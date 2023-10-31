Nicolas Cage is undoubtedly one of the most renowned actors of all time. His performances have been both breathtaking and eccentric, leaving an indelible impression on his audience. While his acting skills are not up for debate, his performances have been somewhat volatile over the years. To that, critics have not always been in agreement with his renditions, with many hailing his acting as over-the-top.
Despite this fluctuation, Cage has managed to cement his place in Hollywood’s history as an Oscar winner. However, he has appeared in many straight-to-DVD, low-budget action movies and B-movies, deviating from his celebrated career. Yet, every few years, Cage makes a triumphant return to the big screen and reminds cinema how brilliant he is. These return to form roles are usually within smaller budget indie movies. So, with his latest indie flick Dream Scenario garenering heaps of praise, let’s take a deep dive into the 6 best indie gems starring Nicolas Cage.
6. Willy’s Wonderland
Willy’s Wonderland is a low-budget movie that takes audiences on a bizarre and thrilling ride through an abandoned family entertainment center overrun by evil animatronics. The plot follows Nicolas Cage, who plays a silent drifter, stranded in a small town and forced to spend a night in Willy’s Wonderland as repayment for car repairs. While the dangers inside the building are underestimated by Cage’s character, he surprisingly unleashes a level of violence and physical power that creates a unique balance of humor and terror. Despite not speaking a word throughout the movie, his immersive performance grips and humors the audience in a way that feels unique to Cage. Willy’s Wonderland is a must-see for anyone who enjoys niche, low-budget horror flicks, and it is arguably inspired by the popular video game, Five Nights at Freddy’s.
5. Mom and Dad
Mom and Dad is a 2017 comedy horror movie that revolves around a peaceful suburban lifestyle that is disrupted by a mysterious mass hysteria, causing parents in the town to turn on their own children. Nicolas Cage and Selma Blair portray the lead roles as the affable parents who become infected by this mysterious virus, causing them to experience a burning need to eliminate their offspring. The standout performances from the lead actors bring a unique blend of horror and humor to the film, making it a noteworthy entry in the genre. Cage and Blair showcase a remarkable on-screen chemistry as they create a disturbing yet amusingly dysfunctional portrait of parental madness. With that said, Mom and Dad stands out as one of Nicolas Cage’s return to form performances that showcases his natural ability to command the screen.
4. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
After a string of straight-to-DVD movies, Nicolas Cage had started to lose some credibility in Hollywood. News started to emerge that Cage was actually facing financial difficulties. Therefore, he was taking any role he could get to pay off his massive $6 million debt to the IRS. Additionally, Cage opened up about his mother’s mental health issues, which he stated was another reason he took on so many questionable roles. However, in 2022, Cage delivered one of the finest performances of his career, igniting a comeback for the ages.
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is the first time Cage has portrayed himself in a motion picture, and the role came at the perfect time for the actor. The theme of the movie ties in to Cage’s real-life plight, as his character is in debt and struggling. On one hand he desperately wants to claim back some credibility, and on the other, he desires a huge payday. So, in a desperate attempt to regain his former glory and pay off his debts, he accepts an offer to attend the birthday party of a wealthy Mexican businessman. However, once there, he discovers that the businessman is actually a drug lord who wants him to recreate his most famous movie character for his own amusement. Cage soon finds himself caught up in a dangerous game that could cost him everything unless he can find a way to outsmart his captors.
3. Leaving Las Vegas
Leaving Las Vegas is a critically acclaimed movie that follows a self-destructive alcoholic named Ben Sanderson (Nicolas Cage), who travels to Las Vegas with the sole intention of drinking himself to death. Despite having a small budget, the film manages to captivate the audience with its simple plot and intense character studies. Director Mike Figgis expertly utilises the setting of Las Vegas to create a hauntingly beautiful backdrop for Ben’s last days. The film’s success can be attributed to Cage’s outstanding performance, which earned him his first-ever Oscar award, as well as the nuanced portrayal of his relationship with a Las Vegas prostitute, Sera, played by Elisabeth Shue. Overall Leaving Las Vegas is a powerful exploration of addiction, love, and the longing for connection amidst despair. It truly stands out as one of Nicolas Cage’s finest performances within the indie market.
2. Pig
Pig is a gripping drama film that takes audiences on a journey of redemption and loss with an unrecognizable Nicolas Cage. The story follows a reclusive truffle hunter named Robin (Cage) who lives alone in the Oregon wilderness with his beloved pig. When the pig is stolen, Robin is forced to journey into the city of Portland to find her. While on his search, he confronts the people from his past including his estranged son as he unravels the mystery of his beloved pig’s disappearance.
The film is a slow-burning meditation on the human condition and explores themes of grief, love, and the universal human desire for connection. Pig surprises viewers with its intricate plot that takes an unexpected turn, leading them into what feels like an entirely different film altogether. With Cage’s powerful performance and the stunning cinematography, Pig transcends its opening concept to become a thought-provoking, emotional, and unforgettable cinematic experience.
1. Joe
Joe is a 2013 drama film that stars Nicolas Cage and Tye Sheridan. The film follows the life of a damaged man named Joe (Cage), who is trying to do the right thing despite the dark and violent demon that hovers over his shoulders constantly. To that, Joe is more of a character study than a plot-driven film. It showcases how Joe tries to lead a normal life despite his violent tendencies. Tye Sheridan wows in one of his earlier roles as a troubled boy who wants to work for Joe, and their relationship evolves throughout the movie as they try to understand each other. Overall, the movie provides a subtle but impactful plot that delves deep into the complexities of human behavior. Both leads stand out in the movie, yet it is Cage who shines bright in one of his most impressive renditions to date.