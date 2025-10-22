Meet Eve Ridley: The Rising Star Bringing Ruthye Marye Knoll To Life In Supergirl

The upcoming Supergirl movie stars Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll alongside the lead actress, Milly Alcock. Scheduled for release in June 2026, the film marks a new milestone for both performers. Alcock will break new ground and solidify her growing Hollywood reputation, just as Ridley is poised to gain the visibility that will advance her career.
Eve Ridley will be the first performer to bring Ruthye Marye Knoll to life. The DC Comics character debuted in Tom King’s comic miniseries Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (2021 – 2022) as a co-protagonist. Alongside Supergirl, she hunts Krem of the Yellow Hills for killing her father. It’s left to see how Ridley fares as Supergirl’s sidekick on-screen, but the actress is up for the challenge. Who is she?
Eve Ridley Is A British Asian Actress From Sunderland
@whosdoingthis
Abu Dhabi to film for the YAS Island Ferrari World Campaign yasisland ferrariworldyasisland @f
Eve Ridley was born on December 13, 2011, in Sunderland, UK. The up-and-coming actress has a knack for performing arts that dates back to her early childhood. She’s a student of Danielle Parker’s School of Singing and Performance in East Durham. Before she gained mainstream recognition, the school shared a video of Ridley working on songs for her LCM musical theatre exam. That was in July 2021, but the video has resurfaced online following Ridley’s newfound career traction. Now a student of Stagebox, she also trained at Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts in Sunderland.
Eve Ridley is signed with Gersha Agency in the United States of America and Stageboxkids in the United Kingdom. The latter took to Instagram to celebrate the burgeoning actress in January 2023. This was after she filmed a commercial for Ferrari and Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. “We are so proud of Eve Ridley, who just arrived back in the UK after filming a major commercial out in the Middle East with none other than Hollywood star Jason Momoa,” reads part of the post.
She Began Her Career As A Voice Actor
Eve Ridley’s professional journey began with a voice acting role. She voiced Wendy Wolf in a 2020 episode of Neville Astley and Mark Baker’s Peppa Pig. The actress appeared as a dancer on Marisha Wallace’s music video for “Faith” the following year, before pulling off her live-action television acting debut on BBC One’s Casualty. She played Saffy Blackmore in a 2022 episode of the long-running British medical drama.
In 2023, Eve Ridley began voicing Maple Monkey in Little Baby Bum: Music Time. She celebrated being a part of the children’s animation series in a September 2023 Instagram post. “It has been a privilege to bring the character of Maple Monkey to life, and to have had the opportunity to work with all of the incredibly brilliant minds behind it,” she wrote. The Ruthye Marye Knoll actress is also the voice of Princess Delphina in Isadora Moon. She voiced the character in two Season 2 episodes: “Isadora Moon’s Mermaid Adventure” and “Mermaid Sleepover.”
Eve Ridley Has A Background In Theatre
The British actress will bring her theatre experience to the big screen as Ruthye Marye Knoll. For her first professional performance on stage, she played Young Eponine in the UK and Ireland Tour of Les Misérables (2022 – 2023). Playing the character in at least 14 venues, Ridley has become confident in her skills and talent. She’s well-equipped to take on layered screen roles. This was evident in her first major television role. As ‘Follower’ in Netflix’s 3 Body Problem, Eve Ridley put up a brilliant performance that earned her the industry’s admiration.
These experiences have prepared her for her big screen debut. Playing Supergirl’s sidekick is a high-profile, challenging role, but Ridley is optimistic about interpreting the character onscreen. “Superman for the past 87 years has been a symbol of hope, kindness, and faith,” she wrote Instagram. “As I begin my adventure as Ruthye in Supergirl, I too am proud to represent [these] values for generations of young people to come.”
She Will Be Joining The Cast Of Blue Eye Samurai And The Witcher
Supergirl isn’t the only project Eve Ridley has in the pipeline. The Ruthye Marye Knoll actress will be expanding her television resume with roles in Netflix shows. She’s billed to vocally embody Sarah in Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 and portray Nimue in The Witcher Season 4. Stageboxkids confirmed Ridley’s involvement in a statement, proclaiming that they are thrilled to see the actress bag roles in major international productions.
“Eve Ridley has joined the cast of the award-winning Netflix series Blue Eye Samurai for its highly anticipated second season, currently in production,” reads part of the statement. “[She] will also star in the upcoming fourth season of The Witcher as Nimue, a pivotal character who helps narrate the next chapter of the saga as the series transitions from Henry Cavill to Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia,” Stageboxkids divulged. Here’s why Cavill left The Witcher.
Follow Us