Over the years, several of John Malkovich’s highest-grossing movies have crossed the $100 million mark at the Box Office. Regarded as one of his generation’s most accomplished actors, John Malkovich has earned a reputation as a character actor. His love for playing menacing characters has cast him in several sadistic villainy roles. However, he has also starred in several comedy subgenres.
Unsurprisingly, John Malkovich earned his first Academy Award nomination with his film debut performance in the 1984 drama Places in the Heart. In one of Hollywood’s homage movies, John Malkovich played himself in Spike Jonze’s 1999 surrealist fantasy comedy-drama Being John Malkovich. The movie was critically acclaimed and a commercial success. In honor of his contribution to American cinema, these are John Malkovich’s top 8 highest-grossing movies.
8. Johnny English (2003) – $160.5 Million
Starting the list as John Malkovich’s eighth highest-grossing movie is the spoof spy action comedy Johnny English (2003). The movie is the first installment in the Johnny English film series. As a parody of James Bond movies and Mr. Bean’s character, English actor and comedian Rowan Atkinson leads the cast, playing the title character, Johnathan “Johnny” English. In Johnny English (2003), John Malkovich played the film’s primary antagonist, French prison magnate Pascal Sauvage. While Pascal Sausage orchestrates ways to become the King of England, Johnny English, the newly appointed Agent One of MI7, does his best to stop his coronation. Johnny English grossed $160.5 million on a $40 million budget.
7. The Man in the Iron Mask (1998) – $182.9 Million
Going back to the late 90s, the Randall Wallace-directed The Man in the Iron Mask (1998) was John Malkovich’s second highest-grossing movie of that decade. In the movie, whose cast is led by Leonardo DiCaprio, Malkovich played Athos, one of the four Musketeers. Athos takes a personal vendetta against King Louis XIV after he sends Athos’ son, Raoul (Peter Sarsgaard), to the battlefield to die to marry Raoul’s fiancée, Christine Bellefort (Judith Godrèche). Athos later became a father figure to the imprisoned Philippe Bourbon (DiCaprio), who became King. Although The Man in the Iron Mask received mixed reviews, it grossed $182.9 million at the Box Office on a $35 million budget.
6. Beowulf (2007) – $196.4 Million
John Malkovich was also a part of Robert Zemeckis’ adult animated fantasy action movie, Beowulf (2007). Malkovich is cast as Unferth, a royal adviser to King Hrothgar (Anthony Hopkins). His character also delivers the Dragon’s message to King Beowulf (Ray Winstone), saying that “the sins of the father have returned to him.” Although critics praised most aspects of the movie, Beowulf underperformed at the Box Office. Produced on a $150 million budget, Beowulf only grossed $196.4 million after its theatrical run.
5. RED (2010) – $199 Million
The 2010 RED slightly outgrossed Beowulf to become John Malkovich’s fifth highest-grossing movie. The film is the first installment in the Red film series, which had Bruce Willis leading the cast. Co-starring alongside a star-studded cast, RED also starred Morgan Freeman, Helen Mirren, Karl Urban, and Mary-Louise Parker.
Malkovich played the extremely paranoid Marvin Boggs, a retired CIA agent who believes the government is constantly trying to kill him. Boggs is not only an important member of Frank Moses’ team but also a close friend. As the first installment, RED was highly successful. It grossed $199 million at the Box Office and was produced on a budget of $58–60 million.
4. Con Air (1997) – $224 Million
With the release and theatrical run of Con Air in 1997, the movie quickly became John Malkovich’s highest-grossing movie of his 20-year career. Con Air was produced on a $75 million budget and grossed $224 million at the Box Office. This was an impressive Box Office number at the time. Adjusting for inflation over the years, Con Air’s $224 million Box Office earnings would be about $433 million in 2024. In Con Air, John Malkovich played professional criminal Cyrus “The Virus” Grissom. As a highly intelligent career criminal, The Virus is the mastermind of the escape plot. With a cast led by Nicolas Cage, Con Air also starred John Cusack, Steve Buscemi, Ving Rhames, and Dave Chappelle.
3. Eragon (2006) – $250.4 Million
It would take almost a decade for another of John Malkovich’s films to outgross Con Air. By the mid-2000s, John Malkovich’s highest-grossing movies list crossed the $250 million mark at the Box Office with Eragon’s earnings. Eragon is still considered by many novel fans as one of the worst adaptations of a novel, mostly because of its unfaithfulness to the source material. Although a critical disappointment, Eragon still managed to gross $250.4 million at the Box Office with a $100 million production budget. Cast as the tyrannical King of Alagaësia, Galbatorix, Eragon is still John Malkovich’s third highest-grossing movie.
2. Penguins of Madagascar (2014) – $373.5 Million
The 2014 Penguins of Madagascar was John Malkovich’s first voice role in movies since his career began in 1976. The Penguins of Madagascar is a spin-off of the Madagascar franchise and the fourth movie in the series. John Malkovich joined the star-studded voice cast to voice the movie’s villain, Dave/Dr. Octavius Brine. The character is a disgruntled Pacific octopus on a revenge mission on all of Earth’s Adélie penguins. With Box Office earnings of $373.5 million, The Penguins of Madagascar is currently John Malkovich’s second highest-grossing movie.
1. Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) – $1.124 Billion
On the top of the list of John Malkovich’s highest-grossing movies is the unrivaled Transformers: Dark of the Moon. The movie became Malkovich’s first billion-dollar-grossing movie. Transformers: Dark of the Moon is the third installment in the Transformers film series and the last to be led by Shia LaBeouf. John Malkovich was cast as Sam Witwicky’s (Shia LaBeouf) boss, Bruce Brazos, at Accuretta Systems. Transformers: Dark of the Moon had a production budget of $195 million and grossed $1.124 billion at the Box Office. If you enjoyed reading about these John Malkovich highest-grossing movies, read up on Ray Winstone’s top 10 highest-grossing movies.