Robin Williams’ Last Movie: The Final Film Role of the Legendary Actor

Legendary actor Robin Williams continued to entertain film and television audiences until his last movie, released posthumously. Robin Williams died from suicide by hanging on August 11, 2014. Although a decade has passed since his death, Robin Williams is still regarded as one of the world’s greatest comedians of all time.
Robin Williams was revered by co-stars, filmmakers, and audiences for his great improvisational skills. The Academy Award-winning actor starred in at least one project yearly, either in film or television. As with many legends, Williams’ final moments on screen carry special significance. In honor of the legendary actor, here’s a look at Robin Williams ‘ last Movie.
Robin Williams’ Last Movie Was a Posthumous Release
The 2015 British science fantasy comedy Absolutely Anything was Robin Williams’ final film, where he was part of the main cast. The movie centered around a London teacher, Neil Clarke. In the science fantasy comedy, an alien galactic council decides to bestow limitless power to a chosen human. Judging by how effectively the chosen human uses the power, the council will decide to destroy Earth or include humanity as part of their galactic council. The galactic council chooses Neil Clarke and gives him the power to do “absolutely anything.”
As a struggling teacher and human, Neil Clarke initially struggles with his new given power. Neil Clarke, who has a huge crush on his neighbor, Catherine West, tries to use his powers to make her fall in love with him. Neil also makes Miss Pringle, another teacher, fall in love with his close friend, Ray, who has been too shy to speak to her. Among his petty wishes, Neil wishes his dog, Dennis, could talk. While many of Neil’s other wishes cause chaos, having many reversal wishes, the alien galactic council finally decides Earth is unworthy. However, Dennis the Dog comes to the rescue at the last minute, saving his owner, Neil Clarke, and inadvertently saving the world.
Robin Williams Voiced A Dog In His Last Movie
In Absolutely Anything, Robin Williams was cast in a supporting role as Dennis the Dog. Although the late actor-comedian doesn’t appear in the movie, his voice is heard throughout the movie. In Absolutely Anything, Robin Williams starred alongside English actor-comedian Simon Pegg (as Neil Clarke) and English actress Kate Beckinsale (as Catherine West).
The 86-minute film was first released in the United Kingdom on August 14, 2015, a year after Robin Williams’ death. However, it was released in the United States almost two years later, on May 12, 2017. Filming of Absolutely Anything took six weeks in London, with principal photography beginning on March 24, 2014, and ending on May 12, 2014.
Although the movie incorporated CGI, the late director Terry Jones insisted on casting a real dog as Dennis the Dog. The well-trained Mojo, a generously obedient and compliant real-life dog, portrayed Dennis the Dog throughout production. With Box Office earnings of $6.3 million, Absolutely Anything was one of Robin Williams’ low-grossing films of his career.
Robin Williams Had A Cameo In 2023 Once Upon a Studio Movie
The Walt Disney Company celebrated its 100th anniversary on October 16, 2023. A 9-minute short film, Once Upon a Studio, brought together over 540 characters from over 85 feature-length films. The late actor Genie’s character was also included in honor of Robin Williams. Robin Williams first voiced in Walt Disney’s 1992 Aladdin. To this end, an unused archive recording was used to voice Genie in the 2023 Once Upon a Studio. Permission was sought and approved by Robin Williams’ estate. However, since Once Upon a Studio was created as a short film with archival recordings, it isn’t considered Robin Williams’ final film.
Robin Williams’ Last Film Appearance In a Movie Released During His Lifetime
Robin Williams had an active and busy acting career before his death. The 2014 comedy-drama The Angriest Man in Brooklyn was Robin Williams’ last appearance in a movie released during his lifetime. In the movie, Williams played Henry Altmann, an angry, bitter man with a brain aneurysm. After he pressurizes the doctor to give him a timeframe before his death, Dr. Sharon Gill (Mila Kunis), in panic, tells him he has 90 minutes. With less than two hours to live, Henry Altmann tries to make amends with close friends and family. The Angriest Man in Brooklyn also starred Peter Dinklage, James Earl Jones, and Hamish Linklater. The legendary Robin Williams’ last movie might not have been popular like several of his other movies, but Williams is still remembered a decade after his death.
