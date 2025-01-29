8 Times Glenn Close Was Nominated for an Oscar

Glenn Close is one of Hollywood’s living veterans with a career spanning over five decades. The septuagenarian actress was born in Greenwich, Connecticut, on March 19, 1947. Close developed an interest in acting at an early age and ensured she pursued it against all odds. In 1974, at age 27, Glenn Close began her professional career on stage.
Although Glenn Close transitioned to screen the following year, it wasn’t until 1982 that she made her film debut. Over four decades later, Close has received multiple Emmy, Golden Globe, and Tony Awards. She has also received several nominations at the Academy Awards, BAFTA, and Grammy Awards. Despite having eight Academy Award nominations, Glenn Close has never won an Oscar. Here’s a closer look at all eight Glenn Close performances that earned her an Oscar nomination.
The World According to Garp
In the 1982 comedy-drama The World According to Garp, Glenn Close played a feminist mother. Her character, Jenny Fields, is the unconventional and fiercely independent mother of the protagonist, T.S. Garp (Robin Williams). Interestingly, The World According to Garp was Glenn Close’s film debut. More intriguing, Close only had four screen credit roles before her appearance in The World According to Garp. Jenny Field is a nurse who decides to have a child on her own terms without involving a romantic partner. Her strong-willed and feminist ideals play a significant role in shaping Garp’s life. Nominated for Best Supporting Actress, The World According to Garp was Glenn Close’s first Oscar nomination.
The Big Chill
Glenn Close received her second Oscar nomination the following year with her performance in The Big Chill. In the 1983 comedy-drama, Close joined an ensemble cast as the baby boomer Sarah Cooper. The Big Chill centers around a group of college friends reuniting after the funeral of a mutual friend. Close’s character is the wife of Harold Cooper (Kevin Kline). Glenn Close’s character provides emotional depth to the story, particularly as she navigates the group dynamics and reveals personal struggles, including her own vulnerabilities within her marriage and friendships. She was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category.
The Natural
In her third consecutive year, Glenn Close was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress at the 57th Academy Awards in 1985. She was nominated for her performance in the 1984 sports film The Natural. Close’s character, Iris Gaines, is the childhood sweetheart of the film’s protagonist, Roy Hobbs (Robert Redford). Iris served as a moral anchor and symbol of hope for Roy, especially during pivotal moments of his life and career as a baseball player. The Natural was adapted from Bernard Malamud’s 1952 novel of the same name.
Fatal Attraction
Glenn Close played a psychotic ex-lover in the 1987 psychological thriller Fatal Attraction. Cast as Alex Forrest, Close’s character is introduced as an editor for a publishing company. She reveals herself as a deeply complex and unbalanced woman after she becomes obsessed with Dan Gallagher (Michael Douglas) after a brief affair. Nauseated by the idea of Dan having a happy home, Alex stalks and threatens Dan and his family. Alex’s character is central to the film’s exploration of obsession, betrayal, and psychological instability. Glenn Close’s performance earned the actress her first Oscar nomination for Best Actor. Fatal Attraction was also a commercial success, grossing $320.1 million against its $14 million budget.
Dangerous Liaisons
Glenn Close led the cast of Stephen Frears’ 1988 period romantic drama Dangerous Liaisons. Cast as Marquise de Merteuil, she played a cunning and manipulative aristocrat whose quest for vengeance ultimately led to her downfall. Her character orchestrates a series of devious schemes involving seduction, betrayal, and revenge. Set in pre-Revolution Paris, Dangerous Liaisons also starred John Malkovich, Michelle Pfeiffer, Uma Thurman, and Keanu Reeves. Glenn Close’s performance earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress.
Albert Nobbs
Glenn Close’s next Oscar nomination came 23 years later at the 84th Academy Awards in 2012. She earned the nomination for her performance as the titular character in the 2011 period drama Albert Nobbs. Set in 19th-century Berlin, Close’s character is an English butler at the prestigious Morrison Hotel. Her character, Albert Nobbs, disguises herself as a man to secure the job.
As Albert Nobbs, she has lived this way for 30 years as a way of surviving after she was expelled from the convent after the death of her adopted mother. Albert Nobbs explores themes of gender identity, societal expectations, and the struggle for independence. Glenn Close co-starred alongside Mia Wasikowska, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Janet McTeer, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Brendan Gleeson.
The Wife
In Björn L. Runge’s 2017 drama The Wife, Glenn Close played Joan Castleman, a devoted wife. She played the wife of Jonathan Pryce’s character, Joe Castleman. The Wife explores their complex marriage, which is put to the test when Joe is awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature. Joan, a talented writer, has spent decades suppressing her own ambitions to support Joe’s career. This dynamic begins to unravel as long-buried secrets come to light. With her younger self discouraged from publishing, Joan is enraged after realizing she spent her life helping her husband achieve her own dreams. As of 2025, The Wife is Glenn Close’s last Oscar nomination for Best Actress.
Hillbilly Elegy
Glenn Close played the eccentric grandmother in Ron Howard’s 2020 drama Hillbilly Elegy. The film’s screenplay, written by Vanessa Taylor, was adapted from JD Vance’s 2016 memoir. Close landed her eighth Oscar nomination playing Bonnie “Mamaw” Vance, the tough and fiercely loving grandmother of the film’s protagonist, J.D. Vance (Owen Asztalos & Gabriel Basso).
Mamaw is a pivotal character in the story, as she provides stability and guidance to J.D. amidst his chaotic upbringing. Interestingly, although Glenn Close received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress, she similarly received a Razzie for Worst Supporting Actress. As of the 2024 Oscars, Hillbilly Elegy is Glenn Close’s eighth and last Oscar nomination. Besides these Glenn Close Oscar-nominated roles, check out every Morgan Freeman Oscar-nominated role.
