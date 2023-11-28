Iconic Movies: The True Story Behind Dumb and Dumber

Released in 1994, Dumb and Dumber is a classic comedy that follows the lives of dim-witted best friends Harry (Jeff Daniels) and Lloyd (Jim Carrey). Down on their luck and all out of money, the two hapless idiots evade their debts and travel cross country to deliver a briefcase to a woman they barely know. However, what they don’t realize is, the briefcase is full of money and they have unwittingly become entwined in a kidnapping.
Dumb and Dumber was a pivotal moment in the careers of Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels, as the film became a smash hit. To this day, it is still widely regarded as one of the greatest comedy movies of all time. So, let’s take a deep dive into the story behind this iconic movie from the Farrelly Brothers.
Dumb and Dumber Originally Had a Different Title
Dumb and Dumber was the brainchild of filmmaking duo, Peter Farrelly and Bobby Farrelly. After the movie’s success, the two quickly became legends in the comedy realm with movies like Kingpin, There’s Something About Mary, and Shallow Hal. However, this was their first movie. Although it became a glaring hit, it did not come without its ups and downs.
Before the script made its way around Hollywood, the two brothers had worked as writers on shows like Paul Reiser: Out on a Whim and Seinfeld. After getting their foot in the door, they embarked on their entry point to Hollywood with their first movie script. However, before the script became Dumb and Dumber, it was originally entitled “Dust to Dust”, and focused on two idiotic friends who work in a funeral parlour. Of course, this idea was eventually scrapped and the plot became the story revered to this day. Interestingly though, the 2014 sequel, Dumb and Dumber To, featured a scene in which Harry and Lloyd visit a funeral parlour and cause hilarious mayhem.
Unveiling the Original Casting Choices for Dumb and Dumber
Although it is now impossible to imagine anyone else but Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels in the lead roles, they were not the first choices for Dumb and Dumber. The original choices for Harry and Lloyd were in fact Nicolas Cage and Gary Oldman. However they turned the roles down. Furthermore, before the casting landed on Carrey and Daniels, other more established actors were considered. These names includes the likes of Steve Martin, Martin Short, Rob Lowe, and Chris Elliot. What’s more, New Line Cinema reportedly had an extensive list of comedic talent who they wanted for the movie, but they all turned it down.
Explaining the Vast Difference Between Carrey’s and Daniels’ Salaries
1994 was a huge year for Jim Carrey. By the time the movie had entered production, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective had already hit theaters and became a box office hit. On top of this, The Mask was in post-production and was projected to land big as well. With such leverage behind him, Carrey negotiated a massive salary of $7 million. However, Daniels wasn’t so lucky. Although he was an established talent in cinema, Daniels hadn’t yet starred in a comedy movie. To that, he agreed to take a small salary of $50,000. However, this was a strategic move for Daniels. He was well aware that starring alongside the rapidly rising Carrey would boost his profile, and it certainly paid off.
The Bizarre Connection Between Dumb and Dumber and One Iconic Horror Movie
While Dumb and Dumber is widely regarded as a classic comedy, it also has a bizarre connection to one of the scariest movies ever made. When Harry and Lloyd fight over the briefcase they are travelling across America with, the case bursts open and a huge amount of cash is revealed. Being the morons that they are, they immediately start to splash out with the money. On top of buying a brand new car, and a new wardrobe of eccentric clothing, they book a room at a prestigious hotel.
The hotel that the production used for filming was The Stanley Hotel in Colorado. Interestingly, this hotel is iconic, as it is where Stephen King came up with the idea for The Shining after reportedly witnessing a terrifying, ghostly encounter. Furthermore, three years after the release of Dumb and Dumber, a mini-series adaption of The Shining hit television and shot its scenes at The Stanley Hotel.
The Movie Spawned a Forgotten TV Series
The 1995 cartoon Dumb and Dumber: The Animated Series fell short of expectations during its one-season run on Cartoon Network. Despite its potential, the series failed to capture the same magic as the original movie, primarily due to the absence of key contributors. The Farrelly Brothers, the masterminds behind the film’s success, were not involved in the animated adaptation, leading to a disconnect in humor and storytelling. Furthermore, the iconic characters of Harry Dunne and Lloyd Christmas, played by Jeff Daniels and Jim Carrey in the movie, were not voiced by the same actors in the animated series. This further hindered its ability to resonate with audiences, as the distinctive voices and chemistry between Daniels and Carrey were lost in translation.
Dumb and Dumber Nearly Ended Differently
Due to their challenged intelligence, Harry and Lloyd repeatedly make huge mistakes throughout the movie, leading to the movie’s most hilarious moments. The original end of the movie sees the two friends miss out on the opportunity of a lifetime. When a bus full of beautiful bikini models pull up and state that they are looking for two guys to “oil them up” on their tour, Harry sends them to a nearby town to find their men, totally oblivious to the offer in front of them. To that, Lloyd chases after the bus, and just when it seems that he is going to rectify Harry’s mistake, he tells the models that the town is in the other direction.
While this was a perfect way to end the movie, showcasing the friend’s never-ending stupidity, it actually nearly ended very differently. In the alternate ending version of the movie, the concierge to the hotel offers the two hapless buddies a job. However, they laugh in his face and go on their merry way. Furthermore, the ending that made it to the final cut was also nearly very different. The producers of the movie thought that Harry and Lloyd should get on the bus to give the movie a happy ending. However, Jim Carrey reportedly refused to shoot the scene, stating that the original ending was funny enough.
