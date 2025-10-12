Beyond Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce: Celebrity Engagements You Probably Missed

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s betrothal is one of several celebrity engagements that dominated headlines in 2025. The pop star and her American football boyfriend announced they were taking their romance to a new phase on August 26. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the duo announced, sharing pictures of their proposal, which has now garnered over 35 million likes on Instagram.
The massive media coverage has fueled speculations about their wedding, with reports claiming they are planning a private ceremony for their family and close friends. The couple had been dating for about two years, and their commitment to marriage has reignited public interest in other stars on the path. From actors to singers and athletes, these are the biggest celebrity engagements you might have missed this year.
1. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez
Months after the football superstar went viral for saying he’s waiting for “that click” to marry his partner of 10 years, the couple got engaged. The Portuguese footballer sparked online buzz earlier in March with his explanation for not marrying Georgina RodrÍguez. Surprisingly, Cristiano Ronaldo proposed in August. Rodriguez announced the news on Instagram, showing off the massive rock she received with a caption that read, “Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives.”
2. Zendaya and Tom Holland
Meeting on the set of Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: Homecoming, Zendaya and Tom Holland started a friendship that soon morphed into a romance. The pair confirmed they were lovers in 2021, after years of media speculation, and are now getting ready for marriage. The Marvel stars got engaged sometime between late 2024 and early 2025. Zendaya showed off her engagement ring at the 2025 Golden Globes. While the couple’s only statement has been the 5.02-carat diamond ring Zendaya received, Tom Holland’s dad, Dominic Holland, has confirmed their engagement.
3. French Montana And Sheikha Mahra
Days after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement, it emerged that famous Moroccan-American rapper, French Montana, had proposed to Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra. The Princess was once married to Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum, whom she divorced, accusing him of infidelity in an Instagram post that has since been deleted. Montana and Mahra first sparked dating rumors in October 2024. The rapper proposed in June 2025, but the media only caught wind of it on August 27, when Montana’s PR team issued a press statement. Following up with a joint Instagram post, the couple confirmed they’re set to get married, flaunting Mahra’s elegant ring.
4. Venus Williams and Andrea Preti
The tennis star was first linked to the Danish actor in July 2024, when they were seen enjoying each other’s company in Nerano, Italy. While they kept their romance private, Venus Williams was spotted with a diamond ring in February 2025, sparking engagement rumors. Williams confirmed the rumors six months later in a post-match interview with Rennae Stubbs, calling Andrea Preti her fiancé. Sources close to the duo claim they are planning a September wedding in Italy.
5. Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam
The social media star and boxer proposed to Jutta Leerdam in March 2025. Jake Paul and the Dutch speed skater’s love story began in late 2022, when the YouTuber DM’d Leerdam on Instagram, inviting her to his podcast. Although the skater was skeptical due to Paul’s polarizing online personality, she accepted his invitation and soon found herself in a relationship. Jake and Jutta went public with their romance in April 2023. They announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post, sharing pictures from the proposal with a caption that reads, “We’re engaged… we can’t wait to spend forever together.”
6. Jacob Batalon And Veronica Leahov
Like his Spider-Man co-stars, Jacob Batalon has his sights set on marriage. The American actor and his Moldovan girlfriend have been together for several years, but they’ve mostly kept their relationship away from the media. However, they had grown more open about it before their engagement in March 2025. The architectural designer, for instance, took to Instagram to appreciate Batalon earlier in January.
“That feeling when you find someone that feels like home when no one else did, is indescribable,” she wrote. The pair shared pictures from Batalon’s proposal on their social media pages and are planning to have a dream wedding in Lake Como, Italy. Check out how Alan Hamel fell for his late wife’s co-star, Joanna Cassidy.
