stranger to the spotlight and television, she garnered prominence when she joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2012. Her presence on four seasons of the hit show made her famous and the recognition led to her appearances on spin-offs such as Vanderpump Rules and The Real Housewives of New York City.
Yolanda Hadid joined Project Runway as a guest judge in 2017 and appeared in 3 episodes of the reality show. The 5′ 8″ (1.73 m) tall former model landed a reality show of her own in 2018, serving as producer and host of Making a Model With Yolanda Hadid. In 2022, Hadid served as a judge on Holland’s Next Top Model season 13. She was also featured in the music video for Lady Gaga‘s G.U.Y. in 2014.
What Is Yolanda Hadid’s Net Worth?
Yolanda Hadid’s estimated net worth in 2024 is $45 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her fortune is accrued through earnings from different streams of income. Hadid made her living as a model for 15 years before she gained prominence as a reality TV star. As a star on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she earned $100,000 per season. Beyond showbiz, Yolanda Hadid has added entrepreneur to her profile, further expanding her income sources.
In 2016, she sold an 11,000+ square-foot Malibu mansion for $19.5 million. She began the project in June 2007 after buying an empty 3+ acre lot for $4.5 million where the mansion was built. Also, Hadid’s divorce settlement from her first husband contributed to her fortune. She reportedly received two mansions in Malibu and Santa Barbara, $3.6 million, several luxury cars, and $30,000 in monthly child support. Get the scoop on recent updates on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Follow Us