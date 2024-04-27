Josh Hartnett was born on July 21, 1978, in Saint Paul, Minnesota. He began his acting career by performing in small plays and national commercials before catching his big break in the film industry. Hartnett rose to prominence with his starring role in the long-awaited Halloween sequel, Halloween H20, which marked his transition from stage and television work to the big screen.
Josh Hartnett‘s charismatic presence and talent quickly gained him recognition and he went on to star in a series of successful films, solidifying his status as a leading actor in Hollywood. Hartnett’s diverse range of roles and dedication to his craft have made him a standout performer in the industry. However, he has been known to slip in and out of the realms of fame over the years. So, as he makes yet another comeback with M. Night Shyamalan‘s Trap, let’s break down the career and resurgence of Josh Hartnett.
How Josh Hartnett Emerged as a Heartthrob
Josh Hartnett’s career truly took off with his roles in horror and teen-centric films, starting with his debut in Halloween H20 in 1998. While his mischievous and brooding character in the film attracted horror fans, it was his charm and good looks that quickly labeled him as a heartthrob. The movie’s setting at a college added a teenage spin to the story, further appealing to younger audiences. Hartnett continued to solidify his heartthrob status with his leading role in The Faculty in 1999, another teen horror movie, and later in the romantic comedy 40 Days and 40 Nights in 2002. These roles allowed him to showcase his range as an actor and cement his place in the realm of teen movies, alongside contemporaries like American Pie and Road Trip.
The Movies That Represent His 180 Turn Around
Early in his career, Josh Hartnett consciously made an effort to avoid being pigeonholed as a heartthrob or teen movie figure, opting instead to take on a wide range of dramatic roles in the early to mid-2000s. This decision was evident in his choices, such as joining the star-studded cast of Pearl Harbor in 2001 and leading the ensemble in Ridley Scott‘s acclaimed war film, Black Hawk Down. These movies showcased his exceptional dramatic abilities, leading to another leading role in Brian De Palma‘s The Black Dahlia in 2006. By the mid-2000s, Hartnett had worked with some of the biggest filmmakers in Hollywood and starred alongside some of the most renowned actors in the world. However, despite his success and critical acclaim, a sudden drop from stardom was just around the corner.
Josh Hartnett’s Break From Hollywood Was Intentional
Josh Hartnett’s career slowdown can be pinpointed to the 2007 horror film, 30 Days of Night, which underperformed at the box office grossing $75.5 million against a $30 million budget. The movie also received mixed reviews from critics, with some being particularly critical of Hartnett’s performance. Following this setback, his roles gradually became smaller and he was no longer seen as a leading man in Hollywood, despite once being touted as “the new Tom Cruise”.
Over the years, Hartnett’s name has been shrouded in intrigue with many wondering where he went, but technically, he never went anywhere – he simply slowed down. When speaking with Details Magazine in 2014, Hartnett expressed how he never retired but was seeking a simpler life. He also stated how he had a hard time adjusting to fame, saying: “I couldn’t really go anywhere. I didn’t feel comfortable in my own skin. I was alone. I didn’t trust anyone. I’m still finding my way through all that.”
Hartnett’s first major comeback role came in the acclaimed TV series Penny Dreadful, where he portrayed the character Ethan Chandler for 27 episodes between 2014 and 2016. Despite this success, Hartnett once again seemed to fade from the Hollywood spotlight. Yet again, he never officially retired, but his roles became smaller and mostly existed within the low-budget Indie realm. However, this was a deliberate move, as the actor wanted to focus on his family after relocating to a quiet town in Surrey, England.
How Josh Hartnett Is Making His Comeback
It’s fairly obvious that there has never been much doubt around Josh Hartnett’s acting ability. He has proven himself in a plethora of roles and has maintained a certain level of notability despite his dipping in and out of mainstream fame. So, realistically, he has achieved what he set out to do – lead a relatively quiet life while still starring in a mix of TV shows and movies.
Josh Hartnett’s second wind of resurgence came in 2021 when he boarded Guy Ritchie‘s Wrath of Man. He then re-teamed with Ritchie for the star-studded movie, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre. His role as Danny Francesco saw him tread unfamiliar waters as a somewhat cowardly character whose attempts to be a hero are nothing short of comedic. This rendition was a stark contrast from the courageous characters he has played before, boasting his eclectic range as an actor. Although the movie wasn’t highly-praised by critics, Hartnett’s performance put him back on the map, a major achievement seeing as he once told Variety that he had “burned” his bridges with major studios.
2022 seemed quiet for Josh Hartnett. However, he was busy at work on a range of projects that would be released in 2023. To that, 2023 served as the real comeback year for the actor. Firstly, he starred in an acclaimed episode of Black Mirror alongside Aaron Paul and Kate Mara. In the popular episode, Hartnett showcased his dramatic faculty as a man dealing with the aftermath of an unimaginable tragedy. Later that year, he boarded the second biggest movie of 2023, the Oscar-winning Oppenheimer. In 2024, Hartnett will lead his first major motion picture for a number of years in M. Night Shyamalan’s horror-mystery, Trap. Want to read more about Josh Hartnett? Here’s why he has never taken on a superhero role.