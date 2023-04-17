Everything We Know About Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts

The Transformers movie series breathed a sigh of relief with the release of Bumblebee (2018), and its standalone sequel, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, is expected to consolidate on that. If Bumblebee restored faith in the franchise, Rise of the Beasts should, at the very least, present a fresh experience to the audience. The cast, storyline, and plot of the seventh installment in the film series suggest director Steven Caple Jr. hopes to accomplish that and more.
The franchise went bleak with Transformers: The Last Knight (2017), a box-office disaster with an estimated loss of over $100 million. However, Bumblebee saved the day, prompting Paramount and Hasbro to pursue a sequel. While two sequels are already being developed for Rise of the Beasts, their fate lies in the critical and commercial success of the long awaited Rise of the Beasts.
What Will Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Be About?
Rise of the Beasts isn’t only a Bumblebee sequel but it also influenced by Transformers: Beast Wars. This implies that the premise of the film, at least to some extent, will incorporate elements from the Transformers spinoff franchise, Beast Wars, which largely revolves around robots transforming into robotic animals. Events of the film take place in the ’90s and would center on the war on Earth between the Autobots and Decepticons. There’s more to it than just that as new factions of Transformers would join the war. How all of it would pan out is left to be seen.
Who Is Cast In Rise Of The Beasts?
Anthony Ramos is the cast in the lead role in the film. The American actor and singer, alongside Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Velez, and Tobe Nwigwe, are the top cast for the human characters in the movie. For the Transformers, Canadian voice actor Peter Cullen would return as Optimus Prime, and Ron Perlman who played Optimus Primal in Power of the Primes would reprise the role in Rise of the Beasts.
Other Transformers cast and characters include Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage as Scourge, Pete Davidson as Mirage, Liza Koshy as Arcee, and Cristo Fernandez as Wheeljack. John DiMaggio will voice Transit and Stratosphere while Michelle Yeoh will voice Airazor. More so, David Sobolov is cast as Rhinox and Battletrap, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as Nightbird, and Tongayi Chirisa as Cheetor. Bumblebee and Freezer would also appear as non-speaking Transformers.
What Are The New Transformers In Rise Of The Beasts?
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will introduce a new faction of Transformers known as the Maximals; these are characters from the Beast Wars franchise. Optimus Primal, Airazor, Rhinox, and Cheetor are the Maximals expected to be seen in the film. Respectively, these Maximals transform into a gorilla, peregrine falcon, rhinoceros, and cheetah. Optimus Primal (voiced by Ron Perlman) will lead the team.
Steven Caple Jr., the movie’s director, seeks to introduce several new characters to the franchise. So Rise of the Beasts will also feature Predacons and Terrorcons which are unlike anything that had been seen in previous projects of the franchise. The Predacons would be more reptilian in nature, and the Terrorcons will be led by Scourge, a trophy hunter.
When Will Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Release?
The seventh installment in the Transformers film series will be released in theatres on June 9, 2023, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Norway, Ireland, and Sweden. It will also be released day-and-date in Lithuania, Turkey, Bangladesh, and Bulgaria. Rise of the Beasts will arrive two days earlier in France, Italy, Germany, Belgium, and Hong Kong on June 7, but is expected to reach Japan on August 4, 2023.
