How Alan Hamel Fell for His Late Wife’s Costar, Joanna Cassidy

Alan Hamel and Joanna Cassidy, the former co-star of his late wife Suzanne Somers, are an item! The famous Canadian television host married Somers in November 1977 after divorcing his first wife, Marilyn Shapiro, with whom he had two children. Although Hamel’s relationship with Somers had a scandalous beginning, it was a lifetime romance that only ended with Somers’ death in October 2023.
Married for 46 years and together for five decades and a half, Somers’ demise was a life-changing loss for Alan Hamel, who divulged that they didn’t spend even one hour apart in the last 42 years of their marriage. Following his late wife’s wish, Hamel has found love again, this time with Somers’ co-star in ABC’s Hollywood Wives. Here’s their love story.
Alan Hamel And Joanna Cassidy First Met In The 70s
Although their relationship barely started, Alan Hamel and Joanna Cassidy are no strangers to each other. They’ve known each other since the 70s, when Hamel’s eponymous talk show, The Alan Hamel Show, featured Cassidy as a guest. Recalling their first encounter, the Canadian entertainer told Fox News that they enjoyed each other’s company.
“She was a great guest, and it was a dynamic show,” he said. Hamel was married to his first wife at the time and was only fond of Cassidy platonically. “…We liked each other not romantically, but mainly with respect. Both of us were married at the time,” added Hamel.
Years later, Alan and Cassidy reconnected on the set of Hollywood Wives, starring his late wife, Suzanne Somers. “She (Cassidy) and Suzanne spent quite a bit of time together during the production of that miniseries,” Hamel told People, “and I was there a lot, almost every day… so we reconnected and that was it.”
They Reconnected Through Hamel’s Son In 2025 And Began Dating
Alan Hamel and Joanna Cassidy didn’t imagine a romantic relationship between them until 2025. Having lost the love of his life in 2023, Hamel wasn’t thinking of finding another partner when fate brought Cassidy his way. The same can be said about the Hollywood Wives actress, who hasn’t dated anyone publicly since her divorce from Kennard C. Kobrin in 1974. Fate brought the duo together again in 2025 through Stephen Hamel.
The younger Hamel, a film producer, met Cassidy at a film screening and was drawn to her personality after a long conversation. Stephen imagined that Cassidy would get along with his father and suggested this to the actress without knowing that the pair were already acquainted. When Alan and Cassidy eventually met, it marked the beginning of their relationship. Discussing their romance, Hamel describes it as an “age-appropriate” relationship while speaking glowingly about his new partner.
“We got together and I told Joanna I’d never been with an 80-year-old,” he disclosed to Fox News. “She replied that she’d never been with an 89-year-old. But it was certainly age-appropriate. Joanna is extremely accomplished… We have a lot in common, and we’ve had a good time dating, and that’s kind of where we are.” Hamel also shared that they enjoy being together. “I knew her professionally, mostly professionally,” he said, “but I didn’t know her personally at all, and so it’s been a series of discovery on both our parts.”
Alan Hamel Thinks Somers Will Approve Of The Relationship
The Canadian television personality believes his new relationship with Joanna Cassidy is helping him deal with Somers’ death. He admits that Cassidy has helped him grieve his wife’s departure, adding that Somers would approve of the relationship. In an interview with People, Hamel revealed that Somers encouraged him to move on with life during her final days. “…Before she crossed over, she said to me, ‘I don’t want you to mope around after I’m gone… I want you to live your life.”
He explained that he and Somers had a beautiful relationship built around making each other happy. “She’d be very happy that I’m happy. Absolutely, yeah. She wanted that,” he reiterated. “Our relationship was based on each of us making the other one happy.” While Hamel is also happy about Cassidy, he doesn’t know where the relationship is heading. “I just know that at this very moment, it’s wonderful… It should go on for a long time being wonderful,” he added. Check out the Love Is Blind couples who are now parents.
