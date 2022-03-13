Celesta DeAstis may not have the biggest acting resume, but that certainly isn’t due to a lack of talent. Throughout her career, she has consistently shown that she has what it takes to be a star. She is most easily recognizable from her role as nurse Francesca Cavallo in General Hospital. Her versatility and her powerful on-screen presence have earned her lots of attention and respect over the years. She has also gotten to work with some of the industry’s most well-known names. It has been a couple of years since Celesta made her last on-screen appearance, but we are hoping to see a lot more of her in the future. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Celesta DeAstis.
1. She Is From Chicago
Celesta was born in Chicago although it appears that she was primarily raised in a nearby suburb. She comes from a family full of actors including a sister and cousin who have performed in Broadway productions. It appears that she is currently based in the Los Angeles area.
2. Her Boyfriend Is An Actor
Celesta is in a relationship with Calum Worthy who is best known for his role in the Disney series Austin & Ally. Calum also has a role in a new Netflix series called Pieces of Her. The fact that both of them are in the entertainment industry means that they can both understand each other’s busy schedules.
3. She Was In How to Get Away with Murder
As mentioned earlier, Celesta hasn’t built up a huge amount of acting credits, but her career is definitely a case of quality over quantity. She has gotten the chance to be part of some very impressive projects including the hit series How to Get Away with Murder. Celesta was also in shows like The Goldbergs and 2 Broke Girls.
4. She Started Acting At 7 Years Old
Celesta has been acting for almost as long as she’s been alive. She was bitten by the acting bug when she was just seven years old and it didn’t take long for people to realize that she was seriously talented. She made her first on-screen appearance in 2007 whens he was about 13 years old.
5. She Has Been In Several Commercials
In addition to the shows and movies she has been in, Celesta has also gotten some great experience by doing commercials. Early in her career, she got the chance to work with some major brands including Nintendo and Coca-Cola. While it’s true that commercials might not be the most glamorous jobs, they have been a great starting point for countless actors.
6. She Loves Fashion
Fashion has always had a very close relationship with the entertainment industry. From wardrobe on set to outfits on the red carpet, many actors and actresses have also become trendsetters. Celesta has a great eye for fashion and she loves being able to share her personality with the world through her clothing.
7. She Stands Up For What She Believes In
Let’s face it, it’s not always easy to stand up for what you believe in when you know there could be backlash. However, Celesta doesn’t seem to be worried about what other people think. She has consistently shown her support for issues that are important to her such as fighting racism and women’s rights. This is another thing that she and her boyfriend have in common.
8. She Loves Dogs
Having a dog is one of the greatest things a person can experience. There’s just something about the unconditional love of a fur baby that nothing can compare to. Celesta is grateful to have experienced this thanks to the love of her fur baby. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that her dog has its own Instagram account.
9. She Was A Girl Scout
Even though Celesta has been heavily focused on acting for many years, it isn’t the only interest she’s pursued. She was also a Girl Scout during her childhood and she was very involved. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find any details on how long she was part of the organization.
10. Her Faith Is Important To Her
Even though we don’t have the specific details of Celesta’s religious beliefs, we do know that her faith in God is something that has played a very big role in her life. According to an article from Triblocal, Celesta was a counselor at a vacation Bible camp for four summers. She is thankful that her faith has been a strong pillar for her to lean on throughout the ups and downs of life.