SNL50: 5 Most Controversial Saturday Night Live Hosts

Since its debut on October 11, 1975, Saturday Night Live has been a cornerstone of American comedy. It brings audiences a mix of sharp satire, celebrity sketches, and musical performances. Over the years, SNL’s live format and unpredictable nature have led to some unforgettable good and ugly moments. Throughout its 50 seasons, SNL has had numerous celebrity hosts and musical artists grace its stage.
While many hosts have been praised for their comedic timing and charisma, others have sparked backlash. These have either been as a result of an off-script remark, controversial reputation, or divisive comedic choices. Some Saturday Night Live hosts have drawn criticism even before stepping on stage, with audiences questioning the show’s decision to give them a platform. As Saturday Night Live honors its 50th anniversary with its SNL50 celebration, here’s a look at the top 5 most controversial hosts on the show.
1. Richard Pryor
The late American stand-up comedian and actor Richard Pryor was invited to host SNL’s seventh episode on December 13, 1975. As an established comedian, Pryor had earned a reputation for his groundbreaking but edgy humor. Although still regarded as one of the greatest stand-up comedians of all time, the growing Saturday Night Live audiences at the time felt Richard Pryor wasn’t a right fit for the show. Pryor’s material often dealt with race, politics, and social issues in ways that made audiences laugh and squirm.
Although NBC executives tried to drop Pryor as host, SNL creator Lorne Michaels’ threat to leave the show made them go along with it. Expecting some on-air profanity, NBC officials pushed for a few seconds of delay to censor any profanity Pryor might use during the show. While they argued for 10 seconds, Lorne Michaels pushed it down to 5 seconds to maintain the integrity of the live show.
Although unaware at the time, Richard Pryor was reportedly upset to learn officials requested a 5-minute delay. Besides being the first person of color to host SNL, the episode was also the first time NBC considered using a second delay for censorship. The episode was largely a success and is still considered one of the best SNL episodes, especially because of the “Word Association” sketch Pryor did with Chevy Chase. Chase used the N-word in the sketch, with Pryor’s character responding with a racial slur.
2. Andrew Dice Clay
Like Richard Pryor, stand-up comedian and actor Andrew Dice Clay had an infamous reputation before being invited to host Saturday Night Live. He was known for his offensive and misogynistic humor, with several viewers deeming his invitation to the show as controversial. Known for his raunchy and deliberately provocative stand-up routines, Clay had developed a persona that many viewed as deeply sexist. His jokes, considered crude by many, were often about women and minorities. Besides the outrage his selection as host caused in public, SNL cast member Nora Dunn also protested by refusing to participate in the episode.
Andrew Dice Clay’s selection extended beyond the show’s cast, as Irish singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor, scheduled as the musical guest for the night, also boycotted the episode. Despite the backlash leading to the episode, Lorne Michaels decided to proceed with Clay as host. American singer and actress Julee Cruise, as well as the Spanic Boys, were invited as replacements for Sinéad O’Connor. As if the backlash wasn’t controversial enough, cast member Nora Dunn, who protested without informing Michaels or other cast members, was let go by the end of that season since her contract had expired. The Andrew Dice Clay-hosted episode aired on May 12, 1990, was the penultimate episode of the 15th season. Other cast members voted against Nora Dunn, but she wasn’t allowed to perform in the season finale.
3. Donald Trump
Few people command as much controversy as President Donald Trump. Although not a stranger to Saturday Night Live, having hosted it before on April 3, 2004, his selection to host it on November 7, 2015, sparked outrage. Before ever becoming president, Trump had always been a frequent target of SNL’s satire, so much so that he was still impersonated when he hosted it in 2004. However, the decision to have him host Saturday Night Live in November 2015 sparked outrage because he was actively running for president at the time.
Critics accused SNL of providing a platform for his campaign, especially given his inflammatory remarks about immigration and other political issues. Days before the show aired, protesters picketed at SNL’s studio at 30 Rockefeller Plaza and Trump Tower. Although Lorne Michaels proceeded to let Trump host the episode, some SNL cast members and writers reportedly opposed Trump’s involvement. With 9.3 million viewers tuning in for that episode, it was SNL‘s highest-rated episode in almost four years.
4. Elon Musk
For much of his wealthy life, Elon Musk has always courted controversies. When he was selected as host for the May 8, 2021, episode, several viewers and cast members questioned why he would be given the spotlight on a show known for its comedic talent. A few cast members expressed their discontent on social media before the episode aired. Musk’s selection sparked debate on whether SNL was prioritizing ratings and publicity over comedic integrity. Beyond his unconventional background, Elon Musk’s history of controversial statements also played a role in the backlash. In the end, while some viewers appreciated his willingness to poke fun at himself, others found his performance awkward or forced.
5. Woody Harrelson
Unlike the other Saturday Night Live hosts, Woody Harrelson’s selection as host didn’t cause public outrage, especially because it wasn’t his first or fourth time! It was the subject matter he chose for his monologue that caused his controversy. Harrelson has always been known for his outspoken views on certain political and social issues. He was quite vocal about his skepticism towards vaccines and pandemic-related policies. When he hosted SNL on February 25, 2023, his joke on the subject was interpreted as spreading conspiracy theories about pharmaceutical companies and COVID-19 lockdowns. While some viewers praised his willingness to challenge mainstream narratives, others criticized him for spreading misinformation on a widely viewed platform.
