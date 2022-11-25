Things You Didn’t Know About Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese is one of the best directors the world has seen. He was born in New York on November 17, 1942. He is from an Italian-American family. His parents are Luciano Charles Scorsese and Catherine Scorsese. And Martin has a brother named Frank.
Scorsese studied cinema at New York University. And he took his master’s license there as well. So now let’s take a close look at this fantastic director’s life!
Martin Scorsese Has 170 Awards!
Martin Scorsese is among the most award-winning directors of all time. He got nominated for 283 awards in his life. And of 283, he won 170 of them.
Also, he is the eighth most Oscar-winning director with 20 Academy Awards. The projects with Oscars are Hugo (5 Oscars), The Aviator (5 Oscars), The Departed (4 Oscars), Raging Bull (2 Oscars), Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1 Oscar), The Color of Money (1 Oscar), Goodfellas (1 Oscar) and Age of Innocence (1 Oscar).
Martin Scorsese Is A Rolling Stones Fan
Most of the Scorsese fans already know that he is a Rolling Stones fan. In his three movies, he used the band’s famous song, Gimme Shelter. These movies are The Departed(2006), Casino(1995) and Goodfellas(1990).
He Directed A Michael Jackson Video Clip
Martin Scorsese directed the video clip of Michael Jackson’s song, ‘Bad.’ The video has almost five hundred million views on YouTube.
11 is Martin Scorsese’s Unlucky Number
He believes that 11 is an unlucky number for him. That’s why he doesn’t stay on the 11th floor of a building and doesn’t take a trip on November 11 (11.11).
He Has Flight Fear
Scorsese doesn’t like flying at all. Before going to a place, he checks meteorology and doesn’t make the flight if the weather is terrible. He didn’t attend the Cannes Film Festival once because the weather conditions weren’t good for a flight, even though he won an award.
They Spent 1 Million Dollars Just For Clothes
One million dollars were spent on Casinos (1995). During the film, Robert De Niro wore 70 different outfits. And Sharon Stone wore 40. Then after the movie, they gave the clothes to the actors as gifts.
The Departed Is An Adaptation
The Departed is an adaptation of a movie made in Hong Kong. The film’s name is Internal Affairs (Andrew Lau & Alan Mak, 2002).
However, Martin Scorsese didn’t know this when he saw the script.
Mark Ruffalo Played In Shutter Island Thanks To Being A Scorsese Fan
One day, Mark Ruffalo sent a letter to Martin Scorsese, saying he was a true fan of his and would like to work with him. After that, Scorsese gave the role of Chuck Aule in Shutter Island (2010) to Ruffalo.
His Characters Came From The People Around Him
He grew up in a Little Italy neighborhood of New York. The people around him were inspirations for his films when he became a director.
Martin Scorsese Got Married Five Times
Martin Scorsese has been married to Helen Schermerhorn Morris since 1999. Before their relationship started, Scorsese had been in four marriages. First, he got married to Laraine Marie Brennan in 1965. The marriage lasted six years. Then, five years later, Scorsese got married to Julia Cameron. The couple got divorced after a year. Two years later, Martin Scorsese married the famous actor Isabella Rossellini. And they broke up in 1982. Then, in 1985, Barbara De Fina became Scorsese’s spouse. Their marriage ended in 1991.
Scorsese’s First Movie Was Vesuvius VI
The first movie Martin Scorsese directed was a short film called Vesuvius VI (1959). The film is ten minutes long. Scorsese wasn’t even 18 years old when he made the film.
His Parents Took Part In His Films
His parents, Catherine Scorsese and Charles Scorsese, played in some of his movies. These films are Who’s That Knocking At My Door, Raging Bull, Goodfellas, and Casino. Also, Martin himself has played in Casinos as a gambler.
Martin Scorsese Has Three Daughters
Martin Scorsese’s daughters are Cathy Scorsese (56), Domenica Cameron-Scorsese (46), and Francesca Scorsese (22).
He Was An Instructor At NYU
Scorsese taught a production class at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. Also, Spike Lee and Oliver Stone were among their students.
Scorsese Worked At CBS
After he graduated from New York University, he became a news editor at CBS.
Martin Scorsese Was Offered To Direct Schindler’s List
They offered Martin Scorsese to direct Schindler’s List(1993). However, Scorsese rejected the offer because he believed it would be better if a Jewish director directed the movie. In conclusion, Steven Spielberg became the director of the film.