Everything We Know About Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon

Martin Scorsese‘s Killers of the Flower Moon is a long-awaited drama from Apple Studios. The project has been in the works for some years now and was shopped around various studios in an intense bidding war. While it was looking like Paramount Plus would put out the film in 2019, the project was halted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The film was eventually picked up by Apple Studios and commenced filming with its star-studded cast in 2021. After an extended post-production phase, Killers of the Flower Moon premiered at 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2023. The 206 minute long epic received a 9-minute standing ovation and has since gained massive critical acclaim. Here’s everything we know about Killers of the Flower Moon ahead of its worldwide release.
Who Is Cast In Killers Of The Flower Moon?
Killers of the Flower Moon marks the sixth time Leonardo DiCaprio has worked with Scorsese. It will also be the tenth time Robert De Niro has paired up with the famed director. Oscar winner Brendan Fraser has joined the eclectic mix of actors for his first role since The Whale. Additionally, the likes of Breaking Bad‘s Jesse Plemons, John Lithgow, and Lily Gladstone, have joined the cast.
While the trailer focuses largely on Leonardo DiCaprio’s character, it is believed Plemons’ character has a more substantial role in the movie. After DiCaprio originally signed up for the lead role, he picked apart the script and realised he would prefer to play Plemons’ part. When Speaking on the Script Notes podcast, the movie’s screenwriter Eric Roth, said: “Leonardo wanted some things changed that we argued about. He won half of the arguments. I won half of them. So that’s happening.”
What Is The Plot Of Killers Of The Flower Moon?
Killers of the Flower Moon is based on a book of the same name by David Grann. The film focuses on the true story of the Osage Indian murders. The shocking real-life events behind the movie saw a series of murders of Osage people in Oklahoma during the 1920s. The Osage were some of the wealthiest people in the world at the time due to the discovery of oil on their land. Many people in the surrounding area became jealous of their wealth and began to exploit and murder them. The FBI eventually got involved and uncovered a vast conspiracy involving many people in the community, including law enforcement officials. The case became one of the FBI’s first major homicide investigations.
When Will Killers Of The Flower Moon Be Released?
Martin Scorsese‘s Killers of the Flower Moon is set for release on October 20, 2023. To ensure the film can qualify for awards recognition, it will also have a limited cinematic release. As it stands, Killers of the Flower Moon serves as Scorsese’s second longest running movie to date after The Irishman. While Scorsese has a penchant for extending the runtimes of his movies, it is unsure if the movie will be cut down before its worldwide release.