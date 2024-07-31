Former James Bond Star, George Lazenby, Retires at 84

George Lazenby holds a unique presence in Hollywood as the shortest-serving actor to don the iconic role of James Bond, having portrayed the character in just one film, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969). Despite his brief tenure in the franchise, Lazenby’s performance as the modern-day Casanova left a lasting impact on the portrayal of Bond, presenting a more vulnerable and emotionally complex iteration of the character. His take on 007 combined charm and grit, and the film itself is often celebrated for its sophisticated approach to storytelling and character development.
Since his time as James Bond, Lazenby has appeared in various productions, showcasing his versatility as an actor. However, it is his role as Bond that endures as his most recognizable and celebrated performance, contributing to the legacy of the franchise and leaving an indelible mark on the cinematic landscape of the spy genre. On July 24, 2024, George Lazenby announced his retirement. So, let’s break down his life and career, including his inspirational backstory to becoming the iconic James Bond.
The Inspiring Story of How George Lazenby Became James Bond
George Lazenby’s journey to becoming James Bond is an inspiring tale of serendipity and determination, particularly given his lack of prior acting experience. Born on September 5, 1939, in Queanbeyan, New South Wales, Australia, Lazenby stood out as a distinctive choice for the iconic British character. After serving in the Australian Army, he moved to London in 1964, where his career began in a rather unconventional manner. Lazenby held a variety of jobs, including working as an auto mechanic, used car salesman, prestige car salesman, and male model.
His life took a pivotal turn in 1966 during a chance encounter with Bond series producer Albert R. Broccoli at a hair salon in London. Impressed by Lazenby’s appearance, Broccoli made a mental note of him as a potential candidate for the role. In 1968, against all odds and with only previous experience in commercials and a minor role in a 1965 Italian Bond spoof, Lazenby was cast as James Bond. His selection hinged on a screen-test fight scene that showcased his physical prowess, coupled with the strength of his interviews and audition footage. Lazenby’s remarkable rise from an unassuming background to capturing the essence of 007 not only underscores his unexpected path to stardom but also serves as a testament to the power of opportunity and the magic of chance encounters.
Breaking Down His Roles Outside of the James Bond Franchise
Despite garnering heaps of praise for his rendition as James Bond, George Lazenby walked away from the role right before the premiere of the movie. This came as a shock to many as Sean Connery had previously starred as the suave spy for five pictures. Despite his intentions of quitting, the studio vied for him to stay and offered him the role in The Man with the Golden Gun. Lazenby declined and the movie was delayed, instead Connery stepped back into the role in 1971 for Diamonds Are Forever. The Man with the Golden Gun was then moved to 1974, serving as Roger Moore‘s second outing after Live and Let Die.
When speaking with The Guardian in 2017, Lazenby was quizzed about his exit. He said: “I had advice that James Bond was over anyway. It was Sean Connery’s gig and, being in the 60s, it was love, not war. You know, hippy time. And I bought into that. They also said there’s a guy called Clint Eastwood doing movies in Italy, getting 500 grand for a month, for doing a western. They said, you could do that. So I didn’t feel like I was losing the million dollars.”
After his role as Bond, many would say that George Lazenby faded into obscurity. While he didn’t become a Western star like Clint Eastwood, as he had hoped for, he did still stay active in TV and film. His first role after On Her Majesty’s Secret Service came in the 1971 action movie, Universal Soldier. However, the movie fell under the radar massively. Across his career, Lazenby has starred in TV series like Matlock Police, The Quest, and Hawaii Five-0. In 1993, he made a return to the big screen in the war epic, Gettysburg. Following the announcement of his retirement, Lazenby’s final role will be in the crime drama, Mundije.
Why Has He Retired?
Although much of his work after Bond hasn’t reached massive viewerships, George Lazenby has been a sought-after talent at events such as Comic-Con, where he would sign autographs and take pictures for a fee. However, as well as retiring from acting, Lazenby has also retired from public appearances and interviews and has announced that he will no longer sign autographs. Lazenby announced the news on his official X page on July 25 in a three-part thread. He stated how the decision wasn’t easy but he will now fully shift his time and efforts to his family. Want to read more about the world of James Bond? Here are 5 directors we think would be great to direct the next Bond movie.
