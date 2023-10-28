Meet the Cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home

In 2021, Marvel Cinematic Universe released the long-awaited 27th film in the MCU franchise, Spider-Man: No Way Home which was the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. It was also the fourth film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie follows the adventures of Peter Parker whose secret identity was revealed to the entire world in Far From Home. In a desperate attempt for help, Peter reaches out to Doctor Strange to make the world forget that he is Spider-Man. Unfortunately, Strange’s spell goes wrong when Peter accidentally corrupts the spell, leading to unwanted guests entering their universe.
Spider-Man: No Way Home generally received positive reviews from critics and was a huge commercial success grossing over $1 billion worldwide, surpassing its predecessor as the highest-grossing film released by Sony Pictures. The movie achieved some impressive stats including becoming the highest-grossing film of 2021, the sixth-highest-grossing film of all time, and the highest-grossing Spider-Man film. The film received several accolades including a nomination for Best Visual Effects at the 94th Academy Awards, three Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards and winning all three, and five Critics’ Choice Super Awards winning three of the five. Spider-Man: No Way Home featured an ensemble cast which is no surprise for an MCU movie, here’s a look at some of the cast of the movie.
Tom Holland As Peter Parker/Spider-Man
First on our list is the friendly neighbourhood Spiderman himself or in the case of this movie, one of the friendly neighbourhood Spidermen. English actor Thomas Stanley Holland returned to our screens to headline his third solo film. Holland made his film debut in the disaster drama The Impossible in 2012 as a teenage tourist trapped in a tsunami, for which he received praise. However, his career breakthrough and international recognition came from his role as Spider-Man/Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War in 2016.
In 2018, Holland received the BAFTA Rising Star Award and became the youngest actor to play a title role in an MCU film in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Holland has been regarded by several publications as one of the most popular actors of his generation. Outside playing Peter Parker, Holland has also featured in several movies such as Uncharted, The Devil All the Time, Cherry, How I Live Now, In the Heart of the Sea, and Wolf Hall. He also voiced roles in computer-animated features Onward.
Benedict Cumberbatch As Dr Stephen Strange
Known for his portrayal as Sherlock Holmes in the series Sherlock from 2010 to 2017, Benedict Cumberbatch born 19 July 1976 is an English actor. His performance as Sherlock in the 2010 TV show earned him a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor. His portrayal as Dr. Stephen Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe dates back to 2016 when he played the titular role in Doctor Strange. He also reprised the role in Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness (2022). Cumberbatch, throughout his career, has garnered numerous accolades, including a BAFTA Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and a Laurence Olivier Award. In 2015, he received the prestigious appointment as a CBE for his exceptional contributions to performing arts and charity.
Zendaya As Michelle “MJ” Jones-Watson
Peter Parker’s classmate and later girlfriend, MJ, is portrayed by California-born actress, singer, and model Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman. Zendaya made her television debut as Rocky Blue on the Disney Channel sitcom Shake It Up from 2010 to 2013. Her music career took flight in 2011 following the release of her single Swag It Out. The following year she signed with Hollywood Records. 2013 marked her debut studio album titled Zendaya. She has also appeared in some notable movies and series such as The Greatest Showman, Malcolm & Marie, and the science fiction epic Dune. She also appeared as Rue Bennett in the HBO teen drama series Euphoria,
Tobey Maguire As Peter Parker / Spider-Man
In Spider-Man: No Way Home Tobey Maguire reprises his role from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy as an alternate version of Peter Parker. Born on June 27, 1975, Maguire is an American actor and film producer. In 2012, he established his own production company, Material Pictures, and co-produced a few movies such as Good People, Pawn Sacrifice, and Babylon. Although his most popular role is his portrayal as Spider-Man in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy from 2002 to 2007 he also featured in many movies such as Pleasantville, Wonder Boys, Seabiscuit, The Good German, Brothers, The Great Gatsby, and Pawn Sacrifice among others.
Andrew Garfield As Peter Parker / Spider-Man
Andrew Garfield born 20 August 1983, is an English and American actor. He played the role of another alternate version of Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Throughout his career the California-born actor has received various accolades, including a Tony Award, a BAFTA TV Award, and a Golden Globe, he also has been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award, a Laurence Olivier Award, and two Academy Awards. Garfield began his career on the UK stage and in television productions. In 2007 he made his feature film debut in Lions for Lambs, the same year he appeared in the television film Boy A for which he gained praise for his performance.
Jacob Batalon As Ned Leeds
Hawaii-born actor Jacob Batalon appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home as Ned Leeds, Peter Parker’s best friend. Jacob lost 102 pounds for his role in this film. His appearance in the movie isn’t his only appearance in a Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero film, he has also appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Far From Home.
Jamie Foxx As Max Dillon / Electro
Born in Terrell, Texas, Eric Marlon Bishop, professionally known as Jamie Foxx, is an actor, comedian, and singer. In Spider-Man: No Way Home Foxx reprises his role as Max Dillon an Oscorp electrical engineer from an alternate reality who gained electric powers after an accident involving electric eels. Fox has appeared in several notable movies such as his film roles in Ray, Booty Call, Ali, Jarhead, Dreamgirls, Miami Vice, Horrible Bosses, Django Unchained, Annie, Baby Driver, and Soul among others. As a musician he has also garnered some success, his single Blame It won him the Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.
Willem Dafoe As Norman Osborn / Green Goblin
William James “Willem” Dafoe born July 22, 1955, is an American actor. Famously known for his appearance in the 1980 epic western film Heaven’s Gate, Willem is a recipient of various accolades, as well as nominations for four Academy Awards, a BAFTA Award, three Golden Globe Awards, and four Screen Actors Guild Awards. Willem reprises his role as Norman Osborn also known as the villain Green Goblin a name he acquired when he developed an insane split personality and uses advanced Oscorp armor and equipment. Norman Osborn is a scientist and the CEO of Oscorp from an alternate reality who tested an unstable strength enhancer on himself.
Alfred Molina As Otto Octavius / Doctor Octopus
Known for his work on the stage and screen, Alfred Molina is a British actor. In Spider-Man: No Way Home Molina reprises his role from Raimi’s Spider-Man 2. In the movie, he portrays Otto Octavius a scientist from an alternate reality with four artificially intelligent mechanical tentacles fused to his body after an accident, earning him the name Doctor Octopus. Throughout his career, Molina has received numerous award nominations for his acting performances. Some of these include a nomination for a Golden Globe Award and a Primetime Emmy Award for his portrayal of Robert Aldrich in the miniseries Feud. He has also received a BAFTA Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Frida. For Spider-Man: No Way Home Digital de-ageing was used to make him look physically the same as in Spider-Man 2.