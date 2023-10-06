Taylor Swift’s Height: A Comparison with Other Celebrities

Taylor Swift is one of the tallest singer-songwriters performing today. At five feet 10 inches, or 1.8 meters in metric, she towers over many singers in the industry. Also, she stands way above the average American female height of five feet four inches.
With Swift’s tall stature, there’s always the question, “How does Swift’s height fare with her fellow celebrities?” This list attempts to answer that question by providing a list of ten celebrities, their heights, and their comparisons with Swift’s. As a fun analysis, it will also reveal how tall or short some of these favorite celebrities are.
1. Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake is known for his career as a musician and his roles in In Time and Trolls. Standing at 1.8 meters (5 feet 10.87 inches), Timberlake is around the same height as Swift, if not exactly. The screenshot above shows Timberlake and Swift, with nearly the same height, standing side by side.
2. Ice Spice
Up next is Isis Naija Gaston, more commonly known as “Ice Spice,” a female rapper hailing from New York City. In a Capital XTRA interview, the rapper clarified that she stood at five foot three inches (or around 160 centimeters). In an Instagram post by Swift on the day of her Eras tour in New Jersey, the height difference between her and Ice Spice can be seen, with Swift even bending down forward a bit to hold the rapper closer.
3. Kanye West
No on can forget Kanye West‘s rant at the 2009 VMAs where West interrupted Swift as she received her award for Best Female Video. The image from above was taken from that moment. The image shows West, at five foot eight, is slightly shorter than Swift.
4. Ellie Goulding
Goulding is a British musician widely known for her songs like Love Me Like You Do. The singer stands at 1.65 meters, or at least five inches shorter than Swift. This height difference is significant, and it can be seen even in the image above.
5. Sadie Sink
The All Too Well main actress stands at 1.59 meters (or around 5 feet 2.6 inches), implying a height difference of more than half a foot. Sadie Sink starred in Swift’s All Too Well: The Short Film, along with Dylan O’Brien. In a behind-the-scenes video posted by Swift, Sink can be seen walking around with her, showing Swift basically towering over her.
6. Sam Smith
Sam Smith is the tallest person on this list, even if this is about Taylor Swift. The British songwriter of Too Good at Goodbyes and Stay With Me stands at six feet two inches (or 1.88 meters). Being already at the 6-foot mark, he is noticeably taller than Swift, as seen above.
7. Harry Styles
This former member of One Direction beat Swift in the height game but by an insignificant margin – three centimeters. This one-inch-and-a-tenth difference puts Harry Styles in a relatively similar height as Swift, as seen in the image above. Styles is 1.83 meters, to be exact.
8. Tom Hiddleston
Next on this list is the man who briefly dated Taylor Swift. Tom Hiddleston was the actor who played Loki in several MCU films such as Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Hiddleston stands at 1.87 meters, at almost the same height with Sam Smith, giving off a similar difference in height as Smith was with Swift.
9. Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran was featured in Swift’s Everything Has Changed, where, aside from singing in the background of the chorus, he also sang the second verse alone. In the song’s music video, Sheeran appeared, but there was never a scene where he appeared together with Swift in a single frame. Ed Sheeran stands at five feet eight inches, his appearance with Swift in Britain’s Got Talent in 2013 is a good example of their height difference.
10. Selena Gomez
Last but not the least is Taylor Swift’s best friend – Selena Gomez. Like Ellie Goulding, Gomez stands at 1.65 meters. As fans know, their height difference has never come in the way of their friendship.