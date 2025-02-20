‘That’s My Boy’: Michael B. Jordan Defends Jonathan Majors

Michael B. Jordan has recently defended his former costar, Jonathan Majors — who has had a tough 2024 after being convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend in December 2023. Jordan and Majors starred together in Creed III, both earning strong reviews upon the film’s release. Therefore, it makes sense for Jordan, who also directed the boxing film, to express his support for his beleaguered colleague.
In a February 12, 2025, interview with GQ Magazine, Jordan opened up and made it clear that he would be open to working with Majors again. Just to set up some context — Majors was arrested on domestic violence charges only weeks after Creed III began its theatrical run. Majors’ arrest didn’t ultimately hurt the film’s success, as the movie ended up becoming a box office hit, and grossed $276 million worldwide, becoming the top-earning movie of the Creed franchise in the process. However, this whole ordeal and his subsequent sentencing did set him up for several setbacks, including being fired from his highly anticipated role of Kang the Conqueror in several MCU projects.
Now, two years after the film’s release, Jordan has explained that it was hard to watch Majors go through this “tough situation.” Though many in the entertainment industry have steered clear of maintaining any ties with Majors, Jordan has decided to stay by his side. He said that these scandals have not affected his own opinion of his friend and expressed his sentiments in the following words:
“I’m proud of his resilience and his strength through it all, and [his] handling [of] it. I’m glad he’s good. That’s my boy.”
Jonathan Majors Is Now All Set For a Comeback With ‘Magazine Dreams’
Majors was initially found guilty of two misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment at the end of 2023. He was then acquitted of aggravated harassment in the second degree and intentional assault in the third degree and in April 2024, was sentenced to one year of domestic violence counseling. Now that Majors is almost through with his sentence, he’s now seeking a comeback with Magazine Dreams, where he plays an amateur bodybuilder.
This will be Majors’ biggest theatrical release since he was arrested. Throughout last year, Majors steadily returned to the entertainment world, perhaps most notably in his appearance at the second annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards where he also received a Perseverance Award which recognized him for “continuing to inspire,” and making amends despite the tough year he has had. Around the same time, Majors also ended up landing his first movie role since his 2023 conviction. The He-Who-Remains actor will now star in Merciless, a revenge thriller helmed by Martin Villeneuve, Denis Villeneuve’s younger brother.
Majors’ next film, Magazine Dreams, is all set to hit theaters on March 21, 2025, and will be distributed by Briarcliff Entertainment. Jordan’s new vampire film Sinners, on the other hand, comes right before it and will hit theaters all over the US on March 7, 2025.
|Magazine Dreams
|Cast
|Jonathan Majors, Haley Bennett, Taylour Paige, Mike O’Hearn, Harrison Page, Harriet Sansom Harris
|Release Date
|March 21, 2025
|Stream On
|To be announced; initially a theatrical release
|Directed by
|Elijah Bynum
|Produced by
|Jennifer Fox, Dan Gilroy, Jeffrey Soros, Simon Horsman
|Based On
|Original screenplay by Elijah Bynum
|Plot Summary
|The film follows Killian Maddox, an amateur bodybuilder who struggles to find human connection while pursuing his dream of superstardom. His relentless ambition leads him to confront both physical and emotional challenges in his quest for recognition.
|Musical Elements
|Score composed by Jason Hill
|Current Status
|Scheduled for theatrical release on March 21, 2025; distribution by Briarcliff Entertainment
