Sinners: Meet the Cast of Ryan Coogler’s Horror Movie

Ryan Coogler’s 2025 Sinners cast featured a mix of Hollywood veterans and rising stars. Coogler, known for his masterful storytelling and direction in the Black Panther and Creed films, ventures into the horror genre with his latest project. For many film enthusiasts and fans, Sinners is projected as one of the most anticipated movies in 2025.
Beyond its spine-tingling premise, much of Sinners’s excitement stems from its powerhouse cast. While the first trailer didn’t reveal much, its second released trailer reveals an action-packed, gun-slinging plot with several vampires. Sinners is a unique blend of psychological terror and socially conscious storytelling. Scheduled for release on April 18, 2025, these are the top Sinners cast and the roles they play.
Michael B. Jordan as Elijah Smoke and Elias Smoke
Michael B. Jordan teams up again with Ryan Coogler, leading the Sinners cast as twin brothers. Playing both characters, Jordan’s twin brothers return to their hometown, looking for a new beginning. However, when a group of vampires invade the town, the brothers are separated and put against each other. Michael B. Jordan is no stranger to film audiences, having portrayed Adonis “Donnie” Creed in the Creed films and N’Jadaka/Erik “Killmonger” Stevens in Black Panther.
Hailee Steinfeld as Mary
While audiences have grown accustomed to Hailee Steinfeld playing the love interest, she joins the Sinners cast in a darker role. Cast as Mary, a love interest to one of the Smoke brothers. She’s later turned and becomes a part of a vampire coven set to destroy the town. Since her feature film debut in the 2010 True Grit, Hailee Steinfeld has had a successful career in film and television.
She’s famous for portraying Kate Bishop/Hawkeye in the MCU TV series Hawkeye. Steinfeld also joined the Pitch Perfect film series in its 2015 sequel as Emily Junk, reprising the role in the 2017 sequel, Pitch Perfect 3. Over the years, Hailee Steinfeld has also portrayed several iconic fictional characters, including Juliet Capulet in Romeo & Juliet (2013), Charlie Watson in Bumblebee (2018), and voiced Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) and its sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023).
Jack O’Connell as Remmick
English actor Jack O’Connell joins the Sinners cast as Remmick, its main antagonist. Remmick and his group of vampires enter into town to wreak havoc. He’s a relentless hunting vampire, seeking to turn and kill every human in its path. Audiences will recognize Jack O’Connell from his breakout as James Cook in the British teen comedy-drama Skins. A few of his notable roles include 300: Rise of an Empire (2014), Unbroken (2014), Godless (2017), and The Man with the Iron Heart (2017). He also starred in Trial by Fire (2018) and Ferrari (2023). Jack O’Connell currently plays Paddy Mayne in the British historical drama series SAS: Rogue Heroes (2022–2025).
Wunmi Mosaku as Annie
Nigerian-born British actress Wunmi Mosaku also joins the Sinners cast in a supporting role as Annie. Her character is a love interest to one of the Smoke brothers. As a human, she’s one of many residents forced indoors when the vampires attack the town.
Wunmi Mosaku made her screen debut in 2006 and has since raked in several film, television, and radio credits. Mosaku is also no stranger to big-budget films, having starred as Kahina Ziri in Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Beryl in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016), and Hunter B-15 in Deadpool & Wolverine (2024). Her international breakthrough role on television was first playing Hunter B-15/Dr. Verity Willis in the MCU series Loki (2021–2023).
Delroy Lindo as Delta Slim
Also joining the Sinners cast in a supporting role is English-American actor Delroy Lindo. He plays Delta Slim, a pianist and a member of the Smoke brothers’ band. Delroy Lindo needs little introduction as he has had a successful career as a character actor. A frequent collaborator of Spike Lee, Lindo starred in the director’s Malcolm X (1992), Crooklyn (1994), Clockers (1995), and Da 5 Bloods (2020). Delroy Lindo recently played Bass Reeves in Jeymes Samuel’s The Harder They Fall (2021) and Edwin Alexander in Hulu’s comedy-drama series Unprisoned (2023–2024).
Other Supporting Cast Members
Another familiar face in the Sinners cast is Omar Benson Miller, who’s cast as Cornbread. Actress Jayme Lawson, known for playing Mayor Bella Reál in The Batman (2022) and The Penguin (2024), joins the Sinners cast as Pearl. Actress Li Jun Li plays Grace, with Miles Caton and Deneen Tyler, playing Sammy and Denise. Also confirmed in the cast lineup are Lola Kirke, Peter Dreimanis, Yao, Christian Robinson, and Jermaine Mctizic. If you’ll be looking forward to the Sinners cast performance, also check out why Ryan Coogler’s Fruitvale Station is a classic directorial debut.
