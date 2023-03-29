6 Things You Didn’t Know About Pearl Harbor’s Josh Hartnett

Before being cast in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Josh Hartnett made a name for himself in a famous franchise. Harnett became one of the late 90s and early 2000s heartthrobs. His magazine posters graced the walls of teenage girls worldwide after Hartnett starred in films such as The Faculty, 40 Days and 40 Nights, and O.
From teen heartthrob to serious actor Josh Hartnett began to take roles in more serious films such as Pearl Harbor and Black Hawk Down. Nothing he did could fail, and he became one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actors. Despite a career spanning more than two decades, there are several things even the most diehard Josh Hartnett fans don’t know about the actor.
1. Josh Hartnett’s First Film Role Was In A Famous Franchise
Halloween is widely believed to be one of the most famous scary movies of all time. Actress Jamie Lee Curtis starred in the first movie, and Josh Hartnett made his film debut in 1998 in Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, playing the son of Jamie Lee Curtis’ character in the original film. It was his first movie role, and it’s also the role that launched Josh Hartnett into stardom.
2. College Did Not Go As Planned For Hartnett
After graduating from high school, Josh Hartnett studied theater arts and film at SUNY Purchase. He knew he wanted to work in the film industry somehow, but Hartnett quickly realized that college was not working out for him. He decided to leave school and move across the country to Los Angeles. Fortunately, he moved to LA just in time to land a major role in an ABC pilot called Cracker.
Cracker only aired for 16 episodes before cancellation in 1996. However, that was all it took for Hartnett to earn enough fame for people to recognize his name and face. Hartnett landed numerous television commercial jobs before being cast in Halloween H20: 20 Years Later in 1997. College did not work out for Josh Hartnett, but his acting career did.
3. Hartnett Is Recognized As One Of The Hottest Stars
Less than a year after landing his first major film role as Jamie Lee Curtis’ son in the Halloween franchise, Josh Hartnett began appearing on major lists. He was named one of Teen People’s 21 Hottest Stars Under 21 in 1999. The magazine named him one of the 25 Hottest Stars Under 25 in 2002. Hartnett was named one of the 50 Most Beautiful People in People Magazine the same year. Bliss Magazine ranked Hartnett the third sexiest male alive, and PETA named him their 2003 Sexiest Vegetarian.
4. Hartnett Took A Break From Acting To Make A Life Decision
Josh Hartnett spent one year and three months not working, but his decision was personal. He chose to walk away from acting because he needed to make a life decision regarding his future. He said, “I spent a bit of time really thinking about whether this was the right thing for me,” which he ultimately decided was right for him. Hartnett chose to be thoughtful and deliberate in deciding what he wanted his future to look like, as well as the future of his three children, and now he knows that acting is something he does want to continue doing.
5. Hartnett Has A Unique Opinion About Being A Major Star
The majority of people who choose to go into the entertainment business strive to be the best of the best. The dream is to be the most famous, talented, and successful actor in the business for many, but Josh Hartnett does not subscribe to that way of thinking. Hartnett firmly believes that trying to maintain the top position in Hollywood is the fastest way to become unhappy.
“I know what it’s like to be in that whole world. I was up there for a couple of years, and it was uncomfortable,” he said about the height of his acting career. Rather than striving to stay on top, Hartnett is focused on choosing roles he wants to play rather than working on just anything. He’s deliberate about his choices, and it’s working well for his career.
6. Christopher Nolan Was Interested in Hartnett For A Different Movie First
Director Christopher Nolan is working on the film adaptation of Oppenheimer, which is the biopic about J. Robert Oppenheimer. The film features an ensemble cast carefully selected by Nolan, and Josh Hartnett is one of them. Nolan previously considered Josh Hartnett for the role of Bruce Wayne in Batman Begins, though he ultimately chose Christian Bale.
Nolan continued to hold on to the idea of casting Josh Hartnett in a future project. Clearly a fan of Hartnett, Christopher Nolan quickly reached out to Hartnett about a role in Oppenheimer. Hartnett accepted the role and joins Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., and Florence Pugh as part of the ensemble cast.
