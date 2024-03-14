Lola Brooke Height: How Tall Is the Rapper

Ever since her single “Don’t Play With It” blew up on TikTok, Lola Brooke has become one of the most promising up-and-coming stars in rap and hip-hop and her height has been a point of discussion among netizens. 2023 was a whirlwind year for her. “Don’t Play With It” achieved gold status, she released her debut album Dennis Daughter, went on her first nationwide tour, scored nominations for two BET Awards (Best New Artist and Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist), and was even named the 2023 Breakthrough Artist by Amazon Music!
However, as Brooke started making more and more public appearances at award shows and concerts, one unexpected detail kept catching everyone’s eye: and you’ve guessed it, it’s her height. Every time Brooke releases a music video or posts a picture on her socials, there is at least one comment mocking her height. So, what’s really the deal with Lola Brooke’s height? Why does it seem to be a constant topic of conversation among people? Let’s find out.
Lola Brooke Has a Relatively Short Height
On Latto’s 777 Radio podcast, Brooke confirmed what many fans had speculated: she’s only 4’ 9”. This makes her one of the shortest rappers of all time, joining the likes of Lil’ Kim and Bushwick Bill. It’s no wonder, then, that Brooke’s short stature often catches fans off guard, especially those who have only seen her fiery and larger-than-life persona in her music videos. In an interview, Brooke explained that this is a deliberate choice: “I felt small, but I was raised to feel bigger. It’s why I’m so loud and demanding now because I want to be heard.
She Is Comfortable in Her Skin
If there’s one message that Brooke is sending out to her fans, it’s that self-love knows no height requirement. On Latto’s podcast, where she revealed her height, she doubled down on her comfort level by explaining how she tells her cinematographers to avoid camera angles that make her appear taller. Brooke wants the world to see her exactly as she is. She even posted a picture on X (formerly Twitter), joking about how short she is. In the photo, she was sprawled out in the backseat of a car, but her feet weren’t even touching the other end. It’s this kind of self-assured humor that makes her so relatable.
Is Lola Brooke a Little Person?
Speculation about Brooke’s height has led to questions about whether she falls under the “little people” category. Generally,any adult shorter than 4’10” is considered a “little person,” but Brooke has never identified with the term. It’s important to be respectful and avoid labels unless someone uses them for themselves.
Unfortunately, online trolls haven’t gotten the memo. Height-shaming comments have become an unwelcome part of Brooke’s social media presence. In 2023, a picture of her alongside basketball playerKalani Brown(a towering 6’ 6”) went viral. This led to a series of derogatory tweets calling her a “midget.” Similar instances occurred when Brooke performed alongside Ciara which led to tweets saying how she looks like a child and that it should be illegal for grown women to be so short. Then again, when she posed for a photo with Coi Leray, there were more disrespectful tweets ridiculing her for being even shorter than Leray, who’s already known for her short queen status.
Brooke clearly isn’t a fan of this negativity. On Latto’s podcast, she expressed her dislike for offensive jokes about her height. There’s a fine line between harmless jokes and disrespect; the internet almost always veers towards the latter. She’s even addressed it directly on herX account, voicing her frustration with being bullied for something she can’t control. Additionally, Brooke’s self-assurance and acceptance of her height mean that any negative comments or behavior aimed at this trait are bound to be met with nothing but frustration by her. So the whole bullying scenario is not even an insecurity-trigger at this point.
Why Does Lola Brooke’s Height Matter?
Here’s the thing: Brooke’s height doesn’t define her talent or success. She’s an absolute powerhouse and a rising star in the music industry. However, the constant conversation surrounding her height just goes on to show that women in the spotlight are always judged for their appearance, not their achievements. Moreover, the negativity surrounding her height needs to be addressed.
It’s 2024, and there’s absolutely no room for derogatory terms aimed at short people. These terms should be long gone from our vocabulary. It’s time to shift the focus. Let’s talk about her fire bars, her captivating performances, and the infectious energy she brings to the stage. Her music deserves to be the center of attention, not her height. You might also want to check out Post Malone‘s $1.6 million teeth transformation.
Follow Us