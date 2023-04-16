7 Things You Didn’t Know About The White Lotus’ Beatrice Grannò

Beatrice Grannò is an aspiring Italian actress and singer. She’s also one of Hollywood’s biggest rising stars. She has her exceptional work in HBO’s satirical drama, The White Lotus, to thank for her newfound fame.
Grannò stole the show as an exceptionally talented singer and sex worker Mia on The White Lotus. She got to show off her jazzy voice and top-notch acting skills. But her career started much before this show. So, here are seven facts you didn’t know about Beatrice Grannò.
7. Beatrice Grannò Was Born in Rome, Italy
While she showed off her English skills in The White Lotus, Grannò is an Italian native. She was born on 6 May 1993 in Italy’s beautiful capital, Rome. She’s a daughter of Marco and Lucia Grannò and has a brother named Simone.
6. She’s a Talented Musician
Just like her character in The White Lotus, Grannò is also a woman of talent. That’s why playing Mia was a dream come true. The actress revealed, “Music has always played a very important role in my life. For me, music activates every creative process of mine. I was dreaming of the chance to be in a project where I could be an actress and a musician.” Grannò also attended a musical academy in her country, in the city of Prato.
5. She Began Acting When She Was 18
Even though she gained popularity recently thanks to The White Lotus, Beatrice Grannò has been acting for a long time. Her first role and television debut was back in 2014 in an Italian series, Don Matteo. Other than that, she starred in Il Capitano Maria and her first leading role in a movie was with Wonder When You’ll Miss Me. Her other big projects include The Time of Indifference, Doc – Nelle tue mani, and now The White Lotus.
4. Beatrice Grannò Also Wants to Pursue a Music Career
Given her outstanding musical talent and extraordinary voice, it’s not a surprising fact that Beatrice Grannò wants to also pursue a music career. As a matter of fact, she has been working on her debut album for two years. It’s going to be an Italian folk album with intimate topics. Grannò said, “I’ve now been working on my debut album for two years. The first album is always very delicate, it is important to take your time and center the core aspects of your identity.”
3. She Graduated From East 15 Acting School in London
While her biggest passion is music, Grannò is, above all, an actress. In fact, she even graduated from East 15 Acting School in London. After considering several Italian acting schools, she ultimately decided to move to the UK and study acting there. Even though she thought she would continue her career in London, life had other plans. She was offered several appealing cinema and TV opportunities, and she couldn’t refuse them, so she returned to Italy. Shortly after, The White Lotus season 2 happened, and the rest is history.
2. She Starred on an Italian Show Doc – Nelle Tue Mani Alongside Simona Tabasco
Before The White Lotus, there was Nelle Tue Mani for Beatrice Grannò. Nelle Tue Mani is an Italian medical drama where Grannò plays Carolina Fanti, the daughter of the protagonist doctor. Interestingly enough, her The White Lotus co-star Simona Tobasco is also on Nelle Tue Mani. Tobasco plays one of the doctors, Elisa Russo, and is a series regular.
1. She’s Real-Life Best Friends With Her Co-star Simona Tobasco
One of the most interesting facts about Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tobasco is that they are real-life best friends, making their performance on the show all the more exciting. While nothing like their characters, Mia and Lucia, the two Italian actresses are inseparable in real life. They first met on the show Nelle Tue Mani but reconnected later for The White Lotus.
That’s where a new friendship was born. Grannò explained how it all happened in an interview. She said, “When I left [the audition], I felt, Oh, maybe that didn’t go well…I felt I could have done it better. But then, a couple of days after, my agent called me and said, I’m not supposed to tell you this, but Mike White really likes you and Simona. And I said, “What?! Simona? No, this can’t be true! I did her self-tape with her!” Then I found out I’d gotten the role from Simona—she FaceTimed me, and we were crying. I have a video of us on that call, but it’s unusable. You can’t really see, and it’s so frantic. I was too excited.” As Beatrice Grannò’s career grow in the entertainment industry, there will certainly be more interesting facts to learn about her.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!