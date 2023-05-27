There are only a few comic actors as naturally gifted as Deon Cole. Cole is an American comedian, actor, and writer who has quickly become one of the most recognizable faces on television. Cole’s trademarks are his gravelly voice, mannerisms, and facial expressions.
The Illinois-born actor was born Deon Anthony Cole in Chicago on January 9, 1972. Cole was cast in his first leading role as Joe Washington in the BET+ Average Joe TV series (2023). The role helped push Cole beyond the boundaries for which he’s known on screen. Cole may not be a strange face on television, but there are a few things audiences may not know about the actor. Here are 9 things you didn’t know about Average Joe‘s Deon Cole.
1. The TV Shows You Know Deon Cole From
Deon Cole’s most prominent role in his three-decade career has to be Charlie Telphy in ABC’s sitcom Black-ish. Cole began the series as a recurring cast and as Andre Johnson’s eccentric co-worker and adulthood best friend. As a recurring cast, Cole’s performance caught the attention of the showrunners, who eventually upgraded his character to a main cast from seasons 4 to 8.
In the series spin-off, Grown-ish, Cole’s character was immediately cast, as a main cast, as Professor Charlie Telphy in seasons 1 & 2. Besides playing Det. Daniel “DJ” Tanner in the TBS sitcom Angie Tribeca from 2016 to 2018, Cole’s next biggest role is as Joe Washington in Average Joe. Joe’s life is turned upside down after the death and funeral of his father. Joe is attacked by two Russians who inform him his father stole $10 million and a Ferrari. Joe and his friends must protect their families and find the hidden money.
2. How Deon Cole Got Started In Comedy
Deon Cole has always had a thing for comedy. However, he never expected to make a career out of it. All that changed when Cole’s friend bet him $50 one night to perform as a stand-up comedian on a Chicago stage. Not one to back out easily from dares, Cole went on stage and made an impression. Aligning his confidence with his natural talents, Cole became one of the funniest comedians.
3. Deon Cole’s Television Debut
Deon Cole made his television debut with the Comic Justice TV series in 1993, appearing as himself. It would take him another nine years before appearing again on television. Again, appearing as himself, Cole was cast in an episode of Urban Entertainment Buzz and the TV series, The World Stands Up, both in 2002.
4. Deon Cole’s Writing Career
Deon Cole is also credited as a writer and has written for several television shows. His first credited writing was with the 1993 Comic Justice black comedians stand-up series. Cole’s biggest writing projects were with The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien and Conan. He wrote 61 episodes of The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien from 2009 to 2010 and 18 episodes of Conan from 2010 to 2011. Some of his other credited writing works include 4 episodes of 1st Amendment Stand Up, Comedy Central Presents, and some of his comedy sketches and stand-up shows.
5. Other TV Shows Deon Cole Was In
Deon Cole hasn’t only played himself in TV shows. In 2011, Cole played a minor role as a mugger in “The Light of Genesis” episode of the FX/FXX sitcom The League. In Michaela Watkins and Damon Jones’ single-camera sitcom Benched (2014), Cole played the character Diamond. He played Darnell Bell in a single episode of All About the Washingtons (2018) and appeared as Malachi Washington-Jefferson in South Side (2021).
6. Deon Cole’s Film Debut
Deon Cole made his film debut in the popular, successful comedy-drama Barbershop (2002). Cole was one of the customers, Darrel. He also starred in a minor role as a Cab Driver in 2003, A Lover for My Husband. Cole got more screen time in Barbershop‘s sequels by playing Dante.
7. Other Movies Deon Cole Was In
Deon Cole hasn’t worked in many films as he has TV shows. In Whitney Cummings’ 2017 comedy The Female Brain, Cole played the role of Steven. Cole played Nico in 2 Minutes of Fame (2020) and Norman in Welcome Matt (2021). However, no other role in film has left a lasting impression than playing Wiley Escoe in the 2021 American Western film The Harder They Fall.
8. The Nominations & Awards Deon Cole Has Received
Deon Cole has had his fair share of accolades throughout his acting career. As a writer, Cole has been recognized for his works, receiving three nominations in consecutive years (2012, 2013, and 2014) for his work in the Conan series. Cole also got nominated at the Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Writing for a Variety, Music or Comedy Series for his work in The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien (2010) and Conan (2011). Cole has been nominated twice in 2017 and 2018 at the SAG Awards in the category of Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for his performance in Black-ish. Cole is an Image Awards (NAACP) recipient, winning three of his five nominations between 2020 to 2023.
9. What Deon Cole Is Doing Next
Deon Cole has two upcoming film projects, The Color Purple and Action #1. The Color Purple is a musical coming-of-age period drama with a star-studded cast, with Cole playing Alphonso. The movie will be released towards the end of 2023. Although Action#1 has finished filming, no official release date has been announced. However, Deon Cole is expected to play the character of Nick Cage.