‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Costars and Fan Favorite Couple Zendaya and Tom Holland Are Engaged!

The internet’s favorite couple, Zendaya and Tom Holland are officially engaged! Rumors surrounding their engagement were abuzz when the Challengers actress graced the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet clad in a custom burnt orange satin dress from Louis Vuitton, flaunting an enormous sparkler on her ring finger.
A source close to the couple told TMZ on January 6, 2025, that The Devil All the Time star had popped the question over the Christmas and New Year holiday season at an intimate setting in one of Zendaya’s family homes in the United States. A source told PEOPLE that everyone close to the couple was aware of the impending proposal. The source revealed that Holland had been eager to propose to the actress “for a while” and gushed about how he’s always been crazy about Zendaya. The ring has been speculated to be a 5.02-carat East-West Cushion Diamond Button Back Ring from Jessica McCormack.The source also noted that the duo are busy with work projects and aren’t in a rush to make it to the altar anytime soon in the following words:
“They will just enjoy things for now and won’t rush a wedding.”
Tom Holland and Zendaya had been sparking dating rumors since they started filming for the 2017 film The Spider-Man: No Way Home. After months of denying the rumors, the duo was captured sharing a steamy kiss in a car on July 2, 2021. Holland finally made their relationship official by posting a cute picture of the duo on Instagram on the Euphoria star’s birthday on September 1, 2021, calling her “My MJ.” The duo starred in two more films in the MCU,2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home and 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Tom Holland Wants To Quit Acting When He Becomes a Dad
View this post on Instagram
Looks like Tom Holland is all about getting domesticated! The Spider-Man: Far From Home actor intends to throw in the towel and call it quits on his acting career when he becomes a father.
The actor told Men’s Health in an interview published on January 2, 2025, that he would disappear off the face of the earth when he has kids. The actor expressed his long-term plans in the following words:
“When I have kids, you will not see me in movies anymore. Golf and dad.”
In the same interview, the actor explained why he doesn’t walk the red carpet with his fiancee, Zendaya. He revealed that he didn’t want to take away attention from her moment, and if they went together, it would become about them and not her. Considering that the duo are starring in two films, the untitled Spider-Man 4 and Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, together will leave plenty of opportunities to catch them hand-in-hand on the red carpet.
Spider-Man 4 is scheduled to hit theatres on July 24, 2026. In the meantime, catch the newly betrothed duo in their first film together, Spider-Man: No Way Home, on Prime Video.
|Spider-Man: No Way Home
|Cast
|Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx
|Release Date
|December 17, 2021
|Stream On
|Disney+ and other platforms (depending on region)
|Directed by
|Jon Watts
|Produced by
|Marvel Studios, Sony Pictures
|Based On
|Marvel Comics’ Spider-Man character
|Plot Summary
|Peter Parker deals with the fallout of his identity being exposed while facing villains from across the multiverse.
|Musical Elements
|Score composed by Michael Giacchino
|Current Status
|Released in theaters December 17, 2021, now available for streaming and home media.
