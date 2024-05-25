Despite his impressive career spanning over five decades, Francis Ford Coppola boasts a filmography that is remarkably concise. Compared to other iconic filmmakers, his body of work is relatively small in comparison. However, what he has achieved is nothing short of extraordinary, with the majority of his films being considered timeless classics.
In 2024, Coppola will return to the big screen with his passion project Megalopolis. The movie is described as a sprawling and mind-bending dystopian affair. So, as we gear up for its release, here are his 5 highest rated movies according to Rotten Tomatoes.
5. The Rain People (1969) – 86% Rotten Tomatoes Score
The 1969 film The Rain People marked an early milestone in the career of Francis Ford Coppola, a cinematic gem that flew under the radar until his subsequent success with The Godfather three years later. The movie follows the story of a pregnant woman, Kate (played by Shirley Knight), who is abandoned by her husband at the beginning of her pregnancy. Desperate for connection and a sense of belonging, she embarks on a journey across the country, meeting various characters who intersect with her life. Meanwhile, a truck driver, Nat (played by James Caan), is haunted by his own demons, struggling to reconcile his troubled past with his present. As their paths converge, the film poignantly explores the human condition, delving into themes of loneliness, redemption, and the search for meaning. Despite its modest commercial success, The Rain People is a testament to Coppola’s innovative storytelling style, which would later become a hallmark of his illustrious career.
Watch The Rain People on Apple TV+
4. Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) – 87% Rotten Tomatoes Score
Francis Ford Coppola’s 1986 film Peggy Sue Got Married marks a rare departure from the director’s typically somber and dramatic fare, showcasing his versatility as a filmmaker. The movie tells the story of Peggy Sue Bodell (played by Kathleen Turner), a disillusioned housewife who faints at her high school reunion. When she awakens, she finds herself transported back to her own past, just before she graduated from high school. As she navigates her younger self’s relationships and struggles, Peggy Sue must confront the choices she made and the life that has unfolded. With its blend of humor, nostalgia, and drama, Peggy Sue Got Married proved Coppola’s ability to balance tone and genre, earning three Academy Award nominations – for Turner’s performance, cinematography, and costume design.
Watch Peggy Sue Got Married on Apple TV+
3. The Godfather Part II (1974) – 96% Rotten Tomatoes Score
The Godfather Part II is widely regarded as one of the greatest films ever made. To that, many would argue that it surpassed the original movie. However, according to Rotten Tomatoes, it ranks slightly lower than the first picture. Released in 1974, Francis Ford Coppola’s follow-up is a cinematic masterpiece that expands the universe of the Corleone family by simultaneously exploring two parallel storylines. The film’s narrative is divided between two time zones: the present day, where Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) is struggling to maintain his family’s power and reputation, and the past, which delves into the early life of Vito Corleone (played by Robert De Niro).
The story reveals Vito’s journey from poverty-stricken Sicily to America, where he rises to become a powerful figure in the world of organized crime. De Niro’s portrayal of the young Vito earned him his first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, cementing his status as a cinematic legend. Through this dual narrative, The Godfather Part II deepens our understanding of the Corleone family’s dynamics, exploring themes of power, loyalty, and the American Dream. The film’s masterful storytelling and performances have solidified its place as one of the greatest sequels in cinema history.
Watch The Godfather Part II on Apple TV+
2. Apocalypse Now (1979) – 97% Rotten Tomatoes Score
Francis Ford Coppola’s Apocalypse Now is a cinematic masterpiece that has become an iconic representation of the Vietnam War, yet its journey to the screen was marked by turmoil and delay. The film, released in 1979, tells the story of Captain Willard (Martin Sheen), a U.S. Army officer sent on a secret mission to assassinate renegade American Colonel Kurtz (Marlon Brando) in Cambodia. As Willard navigates the treacherous waters of the Mekong Delta, he becomes increasingly disillusioned with the war and the moral ambiguity of his own mission. The film’s production was plagued by delays, budget overruns, and health issues, including Sheen’s heart attack during filming. Despite these challenges, Apocalypse Now went on to become a critical and commercial success, earning eight Academy Award nominations and winning two.
In 2001, Coppola released the Redux version, which included additional footage and unseen material that had been cut from the original film. Even today, Apocalypse Now remains a powerful and haunting film that continues to resonate with audiences, its themes of war, morality, and the human condition continuing to reverberate through popular culture. The film’s influence can be seen in everything from music videos to literature, cementing its place as one of the most iconic and enduring films of all time.
Watch Apocalypse Now on Apple TV+
1. The Godfather (1972) – 97% Rotten Tomatoes Score
Although both The Godfather and Apocalypse Now hold 97% scores on Rotten Tomatoes, The Godfather takes the top spot for its sheer legacy and place on many prestigious movie lists as the greatest movie ever made. Released in 1972, The Godfather was a groundbreaking film that brought the world of the Mafia to the forefront of mainstream culture, captivating audiences with its gritty realism and operatic storytelling. The film tells the story of the Corleone family, a powerful Mafia dynasty, through the eyes of Michael Corleone (Al Pacino), the youngest son of Don Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando), who becomes embroiled in the family’s criminal activities after his father’s stroke.
The film’s intricate plot explores themes of loyalty, family, and power, as the Corleones navigate the treacherous landscape of organized crime. With its richly detailed characters, complex plot, and masterful direction by Francis Ford Coppola, The Godfather is a timeless classic that has become synonymous with the American cinematic experience. Its influence on popular culture is undeniable, with its iconic scenes, characters, and quotes seared into the collective consciousness of audiences worldwide. The film’s impact on the Mafia genre as a whole is also immeasurable, paving the way for countless films, TV shows, and books that have explored the world of organized crime. Want to read more about the Mafia? Meet Michael Franzese, the former mob boss who critiques Mafia movies and TV shows.