5 Times Comedic Actors Shined in Dramatic Roles

It’s fair to say that comedic actors don’t always get the respect that they deserve. Of course, many become legends within their realm, however, outside of that – they can struggle. One of the main reasons for this is the fact that comedies are rarely favoured by critics, with the odd exception. But even when they are lauded, it’s usually the comedy dramas that prevail.
To that, when a comedic actor attempts to branch out into drama, they can be shunned before anyone has even seen the film. But of course, there are many examples of comedy titans emerging as solid thespians. From slapstick-ridden megastars to teenage gross out breakthroughs, here’s 5 prime examples of comedic actors who shined in dramatic roles and proved they are much more than what they became famous for.
5. Jonah Hill in Moneyball (2011)
Jonah Hill kickstarted his career around the same time that Seth Rogen broke out into the mainstream consciousness, often starring in the same movies. Around this time, Rogen was climbing rapidly, typically starring in 2-3 movies a year. What’s so unprecedented is how fast he became a leading man. However, on the other hand, his co-star Jonah Hill had to work his way up the ladder a little bit more, starring in a string of supporting roles. This all changed in 2007 when Hill landed a lead role in the Rogen-scribed hit comedy, Superbad. This raunchy teen movie was filled with crude humor, foul language, and dashes of comedic violence for good measure. After the film was such a success, Hill went on to star in an array of comedy movies until he landed his first dramatic role in Moneyball.
Sharing the screen with Brad Pitt, Hill completely flipped the lid on what people came to expect of him. The loud, over-the-top and boisterous demeanour was dropped for a more calm, collected, and nuanced aura. He played Peter Brand, a baseball strategist loosely based Paul DePodesta. Hill’s understated rendition as the quiet yet wildly intelligent strategist perfectly offset the more volatile character of Pitt’s, making for a yin and yang chemistry that was utterly magnetic. Hill was recognised for his powerful shift in tone and nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the 2012 Academy Awards. Two years later, he was nominated yet again for his supporting role in The Wolf of Wall Street, a part that merged comedy and drama together seamlessly.
4. Eddie Murphy in Dreamgirls (2006)
Eddie Murphy began performing stand up comedy at the the tender age of 15. By the time he was 19, he was a comic sensation, selling out arenas and landing his own specials. At just 20 years old, he starred in his first movie 48 Hrs., a comedy thriller that many credit with kickstarting the buddy cop genre. From here, he became a major box office star with films like Trading Places, Beverly Hills Cop, and The Nutty Professor.
In 2006, the superstar took on a role that put his eccentric ways on the backseat, playing R&B soul singer James ‘Thunder’ Early in Dreamgirls. Early is a loud character who slowly becomes subdued as his downfall from fame sends him into a deep depression. While Murphy did bring levity to the motion picture with mild comic relief, it was much more subtle compared to the wackiness of movies like The Nutty Professor. Where Murphy differs from many other comedic actors who venture into drama is with the fact that many of his roles prior to Dreamgirls blended comedy and drama together, making his role as James Early an impressive amalgamation of the skills he cultivated during a prosperous career. His charismatic role saw him recognised by the Oscars, landing a nod for Best Supporting Actor in 2007.
3. Mo’Nique in Precious (2009)
Lee Daniels‘ Precious is a deeply moving film that follows the harrowing journey of a young girl, Claireece “Precious” Jones, as she contends with the challenges of being a special-needs teenager navigating school life and the trauma of teenage pregnancy, all while enduring severe emotional and physical abuse at the hands of her overbearing and vicious mother. Mo’Nique, who initially rose to fame through her sharp and fast-paced stand-up comedy as well as the success of her sitcom The Parkers, delivers a stunning rendition as Mary, Precious’s mother. This role served as a significant departure from her comedic roots, deftly demonstrating her incredible versatility as an actress.
Mo’Nique’s portrayal of the abusive parent is both intensely haunting and profoundly complex, imbuing Mary with layers that go way beyond simple villainy. One of the film’s most powerful moments arrives during her emotional monologue, where she reflects on the choices she made in her life, expressing a fragile humanity that briefly allows the audience to connect with her. As a result, Mo’Nique’s performance stands out as one of the most enthralling aspects of Precious, and her work in this film earned her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, solidifying her status as a serious dramatic talent and proving that comedic actors can deliver performances that deeply resonate with audiences on an emotional level.
2. Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems (2019)
Adam Sandler first showed off his dramatic chops in Punch-Drunk Love in 2002. At the time, many doubted his capabilities, however, he quickly gained Oscar buzz for his rage-filled role. Since then, he has dabbled in more dramatic endeavours from time to time, most notably with movies like Reign Over Me, Spanglish, and The Meyerowitz Stories. Yet, these films all had elements of comedy infused within them. But in 2019, Sandler dove head first into full on drama with the frenetic crime thriller, Uncut Gems.
Playing fast-talking New York City jeweler Howard Ratner, Sandler delivers possibly the finest performance of his career in Uncut Gems. His character is utterly chaotic, self-centred, and beyond irrational, yet somehow the audience can’t help but root for him. Sandler made this possible by adding a layer of charm and charisma to his character, despite being a man who is risking everything, including his family’s safety. As the stakes get higher and higher, Ratner keeps testing his luck, too deep into his gambling addiction. The movie progresses at rapid speed and is rather anxiety inducing, but Sandler holds the weight effortlessly, occupying the screen for nearly every frame of the movie.
1. Jim Carrey in The Truman Show (1998)
Jim Carrey is another glowing example of a comedic actor who rose to fame rapidly. However, it didn’t take him long to venture from slapstick, goofball comedies to dramas. In 1998, Carrey had only been a fully-fledged leading man for four years, following smash hit movies like Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Dumb and Dumber, and The Mask. So, when he boarded The Truman Show, many expected the film to be a comedy, but what they were gifted was much more of a touching and psychological drama.
Carrey stars as Truman Burbank, an insurance salesman who lives a simple and mundane life and slowly begins to suspect that his whole life is actually some sort of reality TV show. While there are some funny moments, they are carried out in a more satirical way as opposed to the wacky antics Carrey had become iconic for. The comedy stems from the situations Truman is thrust into and how he reacts to them, and as the movie reaches its climax, the comedy is null, allowing Carrey to delve into full drama playing a man in the biggest existential crisis of his life. Following The Truman Show, Carrey forayed into drama more frequently with roles in movies like Man on the Moon, The Number 23, and the critically-acclaimed Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Yet, to many, The Truman Show is considered his finest work in the drama department.
