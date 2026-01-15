Woman’s “Award Winning Act” In Court Blows Up After Husband And Her BFF Provide The Evidence, Loses Everything

Finding out your wife is cheating can’t be easy. Now imagine learning that she’s been with 13 men and 2 women during your marriage. And those are only the ones you know about. That’s exactly what one man says he went through before finally getting a divorce.
In a lengthy online post, he shared how his and his wife’s relationship started falling apart when he decided he no longer wanted to play that game. The man says as things got progressively worse, his wife started playing victim and tried to paint him as a perpetrator. Little did she know that he had secretly teamed up with her best friend to plot a way for her to pay for her crimes.
His “vile” wife was up to no good but tried to paint him as the perpetrator… going as far as trying to get him arrested
Meanwhile, he’d teamed up with her best friend to plot an act of revenge she never saw coming
He later gave some more context
Only around 17.5% of fathers in the U.S.A. have primary custody of their children
It’s not often that dads manage to secure full custody of their kids during or after a divorce. According to the experts over at Chicago Family Attorneys, only around 17.5% of fathers in the United States have primary custody of their children.
“Full custody, also known as sole custody, grants one parent the primary responsibility for the child’s care and decision-making,” explains the law firm’s site. “For fathers, winning full custody means taking on the role of primary caregiver and having the authority to make important decisions about their child’s upbringing.”
While full custody gives one parent primary control, joint custody means both parents share responsibilities, typically in both the legal and physical senses.
Courts will assess what’s known as parental fitness when it comes to deciding who gets custody of the child or children. This is critical in determining a parent’s ability to provide for not only the child’s physical needs, but their emotional needs too. The courts will look at a parent’s lifestyle and behavior, among other aspects.
If you’re wanting custody of your kids, you need to be able to provide a stable home environment, be financially stable, be physically and mentally well, and be able to meet the child’s overall needs.
The law firm advises fathers seeking full custody to foster a positive co-parenting relationship, to communicate effectively with the child’s other parent, to encourage and support the child’s relationship with the other parent, and to resolve conflicts in a peaceful and respectful manner.
“Even if they are pursuing sole custody, it is important for fathers to show that they prioritize the child’s well-being and are willing to work cooperatively with the other parent for the child’s benefit,” explains the site.
Above this, they should be prepared to provide evidence of a stable living situation, proof of steady employment, and the ability to provide for the child’s basic needs and beyond. But it doesn’t end there. Fathers need to show that they are fully involved and invested in the child’s life. This includes attending or taking them to school events, medical appointments, and any extracurricular activities.
Having full custody of a child is a huge responsibility, here’s why some dads fight for it
Chicago Family Attorneys’ team says there are two main reasons many fathers seek sole custody: concerns about the child’s mother and because they want to have greater involvement in the child’s life.
In some cases, a father is worried about whether the child’s mother is able to provide a safe, stable environment. This could be because of a dependence on alcohol or other substances. It goes without saying that addictions can impact the mom’s ability to care for the child, and even put their health, safety, and well-being at risk.
“Mental health issues affecting the mother’s ability to care for the child can also motivate fathers to pursue full custody,” adds the site. “While mental health challenges don’t automatically disqualify a parent from custody, untreated or severe conditions that interfere with parenting abilities may prompt fathers to seek full custody.”
If the mother’s mental health issues cause her to neglect the child, or not be able to provide an unstable home environment, or consistent care, a father might apply for custody or a court may intervene.
“It’s important to note that in such cases, documentation and evidence of the mother’s behavior are crucial in supporting the father’s case for full custody,” note the legal experts.
As mentioned earlier, some fathers seek sole custody because they genuinely want to be more actively involved in their children’s lives. They truly believe they can provide a more nurturing and stable environment than the mom.
“This motivation may stem from a variety of factors, including a deep bond with the child, a belief that they can better meet the child’s needs, or a desire to shape their child’s upbringing more directly,” explains the legal site. “For some fathers, seeking full custody is a way to break free from limited visitation schedules and become the primary influence in their child’s life, fostering a deeper, more meaningful relationship.”
“I found your problem”: people had a lot to say in response to the man’s story
