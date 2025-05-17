Which Love Is Blind Couples Are Now Parents?

Despite the numerous failed matches, Love Is Blind has produced many couples who thrived after the cameras stopped rolling. Eight amazing seasons later, the Netflix reality TV show has featured over 100 couples, either still married or separated. Most importantly, a few of these couples have expanded their families by becoming parents. Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski from season 4 welcomed the first Love Is Blind baby, and a couple more have followed. So far, three couples from the franchise have become parents, and more prospects are lining up.
In addition to Love Is Blind couples who are still married, some contestants on the reality TV series have welcomed children from partners they met or married after the show. While Jessica Batten didn’t end up with Mark Cuevas in season 1, she married Benjamin McGrath, and they welcomed their first child in June 2023. Cuevas is also married with two children. Similarly, Bartise Bowden from Love Is Blind Season 3 chose the single dad path, and he’s loving it. We explore the fan-favourite Love Is Blind couples who have become parents.
1. Amber and Matt Barnett
One of the pioneers on the reality TV show, Amber, and Matt met on Love is Blind season 1 and hit it off. The adorable duo married in November 2018, two years before the original release of the reality show. They are one of the two couples from the first season who are still married. Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton are the second couple still waxing strong after saying ‘I do’ to each other in 2018. More successful matches have emerged from the show since then, but not many have become parents like Amber and Matt.
Amber announced her pregnancy on social media in October 2024 and documented the process until she gave birth. She took to Instagram on April 6, 2025, to announce the arrival of their baby girl alongside a heartfelt message and a picture of the proud parents holding the baby. The comment section was rife with good wishes, with fellow Love Is Blind mom @blisspoureetezadi also joining to send her best regards to the new mom. Matt also expressed joy on his Instagram handle @barnettisblind after becoming a dad for the first time.
2. Alexa and Brennon Lemieux
After a barely successful season 2, Love Is Blind season 3 welcomed two successful matches who are still married. Alongside Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton, Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux exchanged vows in 2021 summer before the season was released. The two couples have remained married against all odds. For Alexa and Brennon, their love blossomed in the pods on the show, subsequently making it to the altar. They endeared themselves to fans of the show with their genuine connection and commitment to making the relationship work.
While they continued to serve couple goals after the show, Alexa and Brennon raised the bar a notch higher with the arrival of their first child. They announced the pregnancy in January 2024, and baby Vienna Ziva Lemieux was born on July 31, 2024. The pregnancy came after several failed attempts to conceive for over a year. Alexa was open about her fertility journey and desire to carry her child. They tried different treatments to no avail, and when she almost gave up, she found out she was pregnant. Baby Vienna is the second Love Is Blind baby. Fellow Love Is Blind alum Zack Goytowski commented on the couple’s Instagram post and welcomed Brennon into the girl dad team.
3. Bliss and Zack Goytowski
Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi are the couple that almost never happened on Love Is Blind season 4. Their path to the altar was anything but straight as Zack initially got engaged to Irina Solomonova during their time in the pods. However, the relationship went sour during their trip to Mexico. Zack realized he had made the wrong choice and asked Bliss for a second chance, which she granted. He proposed to her during a boat ride in Seattle, and they have been happily married since then.
Bliss and Zack married in May 2022 alongside two other Love Is Blind season 4 couples who made it to the altar. In November 2023, the happy couple announced the imminent arrival of their first child together. Their daughter, Galileo Terri Rayne Goytowski, was born in April 2024. Bliss and Zack channeled different sentiments to name their daughter, including honoring his mother. Though her parents are not pioneers of the reality show, Galileo is the first Love Is Blind baby. Keep up with Love Is Blind season 7 couples.
