How Cancer Affected the Love Life of Michael Douglas

Michael Douglas can be described as one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors. Since 1960, the actor has enjoyed success in his career; to this date, he still is a regular presence on television. Michael was born on September 25, 1944, in New Brunswick. He gained fame after starring in Streets of San Francisco and got many more roles. His undeniable talent can be proven by his long list of awards, including six Golden Globe Awards, two Academy Awards, and many more.
Michael has an impressive net worth of about $350 million with plenty of properties. The actor and filmmaker’s colossal bank account results from his high-profile films such as The China Syndrome, Romancing the Stone, Basic Instinct, Wonder Boys, and Fatal Attraction, to name a few. He has produced more iconic films such as Beyond the Reach and The Sentinel. His talent and passion have been undeniably recognized by both critics and fans across the globe. Michael’s life, however, has been far from uneventful, and I’m more than happy to tell you how.
The Family of Michael Douglas
When we talk about an apple not falling far from the tree, Michael can be described as the perfect example. He describes himself as the son of Hollywood royalty, referring to his two successful parents, Kirk Douglas and Diana Dill. Both his parents were very talented actors, and the famous lineage of success was a huge stepping stone in his career. Kirk acted in movies such as The Bad and the Beautiful, Champion, and Spartacus, while the lovely Diana Dill starred in films such as Mary White. Michael also has three younger brothers.
His Love History
Michael Douglas has had a list of beauties he was able to attract with his charms. The first is Brenda Vaccaro, an exceptional actress. The two both starred in Summertree in 1971; for them, it was a time when love certainly grew by the day. They began dating shortly afterward, but unfortunately, they broke up after being together for six years. Later, Michael married Diandra Luker, and the two stayed together for 22 years before they divorced in 2000.
Their divorce made headlines, some accusing Diandra of greed as she battled over her entitlement to part of his earnings. At the time, the divorce settlement made Hollywood history at $45 million. Honestly, if rumors were true and the marriage became strained due to Michael’s infidelity and alcoholism, then she deserved every penny she got. Everything does come at a price.
Everyone deserves love, and we learn from past mistakes, at least; I hope Michael did. He met Catherine Zeta-Jones, an Academy Award-winning Welsh actress famous for her roles in Traffic and Chicago. We might say the two were meant for each other because, guess what? They share a birthdate! Catherine was also born on September 25 but well, 25 years later. Michael proposed to the famous actress in 1999, and their wedding the following year cost an astonishing $1.5 million. They now share a son, Dylan, and a Daughter, Carys.
How Cancer Affected His Marriage to Catherine
Michael headlined the Montreal fundraiser for head and neck cancer after his own battle with the ailment. It all began in Canada, where a hospital in Montreal detected the disease. He went for treatment in the U.S., and Michael was declared cancer free after treating the walnut-sized tumor in his throat. Now I know you may be wondering how this can be a problem for his wife when she’s actually supposed to be thrilled about his recovery.
Well, it so happens that Michael’s throat cancer was because of oral sex! This was understandably difficult for Catherine to take in, and they separated after a whole 13 years of marriage. This split was to help them work on their marriage and see if things could actually still work out. I honestly cannot put myself in her shoes to know how she felt when the Romancing the Stone actor told her that his cancer resulted from the HPV virus gotten through oral sexual contact. The worst part, and probably where all the doubts came in, was when he never explained precisely how and when he got the virus. Of course, this will get bumpy after that.
After eight months, Michael and Catherine got back together, and all I can say is that if it’s meant to be, it will. The Falling Down actor told Ellen DeGeneres that a relationship would work if both people were willing. Fortunately for the couple, both are willing, and Michael is crazy about Catherine Zeta-Jones. The two celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary in November 2021 and seemed to be as strong as ever together.