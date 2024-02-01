Elliot Kingsley: Unveiling the Life of Ozzy Osbourne’s Son

Elliot Kingsley is one of six in Ozzy Osbourne‘s line of children. However, he is not so well-known to many, at least compared to Kelly Osbourne and Jack Osbourne. This is for a number of reasons, but mainly down to the fact that he doesn’t use his father’s surname.
In the entertainment industry, the children of famous stars like Ozzy Osbourne often get a tough ride when they go out into the world on their own. Of course, nepotism is extremely prevalent in the industry, leading to the phrase “nepo babies“, referring to someone who has achieved success off the back of their successful parent’s triumphs and public stature. However, with Elliot Kingsley, this is not the case whatsoever. So, who exactly is Elliot Kingsley? Let’s take a dive into that.
Who is Elliot Kingsley?
Elliot Kingsley was born in 1966 in the United States. His biological father is unknown, however, Ozzy Osbourne assumed the role as his stepfather when he married Kingsley’s mother, Thelma Riley. Kingsley was five years old at the time. However, Ozzy and Riley’s relationship was rather tumultuous, with reports of the famed musician being unfaithful. Furthermore, it has long been on record that Ozzy suffered with both alcoholism and drug addiction throughout the majority of his early career. So, speculation is that these were some of the key reasons for their divorce. It is unclear if Ozzy and Kingsley stayed in contact after the divorce, as neither of them have ever spoken about it publically.
Is Elliot Kingsley Musical Like His Father Ozzy Osbourne?
Ozzy Osbourne is widely known as The Prince of Darkness. As one of the founding members of Black Sabbath, Ozzy became a trailblazer in the world of rock music, with many hailing him and his bandmates as the pioneers of Heavy Metal. After Black Sabbath parted ways with Ozzy for his wild and unpredictable ways, he set out on his own, embarking on a successful solo career. So, seeing as he acted as stepfather to Elliot Kingsley in the child’s growing years, one would think some of this flair for entertaining rubbed off on Kingsley. However, Kingsley did not venture into music but another artform.
What Does Elliot Kingsley Do for a Living?
Elliot Kingsley first forayed into the world of acting at 20 years old. He kicked off his journey by joining the Young Everyman Playhouse Actors Program. From here, he started to land small roles in stage productions. Before long, he was a full-time stage actor, gaining fame and notoriety in the medium. To date, his most notable roles include the character of Julius in a retelling of William Shakespeare‘s Romeo and Juliet, Liam in The Story Giant, and Mendel in Fiddler on the Roof. After starring in many Everyman productions, Kingsley joined the company as an official member in 2017.
In 2020, Kingsley took his love for theater to whole new levels, working tirelessly to conserve the artform after it was struck hard during the pandemic. To that, he has worked closely with the young acting scene, inspiring and educating fresh-faced students on the life of theater work. Furthermore, Kingsley’s love for theater is evident in the fact that he has always stayed true to the medium, never venturing off into TV or film.
What is Elliot Kingsley’s Net Worth?
It’s undeniable that Elliot Kingsley has made a solid living in his career as a stage actor. He has featured in some high end productions that typically pay generously. Many sources estimate that he has a net worth of around $600,000. However, this is purely based on statistics of what stage actors make annually. Either way, Kingsley no doubt makes a comfortable living. Although he was born in America, Kingsley acts out of the United Kingdom. In the UK, stage actors typically make between £21,000 and £145,000 per year. Considering Kingsley is a seasoned thespian, he likely sits within the top end of the pay bracket.
In terms of inheritance, there may have been some money handed down from Ozzy after he divorced Kingsley’s mother Thelma. However, the only monetary item on public record passed over from Ozzy to Thelma is the house he bought for them when they were wedded. Ozzy is estimated to be worth around $220 million thanks to his glaring success in the music industry. However, when he passes, it’s most likely that his fortune will be left to his biological children. Yet, Kingsley does fall into Ozzy’s first family, as Ozzy and Thelma spawned two offsprings, Jessica and Louis, Kingsley’s half-siblings.
