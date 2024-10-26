‘Spider-Man’ 4 Confirmed at Marvel Studios: Tom Holland’s Thoughts

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is officially bringing back everyone’s favorite superhero for Spider-Man 4. Tom Holland has just confirmed that filming for the fourth film in the franchise will begin in Summer 2025. After months of rumors, Holland’s announcement marks the first formal confirmation of the upcoming Spider-Man film — and he seems pretty excited to get back on set.
The actor shared the news during his recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he said: “It’s happening. Next summer we start shooting. Everything’s good to go. We’re nearly there. It’s super exciting; I can’t wait.” While the exact plot of the film remains under wraps, the story is expected to pick up right after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home The last film left Parker completely isolated as he made the heartbreaking decision to erase himself from the memories of everyone he loved, including MJ, Ned, and the rest of the world. Previously on the Rich Roll podcast on YouTube in October 2024, Holland hinted that the script for Spider-Man 4 had “lit a fire in him.”
Holland also expressed his hopes of introducing Miles Morales, the protagonist of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, to the MCU. “If I would be lucky enough to somehow bring Miles Morales into my Spider-Man universe and into the MCU, I’d love to do for a young kid what Robert Downey Jr. did for me,” Holland added. While Marvel has yet to confirm any crossover plan, the inclusion of Morales would not only expand the Spider-Man universe but could also potentially introduce a younger, up-and-coming Spiderman like Morales.
What We Know About ‘Spider-Man 4’ So Far
On the Rich Roll podcast, Holland shared that he had recently gone through a draft of the Spider-Man 4 script with his girlfriend and co-star, Zendaya. Though he admitted it still needs some refining, he praised the writers for their efforts. “I read the script about three weeks ago, and it reignited my passion,” Holland shared. “Zendaya and I read it together, and we were literally jumping around the room, feeling like this could be a movie fans would truly appreciate.”
In September 2024, reports surfaced that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton was in early discussions to take the reins for the next Spider-Man movie and replace Jon Watts, who directed the previous three films. Watt’s departure marks a notable shift, as he helped shape Holland’s Spider-Man into a more grounded, youthful, and emotional portrayal.
Spider-Man 4 also arrives during a critical phase in the MCU, as the multiverse storyline continues to unfold. With films like Doctor Strange and shows like Loki diving deeper into alternate realities, Peter Parker’s next adventure might tie into the MCU’s broader themes and potentially cross paths with other Marvel characters.
A release date for Spider-Man 4 has not been announced yet. All the other films in the franchise are available to stream on Disney Plus.
|Spider-Man 4
|Cast
|Tom Holland (confirmed)
|Release Date
|TBA (filming begins Summer 2025)
|Stream On
|Likely Disney+ after theatrical release
|Directed by
|Jon Watts (unconfirmed, based on previous films)
|Produced by
|Marvel Studios, Sony Pictures
|Based On
|Marvel Comics’ Spider-Man character
|Plot Summary
|Expected to explore Peter Parker’s challenges post-multiverse chaos following No Way Home
|Musical Elements
|Not yet announced
|Current Status
|Confirmed, filming starts Summer 2025
Follow Us