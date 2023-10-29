6 Things You Didn’t Know About Nigerian Musician, Rema

Rema’s hit song, Calm Down, is one of the most famous songs of 2023, thanks to TikTok, the viral beats, and a co-sign from Selena Gomez! But this isn’t Rema’s first hit song. The Nigerian-born singer had been making music for years before his break into the Hollywood scene. Now he is surrounded by other famous stars like Justine Skye and dining with music royalty.
Appearing in all the right places and making a name for himself with his stellar on-stage presence and performances, Rema is much more than a one-hit-wonder. The rapper, singer, and songwriter is a jack of all trades, and his career seems to have just begun. Rema popped into the music scene in 2019 and has been making hits ever since. Here is everything you didn’t know about the multitalented singer, Rema.
1. Rema Was Born in Nigeria
The talented musician was born in Benin state, Nigeria, to Justice Ikubor and Mrs. Ikubor in May 2000. Yes, Rema was born in the new millennium. He hails from the Ebo tribe and is a proud Nigerian who isn’t afraid of sharing his love for African music with the world. When he isn’t touring the world, Rema’s main residence is in Lagos, Nigeria.
2. His Collaboration with Selena Gomez Earned Him a Major Award
While Rema has had a number of hit singles like “Bounce,” “Lady,” and “Ginger Me,” the one song that really put Rema on the international map was “Calm Down.” After the song went viral, Gomez jumped at the opportunity for a collaboration, earning them a top spot in the billboard charts. In September, Gomez and Rema released the Calm Down music video that’s now garnered over 7 million views on YouTube. This song became his first Billboard Hot 100 entry.
The song also made history by winning the Best Afrobeats award at the 2023 VMA Awards. Rema and Gomez have since become close friends after the success of this iconic collaboration. Other awards Rema won in his career are Digital Artist of the Year (Soundcity MVP Award ) in 2023, BET’s Best New International Act in 2020, and Best African Act at the MTV Europe Music Award in 2020. He’s recently collaborated with Ice Spice.
3. Rema Isn’t His Real Name
Many artists and celebrities don’t use their real names when starting their careers. They either use nicknames or stage names to help with their personas and to stand out from the crowd. Rema isn’t any different. His real name is Divine Ikubor. While most of his fans only know him by his stage name, Rema, it doesn’t matter because his art speaks volumes!
4. Dumebi Was His First Hit Song
Rema’s first popular song was released in 2019, titled, ‘Dumebi.’ This single was his first song after signing to the Jonzing World music label. This is a subsidiary of the popular Mavin Records, known for signing hit superstars like Tiwa Savage. Arya Starr, and Korede Bello. Rema has since released two EPs and two albums with the label Rave & Roses (2022) and Rema Compilation (2020). He gets inspiration for his music from the Afrobeat genre and classic R&B music. After his music went viral, Rema is now a worldwide famous musician with over 5 million followers on Instagram.
5. Rema Lost His Father
Rema’s parents have always been supportive of his career, but his mother still wants him to get a degree. Unfortunately, Rema’s father passed away in 2008 due to a mysterious illness. This tragedy hit their family hard, considering he also lost his brother in 2015. However, Rema has his two sisters and his mother to keep him grounded. After the loss of his father, the family had to make various changes in their lives, including moving to Ghana for a year.
6. Rema’s Net Worth
Rema is one of the most successful Nigerian artists in recent music history. As of 2023, Rema’s net worth is between $1-1.2 million. As his stardom grew, so did the amount of money Rema had access to. He invests his money wisely and is also a brand ambassador for big-name brands like Pepsi, who he worked with in 2020. With the upward trajectory of his career and how young he is, it’s not surprising that he spends a good amount of his money on his attire and appearance. But the Nigerian singer is still working and inkling deals, so his net worth is expected to grow.