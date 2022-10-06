Meet the Top Cast of Grown-ish

With the success of Black-ish came the spin-off, Grown-ish. It is undoubtedly one of the most entertaining American sitcom series currently on air. It has a 6.5/10 on IMDb and a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The TV series is currently in its fifth season, with about 78 episodes.
In this series, the Johnson family kids are all grown up, and we see them go into college. Longing for the freedom of adulthood and life in college, Zoey and Junior soon discover things are not as easy as they think. The first four seasons of Grown-ish centered around the life of Zoey. As she graduates from college, the fifth season shifts its focus to Junior, the family’s first son. Looking at the series in full, these are some of the top cast of Grown-ish.
Yara Shahidi (Zoey Johnson)
Yara Shahidi has got a face that’s hard to miss. However, there’s no doubt that she gained popularity from the TV series, Black-ish. In its spin-off, Grown-ish, she’s the series protagonist and narrator. Most of the series’ seasons and episodes follow her life as she goes to college and tries to navigate the waters of adulthood.
Yara Shahidi’s character begins the series in season 1 as the main character and meets her six closest friends in Professor Telphy’s class at Cal U. Each season of the series follows her college life from being a freshman up until season 4 when she’s a senior.
Outside Black-ish and Grown-ish, Shahidi has featured in several other movies and provided voiceovers. What many people don’t know is that she starred as Olivia Danielson in the 2009’s Imagine That.
Trevor Jackson (Aaron Jackson)
Trevor Jackson gives life to the character Aaron Jackson in the series. Although he plays a major character in this spin-off, he only appeared in two episodes of Black-ish. He’s one of Zoey Johnson’s close friends at Cal U. The first time they met was at Cal U’s freshman orientation.
Aaron likes to consider himself a “woke” youth and speaks freely and unsolicitedly about causes affecting African Americans. As a year older than Zoey Johnson, he graduates from Cal U in season 3.
Trevor Jackson is more prominent with several roles in TV series and shows, where he plays himself or on-screen characters. A popular movie where he plays a major lead role as Kris McDuffy in the 2012 movie, Let It Shine.
Deon Cole (Professor/Dean Charlie Telphy)
Deon Cole is no stranger to the series franchise. He played the role of Charlie Telphy in Black-ish and went on to become a professor in Grown-ish. In Black-ish, he’s Andre Johnson’s work colleague and friend. Starting as a night professor at Cal U, he soon becomes the Dean of Students in season 2. Zoey meets her friends in his class.
Francia Raisa (Analisa “Ana” Patricia Torres)
Francia Raisa takes on the character of Ana. Besides being friends with Zoey, they become roommates in the first season. Ana is a devout Catholic and was born into a Cuban immigrant home. Like Zoey, Ana is a freshman in the first season and a senior by season four. She begins to develop romantic feelings for Aaron in season 2. After a lot of back and forth, the two eventually give it a go. However, Aaron chooses to move on with Ana when Zoey settles with Luca.
Marcus Scribner (Andre “Junior” Johnson)
Marcus Scribner comes on this spin-off as the same Junior character. As the eldest son of Johnson’s family from Black-ish, he plays a major role in Grown-ish season 5 when he gets into Cal U. He also becomes the series protagonist and narrator from the fifth season.
Scribner makes recurring appearances in seasons 2 and 3 and then comes on as a guest in season 4. His character, Junior, meets his girlfriend/fling for the first time in season 2 when they first met at Titanium. In season 3, Junior tries to get back with Sky, but she assures him she has moved on.
Marcus Scribner began acting in 2010 with the TV series Den of Thieves as Tim Thornton. For over a decade, he has featured in both film and television shows.