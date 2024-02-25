Damsel: Meet the Cast of Netflix’s Dark Fantasy

With a rollout of movies for March 2024, Damsel and its eclectic cast would be Netflix’s second original movie for the month. Scheduled for release on Netflix on March 8, the dark fantasy promises lots of action and dragon fire. While it has no Mother of Dragons, audiences can expect to see another female character try to tame a dragon. Like its title, Damsel follows Elodie, a young damsel and noblewoman who marries a handsome Prince.
Princess Elodie quickly realizes the royal family and kingdom hold a dark secret, sacrificing young women every generation to repay an ancient debt. Defying Walt Disney’s Princess tropes, Princess Elodie takes her salvation into her own hands when she discovers there’s no one coming to her rescue. While not an originally unique story, Damsel packs a handful of acting talents. These are Damsel’s top cast on Netflix’s dark fantasy movie.
Millie Bobby Brown as Princess Elodie
British actress Millie Bobby Brown has been a mainstay success on Netflix. Playing the lead character, Eleven, in Stranger Things and the eponymous character in the Enola Holmes films, it’s no surprise she leads the cast on Netflix’s Damsel. Brown is cast as Princess Elodie, who is thrown into a dragon’s dungeon as a sacrifice. While there’s no mystery to be solved, Brown’s character uses her wit to overcome her predicament. She plays both the damsel in distress and the hero in Damsel.
Angela Bassett as Lady Bayford
Two-time Academy Award-nominated actress Angela Bassett is one of Damsel’s cast, playing the stepmother on the Netflix dark fantasy. Bassett’s character is Lady Bayford, Princess Elodie”s stepmother. Angela Bassett needs no introduction, with a successful career spanning three decades. Her most recent recognizable role is playing Queen Ramonda in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Black Panther films.
Robin Wright as Queen Isabelle
Emmy-nominated American actress Robin Wright also joins the Damsel cast, playing Queen Isabelle on Netflix’s dark fantasy. Her character is one of the movie’s villains. Robin Wright is known for playing Jenny Curran in Forrest Gump (1994), Queen Wealtheow in Beowulf (2007), General Antiope in Wonder Woman (2017), and other DCEU films.
Nick Robinson as Prince Henry
Prince Henry is anything but a Prince in shining armor. He uses his charm to lure Princess Elodie to marry him. He willingly offers her as a sacrifice by throwing her into the dungeon. American actor Nick Robinson joins Damsel’s eclectic cast as Prince Henry, the second-youngest main cast member in the Netflix movie. In 2015, Nick Robinson had a supporting role as Zach Mitchell in Jurassic World. He’s also known for his lead roles in The Kings of Summer (2013), The 5th Wave (2016), Everything, Everything (2017), and Love, Simon (2018). On the small screen, Robinson starred in the miniseries A Teacher (2020) and Maid (2021).
Ray Winstone as Lord Bayford
Veteran English actor Ray Winstone plays a supporting character as the King. Winstone’s character is Princess Elodie’s father. Ray Winstone, whose career has spanned five decades, has worked with several top Hollywood filmmakers. Some of his notable credits include Ripley’s Game (2002), King Arthur (2004), The Departed (2006), Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008), Snow White and the Huntsman (2012), and Black Widow (2021).
Shohreh Aghdashloo as Dragon (Voice)
Although viewers would not get to see the Iranian-American actress Shohreh Aghdashloo on screen, she joins Damsel‘s cast on Netflix’s dark fantasy as the voice of the dragon. While in the dungeon, Princess Elodie encounters the fire-breathing dragon. The Oscar-nominated actress has starred in notable movies, including House of Sand and Fog (2003), X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), The Nativity Story (2006), and Star Trek Beyond (2016). On television, Aghdashloo starred in 24 season 4, The Expanse (2015-2022), House of Saddam (2008), and voiced Grayson in Arcane (2021).
Milo Twomey as King Roderick
English actor Milo Twomey may not be a household name for film and television audiences, but he has had a career spanning four decades. For most of his career, he has played guest, recurring, and supporting roles in film and television. A fine actor, Twomey has also raked credits in theater. Joining Damsel‘s cast, Milo Twomey plays King Roderick, one of the minor antagonists on the Netflix dark fantasy. Some of his notable credits include Doctors (2002-2015), My Spy Family (2007-2010), and Free Rein (2017-2019). If you enjoyed reading about the Damsel cast of Netflix’s dark fantasy movie, read Griselda Cast’s Best 10 Roles Beyond the Netflix Notoriety.
Watch Damsel’s official trailer below:
Follow Us