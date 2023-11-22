Throughout the history of cinema, many iconic movies were not initially intended to conclude as they ultimately did. In Hollywood, it has become customary for movies to undergo testing in front of a diverse audience. This process entails observing the viewers’ reactions and responses to certain scenes, specifically the climax and ending. The purpose behind this practice is to gauge the effectiveness of a film and provide filmmakers with valuable insights that can potentially enhance the audience’s experience.
Consequently, based on the feedback received, changes are often made, including the occasional reshooting of final scenes, with the aim of eliciting a more favorable response from moviegoers. Thus, many of the most memorable and influential films in cinematic history owe their conclusive moments to this iterative process simply known as “testing”. So, here are 5 iconic movies that originally had completely different endings.
Editor’s Note: The article below contains spoilers for the movies mentioned.
First Blood (1982)
First Blood hit movie theaters in 1982 and paved the way for an accelerated action movie career for Sylvester Stallone. Although he was already a massive star thanks to the glaring success of Rocky, First Blood served as Stallone’s second vehicle for franchise success. While the franchise took a turn into the over-inflated action realm, the first movie was more of a drama. Across his storied career, Sylvester Stallone has been increasingly candid about his life and the making of his movies. In the Netflix documentary Sly, Stallone delves into great detail about the filming process of First Blood.
Following the story of John Rambo, a vietnam war veteran who is pursued by an overzealous policeman, the movie was originally three hours long. However, Stallone hated his performance so much that he offered to buy the footage with the intention of burning it. On top of this, the ending was originally going to be very different.
In the original final scene, John Rambo is shot and killed. However, this didn’t sit well with Stallone as he didn’t agree with the message this would send to real-life war veterans who had returned from war. After a disagreement with the movie’s director, two endings were filmed. To that, the ending where Rambo dies was tested with an audience, to which it did not land favourably. Subsequently, First Blood was cut down to a tight 90 minutes and the ending saw Rambo arrested instead of killed. As a result, the movie spawned a total of four sequels.
Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991)
Terminator 2: Judgement Day is one of the most successful movies of all time. Following on from the 1984 classic, The Terminator, the sequel excelled to new heights and became a blockbuster smash hit. Where the movie really shined was with its unique plot swerve, switching Arnold Schwarzenegger from a villain to a hero. In the first movie, Schwarzenegger plays a relentless killing machine known as the T-800, who is programmed to kill Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton). However, in Terminator 2: Judgement Day, the T-800 is sent from the future to protect Sarah’s son, John (Edward Furlong). From here, the trio must battle the advanced cyborg known as the T-1000 (Robert Patrick).
Terminator 2: Judgement Day is widely considered one of the greatest action movies ever made. With its Oscar-winning special effects, it still holds up to this day. Furthermore, it has become renowned for its surprisingly touching ending, where the T-800 must self destruct, leaving the young John Connor heartbroken. However, the movie was originally set to close out differently. In the movie’s alternate ending, the audience catches up with an elderly Sarah Connor as she watches John and her granddaughter play at a park. Director James Cameron was actually happy with this ending. However, the movie’s producer, Mario Kassar, convinced him to close out the movie with the ending moviegoers know and revere to this day.
Titanic (1997)
Released in 1997, Titanic quickly soared to unprecedented heights of success and became a cultural phenomenon. Directed by James Cameron, this epic romance-drama captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. The film’s enduring popularity can be attributed to its unforgettable storyline, breathtaking visual effects, and the remarkable performances of its lead actors. Titanic‘s colossal box office success, grossing over $2.1 billion, ranks it among the highest-grossing movies of all time. Moreover, it launched the careers of two talented young actors, Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, who portrayed the star-crossed lovers Rose and Jack.
To this day, Titanic is still iconic for its heartbreaking ending where Jack sacrifices himself in the cold sea to save Rose. The film then skips to present day where the elderly Rose (Gloria Stuart) pulls out her necklace and tosses it into the sea, signifying her readiness to let go of the past. She then dies peacefully in her sleep, remembering her time with Jack. However, the alternate ending had a different feel. While this ending did see Rose toss the necklace into the sea, it also featured another scene in which Brock (Bill Paxton) thinks she is going to jump into the water and runs to stop her, adding a touch of lightheartedness to the final act.
I Am Legend (2007)
I Am Legend is a 2007 action blockbuster set in a post-apocalyptic New York City where one man stands alone against a horde of infected mutants. Will Smith delivers a captivating performance as Robert Neville, a brilliant scientist and seemingly the last survivor of a devastating virus outbreak. Accompanied only by his dog, Neville tirelessly searches for a cure while battling loneliness and the constant threat of the infected creatures known as the Darkseekers who only come out at night. As he realizes that he is immune, he uses this to his advantage and soon becomes the protector of two other survivors, Anna and Ethan.
The ending of the movie sees Neville sacrifice himself with a grenade to save Anna and Ethan from an attack by the Darkseekers. However, the alternate ending saw Neville live on, but as a villain. In this version, it turns out that the “alpha” Darkseeker is merely looking for a mate when the other Darkseekers assault. Realizing himself as the one utilising the creatures as “test subjects,” Neville comes to the conclusion that he is the real culprit at play. He then gives the alpha dayseeker his mate, and the group of bloodthirsty creatures disperse. The following day, Neville, Ethan and Anna depart for Vermont, leaving behind his research and the cure.
Get Out (2017)
Get Out, the Oscar-winning movie directed by Jordan Peele, revolutionized the horror genre and received critical acclaim for its groundbreaking approach. The film tells the story of Chris (Daniel Kaluuya), an African-American man who joins his white girlfriend, Rose, on a weekend getaway to meet her family. However, Chris soon discovers that something sinister is afoot when he realizes he is trapped in a twisted nightmare where he is at the mercy of a group of racist sociopaths who seek to possess his body and exploit his identity. As the plot unfolds, Get Out flips the horror genre on its head by delving deep into the unsettling themes of racial inequality and social commentary, creating a truly thought-provoking and horrifyingly realistic experience.
At the end of the movie, Chris battles his way through the family in order to protect himself. When Rose is the only one left alive, he starts to strangle her but stops himself before she dies. A police car pulls up behind him but it is his friend, Rod. The two drive off and escape the twisted confines. However, the alternate ending saw Chris caught by the police as he strangles the life out of Rose. To that, the movie ended with Rod visiting Chris in jail.
When speaking with Variety, Jordan Peele revealed why he decided to change the movie’s ending. He divulged: “It was very clear that the ending needed to transform into something that gives us a hero, that gives us an escape, gives us a positive feeling when we leave this movie. There’s nothing more satisfying than seeing the audience go crazy when Rod shows up.”
