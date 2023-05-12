Everything We Know About Deon Cole’s Black Comedy Average Joe

Coming from BET+, Average Joe stars Deon Cole in a well-deserved leading role in a comedy TV show. Average Joe is a black comedy written and created by Robb Cullen, who previously created the show Mr. Robinson). The series is said to have been inspired by events and stories from Cullen’s life.
Cullen is known for writing and producing works for television and film, with his most notable being Cop Out (2010) and Once Upon a Time in Venice (2017). Besides Cullens, Average Joe will have McG, Mary Viola, and Corey Marsh as executive producers. With the Deon Cole-led dark comedy series wrapping up its post-production, all is set for its premiere this summer. Here is everything we know about Deon Cole’s Average Joe.
What Will Average Joe Be About
Average Joe follows the life of its main protagonist, Joe Washington, a blue-collar plumber whose father is recently deceased. Joe’s seemingly quiet life is turned upside down after he discovers his late father, Teddy, lived a double life, stealing millions of dollars from a Russian mob. When Joe visits his late father’s office, things go awry as two Russian mobsters attack him.
Joe is more surprised that Dimitri, his eighteen-year-old daughter’s boyfriend, is one of his attacking mobsters and part of a Russian mob. With help from one of his best friends, Leon Montgomery, Joe disposes of the bodies. However, the ruthless Russian mob boss, Nicolai Dzhugashvili, will stop at nothing to find to recover the money Teddy stole from him, as well as find his son, Dimitri.
Joe must protect his family and his friends from the unrelenting Russian mob who believes he knows the money’s whereabouts. With help from his police officer friend, Benjamin Tuchawuski, the Washington family and Montgomerys must use their wit and skills to evade and defeat Dzhugashvili’s mob. Average Joe is set in the historically African-American neighborhood of Hill District in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Who Is Cast In Average Joe
Deon Cole will play the series’ titular character and main protagonist, Joe Washington. Deon Cole is no stranger to television, having starred as the eccentric Charlie Telphy in ABC’s Black-ish and Professor Charlie Telphy in its spin-off Grown-ish. Tammy Townsend will play Deon Cole’s on-screen supportive wife, Angela Washington. Mid to late 90s TV audiences will recognize Townsend from playing Greta McClure, Eddie’s girlfriend, in the ABC/CBS sitcom Family Matters (1995–1998).
Pasha D. Lychnikoff will play the ruthless Russian mob boss Nicolai Dzhugashvili. Lychnikoff, known for his bad-guy roles, can be remembered for playing Boris Volkov in the 2018 thriller Siberia alongside Keanu Reeves. Malcolm Barret will play Joe’s best friend, Leon Montgomery, with Cynthia Kaye McWilliams as his ball-busting wife, Cathy Montgomery. Ashley Olivia Fisher is cast as Joe’s eighteen-year-old daughter, Jennifer Washington, with Chris Petrovski playing her boyfriend, Dimitri Dzhugashvili.
When Will Average Joe Release
Average Joe season 1 will release on June 26, 2023 with a 2-episode premiere, airing exclusively on BET+ (which offers a 7 day free trial). Average Joe season 1 consists of 10 episodes, and while the first 2 episodes will release on a Monday, viewers will only have to wait until Thursday June 29 for episode 3 with episodes airing weekly every Thursday going forward. The Average Joe season finale will be another 2-episode special with episodes 9 and 10 and releasing together on August 10.
