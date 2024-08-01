Grimes’ Mom’s Heartfelt Plea to Elon Musk Sparks Family Drama Over Children’s Visit to Dying Great-Grandmother

July 2024 has seen a public family dispute between Grimes’ mother, Sandy Garossino, and tech billionaire Elon Musk. Garossino accused Musk of preventing their children from visiting their dying great-grandmother in Canada. “I’m writing here as the only way I have to reach you,” Garossino tweeted at Musk, emphasizing the urgency as her 93-year-old mother is in end-of-life palliative care.
Garossino’s heartfelt plea highlighted the emotional distress caused by the situation. She expressed her mother’s deep desire to see her great-grandchildren one last time. Despite the planned visit to celebrate her birthday, the trip was canceled, leaving Garossino alarmed and distressed about the children’s absence and the lack of necessary passport documents.
Allegations of Withholding Children
Dear Elon @elonmusk
It was nice seeing you on Father’s Day. I hope you got the card that I helped X make. He was so proud of it.
I’m writing here as the only way I have to reach you.
As you know, my 93 year old mother is now at end-of-life palliative care.
— Sandy Garossino 🇨🇦🌻 (@Garossino) July 27, 2024
Garossino’s accusations include serious allegations against Elon Musk. She claimed that Musk was withholding their three children from visiting their great-grandmother, emphasizing the emotional toll on the family. “Especially the youngest, whom she has not yet met,” Garossino mentioned, referring to Techno Mechanicus, believed to be born around June 2022. She continued:
“I am alarmed to learn that the children cannot come as you are withholding them and their needed passport documents from Claire.”
The situation became more troubling when Garossino noted Musk’s attendance at the 2024 Paris Olympics with their 4-year-old son, X AE A-XII. She questioned the whereabouts of the other children and emphasized that they were scheduled to be with their mother in Canada. “Please Elon, I beg you. This is so painful for my mother, and concerning for the kids. Time is of the essence now,” Garossino pleaded.
Musk’s Previous Controversies
Vivian, Elon Musk’s daughter, speaks on her father’s lies (on Thrеаds). pic.twitter.com/orcc6ySY5K
— Bird Hustle (@birdhustle) July 25, 2024
This incident is not the first time Elon Musk has faced public scrutiny regarding family matters. Prior to the accusations of withholding his children from Grimes, Musk faced criticism for comments about his 20-year-old transgender daughter, Vivian. Musk referred to his child’s transition by saying, “I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys, Xavier,” highlighting the confusion and emotional distress during COVID-19.
Vivian, whose mother is Justine Wilson, responded to Musk’s comments by writing on Threads, “I look pretty good for a dead bitch.” Grimes, 36, later defended Vivian, stating, “I love and am forever endlessly proud of Vivian.” The ongoing family tensions have added layers of complexity to Musk’s public image and personal life.
Grimes and Musk’s Relationship
Grimes and Elon Musk’s relationship has been marked by public and private challenges. The couple, who dated from 2018 to 2022, share three children: X AE A-XII, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus. Despite their separation, their co-parenting arrangements have been a topic of public interest and scrutiny.
The recent allegations by Garossino add another chapter to their complex relationship. She claimed her grandchildren were scheduled to visit their great-grandmother in Canada for her birthday over the weekend, a visit that was canceled, leaving the family in distress. “I write with a grandmother’s plea, asking you to honour your agreement, return the children, and provide the documents they need to see their great grandmother before she passes,” Garossino continued.
Emotional Toll on the Family
Elon Musk agrees there “is no sin as cruel as alienating a child from a parent” as he continues to keep his son X from Grimes and her family. She had to sue him last year over it. pic.twitter.com/dBErpAv283
— Paris Marx (@parismarx) July 28, 2024
The ongoing disputes between Grimes, Elon Musk, and their families have taken an emotional toll on everyone involved. Garossino’s public plea underscores the urgency and emotional pain caused by the situation. “This is so painful for my mother, and concerning for the kids. Time is of the essence now,” she reiterated, emphasizing the need for immediate action.
Reps for Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment, leaving the situation unresolved. As the family navigates these challenges, the public remains attentive to the unfolding drama. The emotional and legal complexities of co-parenting and family dynamics continue to play out in the public eye, adding to the already intricate lives of Grimes and Elon Musk.
