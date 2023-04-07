After the fragile stability between humans and dinosaurs in Jurassic World: Dominion, it is that the movie will end the jurassic era—but it is still unclear if this would be the last film of the Jurassic Park franchise. After Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom started dinosaurs’ proliferation in the human world, after Dominion widened this harmonious relationship. By the movie’s end, we can see wildlife and dinosaurs acknowledging each other’s presence and living adaptively.
The 2015’s reignition of the franchise with Jurassic World brought the idea that the franchise would stay alive and running for decades. However, when humans and animals started coexisting with dinosaurs, it was judged that the Jurassic World trilogy would end. Let’s see if Dominion really closed the doors of Jurassic Park.
What Jurassic World Dominion’s Director Has Said About A Sequel
Fortunately, Jurassic Park won’t be shutting down as a franchise—at least not anytime soon! Although hundreds of fans made theories about the franchise’s end, creators kept dropping hints that something would pop up after Dominion. Recently, Colin Trevorrow clarified that Jurassic Park won’t be going anywhere. In his interview with Deadline, Trevorrow confirmed that he intentionally left plenty of unexplored elements in Jurassic World: Dominion that may initiate new projects. Besides, he confirmed that Dominion’s conclusive plot wouldn’t be wrapping up the franchise.
Trevorrow never considered Jurassic World: Dominion an end to the franchise. In fact, in an interview, he said, “I never knew that this was the ending of the franchise until I saw the marketing.” That makes all the marketing shenanigans a tactic to create hype. Moreover, the director stated that it would have been better if the marketing guys called it the end of an “era” instead of the whole thing.
What Could Jurassic World 4 Be About?
While details are still not confirmed, there are a few speculations that Jurassic World 4 could make it to the big screen. As for its plot, one possibility is that the film will explore the aftermath of the events of Jurassic World: Dominion. We know that introducing genetically modified dinosaurs and harmonic relationships with the world has dramatically changed the concepts – a fourth film could base its story plot on the consequences of this revelation. Additionally, introducing the new hybrid Indominus Rex may open up exciting possibilities for further experimentation in Jurassic Park 4.
With each new film in the franchise, we can see that humans get increasingly attached to dinosaurs. The sequel could uncover the complex relationships between humans and dinosaurs. This would be possible if the movie compared the perspectives of those opposed to using genetic dinosaurs and those fighting to protect them. After recent interviews with Trevorrow, it is crystal clear that Jurassic World: Dominion won’t be putting an end to the franchise. Instead, we’ll likely see Jurassic World 4 soon, delivering an emotional and exhilarating experience for audiences by centering the film on the human characters while incorporating stimulating action and adventure.
