Damsel: Meet the Cast of Netflix’s Dark Fantasy

by

With a rollout of movies for March 2024, Damsel and its eclectic cast would be Netflix’s second original movie for the month. Scheduled for release on Netflix on March 8, the dark fantasy promises lots of action and dragon fire. While it has no Mother of Dragons, audiences can expect to see another female character try to tame a dragon. Like its title, Damsel follows Elodie, a young damsel and noblewoman who marries a handsome Prince.

Princess Elodie quickly realizes the royal family and kingdom hold a dark secret, sacrificing young women every generation to repay an ancient debt. Defying Walt Disney’s Princess tropes, Princess Elodie takes her salvation into her own hands when she discovers there’s no one coming to her rescue. While not an originally unique story, Damsel packs a handful of acting talents. These are Damsel’s top cast on Netflix’s dark fantasy movie.

Millie Bobby Brown as Princess Elodie

Millie Bobby Brown in Damsel (2024)

British actress Millie Bobby Brown has been a mainstay success on Netflix. Playing the lead character, Eleven, in Stranger Things and the eponymous character in the Enola Holmes films, it’s no surprise she leads the cast on Netflix’s Damsel. Brown is cast as Princess Elodie, who is thrown into a dragon’s dungeon as a sacrifice. While there’s no mystery to be solved, Brown’s character uses her wit to overcome her predicament. She plays both the damsel in distress and the hero in Damsel.

Angela Bassett as Lady Bayford

Angela Bassett in Damsel (2024)

Two-time Academy Award-nominated actress Angela Bassett is one of Damsel’s cast, playing the stepmother on the Netflix dark fantasy. Bassett’s character is Lady Bayford, Princess Elodie”s stepmother. Angela Bassett needs no introduction, with a successful career spanning three decades. Her most recent recognizable role is playing Queen Ramonda in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Black Panther films.

Robin Wright as Queen Isabelle

Robin Wright in Damsel (2024)

Emmy-nominated American actress Robin Wright also joins the Damsel cast, playing Queen Isabelle on Netflix’s dark fantasy. Her character is one of the movie’s villains. Robin Wright is known for playing Jenny Curran in Forrest Gump (1994), Queen Wealtheow in Beowulf (2007), General Antiope in Wonder Woman (2017), and other DCEU films.

Nick Robinson as Prince Henry

Nick Robinson in Damsel (2024)

Prince Henry is anything but a Prince in shining armor. He uses his charm to lure Princess Elodie to marry him. He willingly offers her as a sacrifice by throwing her into the dungeon. American actor Nick Robinson joins Damsel’s eclectic cast as Prince Henry, the second-youngest main cast member in the Netflix movie. In 2015, Nick Robinson had a supporting role as Zach Mitchell in Jurassic World. He’s also known for his lead roles in The Kings of Summer (2013), The 5th Wave (2016), Everything, Everything (2017), and Love, Simon (2018). On the small screen, Robinson starred in the miniseries A Teacher (2020) and Maid (2021).

Ray Winstone as Lord Bayford

Ray Winstone in Damsel (2024)

Veteran English actor Ray Winstone plays a supporting character as the King. Winstone’s character is Princess Elodie’s father. Ray Winstone, whose career has spanned five decades, has worked with several top Hollywood filmmakers. Some of his notable credits include Ripley’s Game (2002), King Arthur (2004), The Departed (2006), Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008), Snow White and the Huntsman (2012), and Black Widow (2021).

Shohreh Aghdashloo as Dragon (Voice)

Shohreh Aghdashloo voicing the Dragon in Damsel

Although viewers would not get to see the Iranian-American actress Shohreh Aghdashloo on screen, she joins Damsel‘s cast on Netflix’s dark fantasy as the voice of the dragon. While in the dungeon, Princess Elodie encounters the fire-breathing dragon. The Oscar-nominated actress has starred in notable movies, including House of Sand and Fog (2003), X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), The Nativity Story (2006), and Star Trek Beyond (2016). On television, Aghdashloo starred in 24 season 4, The Expanse (2015-2022), House of Saddam (2008), and voiced Grayson in Arcane (2021).

Milo Twomey as King Roderick

Milo Twomey in Damsel (2024)

English actor Milo Twomey may not be a household name for film and television audiences, but he has had a career spanning four decades. For most of his career, he has played guest, recurring, and supporting roles in film and television. A fine actor, Twomey has also raked credits in theater. Joining Damsel‘s cast, Milo Twomey plays King Roderick, one of the minor antagonists on the Netflix dark fantasy. Some of his notable credits include Doctors (2002-2015), My Spy Family (2007-2010), and Free Rein (2017-2019). If you enjoyed reading about the Damsel cast of Netflix’s dark fantasy movie, read Griselda Cast’s Best 10 Roles Beyond the Netflix Notoriety.

Watch Damsel’s official trailer below:

Onyinye Izundu
More from this Author

Onyinye Izundu (He/Him) is a writer at TVOvermind. With a particular interest in fantasy, including popular shows like House of the Dragon, The Rings of Power, and Games of Thrones, Onyinye enjoys watching movies and TV shows of various genres. Some of his all-time favorite films include Armageddon, Independence Day (starring Will Smith), Gladiator, and the movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 1-4 (still trying to wrap his head around the multiverse of Phase 5).

Related Posts
Five Movies You Totally Forgot Ben Affleck Was In
3 min read
Apr, 6, 2018
The Hitman’s Bodyguard Looks Like It Could be Hilarious
3 min read
Apr, 16, 2017
The Gray Man
Movie Review: The Gray Man (2022)
3 min read
Nov, 2, 2022
What We Know about Transformers: Rise of the Beasts So Far
3 min read
Jun, 24, 2021
When is the Likelihood of a Frozen 3 Getting Released?
3 min read
Mar, 24, 2020
Raza Jaffrey and Stana Katic in The Rendevous
Stana Katic & Raza Jaffrey Are Ready For “The Rendezvous”
3 min read
May, 14, 2016
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.